22.04.2017 21:49
MOLOGEN AG

DGAP-Adhoc: MOLOGEN AG: Results of the exploratory phase II study in extensive-disease small-cell lung cancer (SCLC)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Study results
MOLOGEN AG: Results of the exploratory phase II study in extensive-disease small-cell lung cancer (SCLC)

22-Apr-2017
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider information according to article 17 MAR

MOLOGEN AG: Results of the exploratory phase II study in extensive-disease small-cell lung cancer (SCLC)
Berlin, 22 April 2017 - The biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: MGN) presents key results of the exploratory phase II IMPULSE study. The study was designed to evaluate efficacy and safety of the Company's lead product, the immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod, in extensive-disease small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). Lung cancer, and especially small-cell lung cancer, is an indication for which the benefit of current standard treatment is very limited.

IMPULSE showed positive results in two pre-defined and clinically relevant subgroups of patients. Notably, a strong overall survival (OS) benefit was shown in comparison to the control arm (local standard of care) in patients with a low count of activated B cells, an important immune parameter. Moreover, a benefit was seen in patients with reported Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a frequent underlying disease. Additional, potentially promising subgroups will be explored. The results of this SCLC-study provide significant guidance for defining patient populations most likely to benefit from lefitolimod, even though in this highly challenging indication the primary endpoint OS was not met in the overall study population. A more extensive evaluation of the IMPULSE data is currently ongoing, and further results will be presented at international scientific congresses. These study results will be an important asset in the ongoing partnering discussions. Further to the IMPULSE study, lefitolimod is currently being evaluated in the indications metastatic colorectal cancer, other solid tumors, and in HIV.

Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 38
Fax: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 50
investor@mologen.com

Note about risk for future predictions
Certain information in this report contains forward-looking statements or the corresponding statements with negation or versions deviating from this or comparable terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all of the information given here that refers to planned or future results of business areas, key financial figures, developments of the financial situation or other financial figures or statistical data, is to be understood as such forward-looking statements. The company points out to investors that they should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions about actual future events. The company is not obligated and refuses to accept any liability for the forward-looking statements and has no obligation to update such statements in order to accurately reflect the current situation.

22-Apr-2017 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 / 841788-0
Fax: 030 / 841788-50
E-mail: presse@mologen.com
Internet: www.mologen.com
ISIN: DE0006637200
WKN: 663720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

566439  22-Apr-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=566439&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Inside

BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly - Neuwahlen in Großbritannien
Société Générale: In der Zeichnung: 1,50% Bonitätsabhängige Schuldverschreibung auf Metro AG
Breaking News und Analysen direkt aus dem Handelsraum per WhatsApp aufs Handy!
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 24. April bis 30. April 2017
HSBC: US-Automarkt bremst und Tesla gibt Vollgas?
UBS: Siemens AG: Kräftige Erholung eröffnet weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial
Aufschrei der Anleger: Zalando im Fokus
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

