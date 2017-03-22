DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Study results

22-Apr-2017

Berlin, 22 April 2017 - The biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: MGN) presents key results of the exploratory phase II IMPULSE study. The study was designed to evaluate efficacy and safety of the Company's lead product, the immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod, in extensive-disease small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). Lung cancer, and especially small-cell lung cancer, is an indication for which the benefit of current standard treatment is very limited.

IMPULSE showed positive results in two pre-defined and clinically relevant subgroups of patients. Notably, a strong overall survival (OS) benefit was shown in comparison to the control arm (local standard of care) in patients with a low count of activated B cells, an important immune parameter. Moreover, a benefit was seen in patients with reported Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a frequent underlying disease. Additional, potentially promising subgroups will be explored. The results of this SCLC-study provide significant guidance for defining patient populations most likely to benefit from lefitolimod, even though in this highly challenging indication the primary endpoint OS was not met in the overall study population. A more extensive evaluation of the IMPULSE data is currently ongoing, and further results will be presented at international scientific congresses. These study results will be an important asset in the ongoing partnering discussions. Further to the IMPULSE study, lefitolimod is currently being evaluated in the indications metastatic colorectal cancer, other solid tumors, and in HIV.

