25.08.2017 20:14
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: MOLOGEN AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: MOLOGEN AG and Chinese iPharma Ltd. signed binding term sheet for a collaboration regarding the development, manufacture and commercialization of lefitolimod in China and a potential co-development

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Alliance
MOLOGEN AG and Chinese iPharma Ltd. signed binding term sheet for a collaboration regarding the development, manufacture and commercialization of lefitolimod in China and a potential co-development

25-Aug-2017 / 20:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider information pursuant to Section 17 MAR

MOLOGEN AG and Chinese iPharma Ltd. signed binding term sheet for a collaboration regarding the development, manufacture and commercialization of lefitolimod in China and a potential co-development

Berlin, 25 August 2017 - The Executive Board of biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200, SIN 663720) today signed a binding term sheet that defines the framework for the collaboration between MOLOGEN and iPharma. iPharma is a China-based drug development company and a joint venture between the Chinese investor I-Bridge Capital and BiolineRx Ltd., a company based in Israel and publicly-listed in Israel and on the US stock market NASDAQ. iPharma is focusing on innovative approaches and assets in immunotherapy via in-licensing those programs and further developing the assets for the Chinese market and globally.

The collaboration between the parties shall be defined in a final documentation that is to be finalized by the end of the year and which will be reflecting and incorporating all of the binding terms of the term sheet. It is envisaged that the final documentation shall consist of two parts: first, a license agreement including sublicense rights under which MOLOGEN grants iPharma an exclusive license for the development, manufacturing and commercialization for MOLOGEN's lead compound lefitolimod in oncology in the following territory: China including Hong Kong and Macao, Taiwan and Singapore. Second, a co-development agreement under which the two parties plan to jointly develop lefitolimod in one or more mutually agreed indications in oncology in the territory and on a global level, with a development plan to be pre-agreed and depending on each company's ability to secure sufficient funding.

Subject to the signing of the final documentation, iPharma commits (i) to make an upfront payment of EUR 3 million under the licence agreement and (ii) to subscribe for an equity investment in MOLOGEN amounting to further EUR 2 million in the context of a still to be defined capital measure of MOLOGEN within a period of 12 months following the execution of the license agreement. Further milestones are defined as development milestones which are due upon reaching predefined development steps and the market approval of the compound and commercial milestones which are due upon reaching certain sales thresholds. The total package can amount to about EUR 100 million and would be paid over several years after having reached the milestones. In addition MOLOGEN would receive low double digit royalties on sales.
In addition all costs relating to development, registration, marketing and commercialization of lefitolimod in the agreed territory under the final documentation would be covered by iPharma.

With the execution of the final contract MOLOGEN would achieve one of the main milestones in implementing its strategy: a first licensing deal for its lead compound lefitolimod. Pursuant to the final contract MOLOGEN would receive upfront payments, cash inflows for milestones achieved and it would secure the development and commercialization of its lead product lefitolimod in the defined territory.

- End of the ad-hoc notification -

Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 38
Fax: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 50
investor@mologen.com

Note about risk for future predictions
Certain information in this report contains forward-looking statements or the corresponding statements with negation or versions deviating from this or comparable terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all of the information given here that refers to planned or future results of business areas, key financial figures, developments of the financial situation or other financial figures or statistical data, is to be understood as such forward-looking statements. The company points out to investors that they should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions about actual future events. The company is not obligated and refuses to accept any liability for the forward-looking statements and has no obligation to update such statements in order to accurately reflect the current situation.

25-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 / 841788-0
Fax: 030 / 841788-50
E-mail: presse@mologen.com
Internet: www.mologen.com
ISIN: DE0006637200
WKN: 663720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

604339  25-Aug-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=604339&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu MOLOGEN AG

  • Relevant
    6
  • Alle
    6
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20:18 Uhr
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG und chinesische iPharma Ltd. unterzeichnen verbindliches Term Sheet (Vorvertrag) für eine Zusammenarbeit zur Entwicklung, Produktion un... (dpa-afx)
20:18 Uhr
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)
20:18 Uhr
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)
20:14 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MOLOGEN AG und chinesische iPharma Ltd. unterzeichnen verbindliches Term Sheet für eine Zusammenarbeit zur Entwicklung, Produktion und Vermarktun... (dpa-afx)
20:14 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)
20:14 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)
19.08.17
Mologen: Kursrutsch nach Studiendaten – das sagt die Vorstandschefin (Der Aktionär)
16.08.17
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MOLOGEN News
RSS Feed
MOLOGEN zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MOLOGEN AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.01.2013Mologen kaufenFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
21.11.2012Mologen buyIndependent Research GmbH
29.05.2012Mologen haltenHot Stocks Europe
24.05.2012Mologen buyIndependent Research GmbH
15.06.2011Mologen kaufenIndependent Research GmbH
09.01.2013Mologen kaufenFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
21.11.2012Mologen buyIndependent Research GmbH
24.05.2012Mologen buyIndependent Research GmbH
15.06.2011Mologen kaufenIndependent Research GmbH
09.02.2011Mologen kaufenIndependent Research GmbH
29.05.2012Mologen haltenHot Stocks Europe
16.03.2006MOLOGEN haltenDer Aktionär
13.12.2005MOLOGEN haltenPacific Continental Sec.
28.11.2005MOLOGEN dabei bleibenGlobal Insider Investing
24.06.2005MOLOGEN investiert bleibenMarkus Frick Inside
10.03.2006MOLOGEN Bär der WocheDer Aktionärsbrief

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für MOLOGEN AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu MOLOGEN

alle Videos

Meistgelesene MOLOGEN News

08.08.17DGAP-Adhoc: MOLOGEN AG: Ergebnisse der Erweiterungsphase der explorativen Ib/IIa Studie in HIV-Patienten
10.08.17DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG: Wichtige Meilensteine bei klinischen Studien im ersten Halbjahr 2017 erreicht
09.08.17Der Börsen-Tag: Mologen-Aktien brechen nach enttäuschender Studie ein
08.08.17DGAP-Ad hoc: MOLOGEN AG
19.08.17Mologen: Kursrutsch nach Studiendaten – das sagt die Vorstandschefin
10.08.17DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG
01.08.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: MOLOGEN AG
16.08.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG
16.08.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: MOLOGEN AG
09.08.17DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG: Ergebnisse der Erweiterungsphase der explorativen Ib/IIa Studie in HIV
Weitere MOLOGEN News
Anzeige

Inside

Video: Börsencrashs durch Technologie vorhersagen?
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly - Gespannter Blick auf die USA
DZ BANK  Crédit Agricole: Q2-Zahlen übertreffen Erwartungen
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 26. August bis 1. September 2017
Fondsmanager gibt Einblick in seine Strategie: Gedanken zum Wochenende!
UBS: Daimler AG: Kurzfristig weiterer Kursanstieg möglich
HSBC: Alle schauen auf Gold!  Doch was macht Silber?
Vontobel: Video: Wirecard - starkes Quartal, starke Kursentwicklung
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Aktien mit Sicherheit und Potenzial

Für die neue Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins haben unsere Redakteure Aktien identifiziert, die aus ihrer Sicht Sicherheit und Potenzial bieten. Einen besonderen Blick werfen sie dabei auf die Chemie- und Versicherungsbranche. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Magazin, wie Sie "Richtig investieren" und lesen Sie, welche Aktien bei überschaubarem Risiko einiges an Potenzial bieten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur MOLOGEN-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

MOLOGEN Peer Group News

24.08.17DGAP-DD: EVOTEC AG
24.08.17DGAP-DD: EVOTEC AG
24.08.17DGAP-DD: EVOTEC AG
24.08.17DGAP-DD: EVOTEC AG
23.08.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Biotest AG Vz.
23.08.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Biotest AG Vz.
21.08.17Handelsidee heute: Evotec - wie weit trägt die Rally?!
21.08.17Evotec-Aktie: Ein Schnäppchen?
21.08.17Evotec – wie weit trägt die Rally?
18.08.17DGAP-DD: EVOTEC AG

News von

So rechnet sich eine neue Gasheizung
Die unterschätzte Falle beim Immobilienkauf
Kann Trump mit seiner Mauer die USA in den Ruin treiben?
Das sind die größten Hindernisse für günstige Neubauten
So umgehen Sie Aufschläge bei Knöllchen für den Mietwagen

News von

Insolvente Air Berlin hofft auf Lufthansa und Easyjet
DAX: Weichenstellung unmittelbar voraus
BVB-Aktie: Bundesligist einigt sich mit Barcelona über Dembele-Transfer
Daimler-Aktie: Autobauer plant Umbau - was Anleger wissen müssen
Investieren wie Warren Buffett: Fünf optisch günstige Dividenden-Aktien

News von

"Der Kredit für Air Berlin hätte verhindert werden können": FDP-Chef Lindner kritisiert die Bundesregierung
Karriereberaterin: Diese einfache Technik im Vorstellungsgespräch erhöht die Chance auf den Job drastisch
Enthüllung soll die bisher spektakulärste Veränderung am iPhone 8 zeigen
Audi könnte schon bald eines der größten Probleme von E-Autos lösen
Der Besitzer des allerersten Tesla Model S hat einen waghalsigen Plan, der die Autobranche für immer verändern würde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- BVB vermeldet Rekordumsatz -- Yellen verteidigt Finanzregulierung -- adidas, BVB im Fokus

ifo-Geschäftsklima sinkt weniger als erwartet. Boris Becker: Ist das der Weg aus seinen Schulden? Deutscher Staat meldet für das erste Halbjahr 2017 Rekordüberschuss.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 34: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Juni 2017)
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Bizarre Steuereinnahmen
Das sind die bizarrsten Steuereinnahmen der Welt
Sorglos die Koffer packen
In diesen europäischen Ländern kommt man voll auf seine Kosten
Die ärmsten Länder der EU
Hier ist das BIP schlechter als im Durchschnitt
Vor diesen Berufen macht die Digitalisierung keinen Halt
Diese Jobs sind besonders stark bedroht
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Donald Trump steht zunehmend in der Kritik. Was glauben Sie, wie lange wird er US-Präsident sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen

Willkommen bei finanzen.net Brokerage

Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus finanzen.net!

Weitere Informationen finden Sie hier.

Jetzt informieren und Depot eröffnen

Sie haben bereits ein Depot? Dann verknüpfen Sie es jetzt mit Ihrem finanzen.net-Account!

Jetzt verknüpfen

Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:05 Uhr
DAX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- BVB vermeldet Rekordumsatz -- Yellen verteidigt Finanzregulierung -- adidas, BVB im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:37 Uhr
So funktionieren Kapitalschutzzertifikate
Aktie im Fokus
18:20 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
BMW AG519000
Nordex AGA0D655
Allianz840400
Scout24 AGA12DM8