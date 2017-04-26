+++ Montag ist Harry-Tag. Die traditionelle Trading-Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand heute wieder um 19 Uhr. +++
15.05.2017
mybet Holding SE

DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Scheme of Arrangement
15-May-2017 / 12:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 15 May 2017. Today, the SWS Service GmbH (SWS), a group company of mybet Group, and Westdeutsche Lotterie GmbH & Co. OHG (Westlotto) have agreed on an out-of-court settlement to put an end to the legal proceedings about damage claims for cartel infringement, that had been going on for around ten years. As an effect of this settlement SWS receives EUR 11.8 million from Westlotto. The payment will be made during the 2nd quarter 2017 and SWS will take back its claim to end the legal dispute.

The proceedings concerned possible damage claims of SWS based on cartel infringing behaviour of Westlotto. Most recently, the German Federal Supreme Court had referred the case back to the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf for revision. The original decision of the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf had granted SWS a compensation for damages in the amount of EUR 11.5 million plus interest.

With receiving the payment the interim financing with profit participation, which had been taken out by mybet Group, becomes due for redemption. According to the terms mybet Group is obliged to pay back to the loan provider the sum of EUR 4.0 million, which had been taken out of the established credit facility. As profit participation the loan provider receives in addition 50 percent of this sum and a further 15 percent of the then remaining amount of the settlement payment. Additionaly, a commitment fee of three percent per year for funds from the credit line not being used in the meantime will be paid.

Thus, after redeeming the interim financing, mybet Group will receive additional liquid funds in the amount of EUR 4.9 million due to the settlement in the 2nd quarter 2017.

Due to the realised extraordinary proceeds from the settlement and the now changed financing situation the Management Board is going to revise the operational plans for the financial year 2017. Based on this new plans the forecast for the current financial year 2017 of mybet Group will be adjusted, whereby it is already clear that the proceeds from the settlement, amongst others, will have a significant positive effect on the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). The new detailed forecast will be disclosed prior to the publication of the results for the first quarter 2017. The publication of the results for the first quarter 2017 is scheduled for 30 May 2017.

Notifying company:
mybet Holding SE, ISIN DE000A0JRU67, Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard

Notifying person:
Sebastian Bucher, Manager Investor & Public Relations

- End of ad hoc announcement -

mybet Holding SE
The mybet Group, licensed in several European countries to offer sports betting and online casino games, has its registered office in Berlin and locations in Cologne and Malta. mybet offers its betting and gaming products over the internet platform mybet.com as well as at land-based betting shops operating under a franchise system. In addition, the group supplies regional betting providers in Europe and Africa as a B2B service provider.
mybet Holding SE is the parent company of the mybet Group. The shares of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard.
For further information, visit www.mybet-se.com | www.mybet.com | www.mybet-shop.com

Contact
mybet Holding SE
Sebastian Bucher
Investor & Public Relations

tel +49 30 22 90 83 161
fax +49 30 22 90 83 150
e-mail sebastian.bucher@mybet.com


 

15-May-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: mybet Holding SE
Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 22 90 83 0
Fax: +49 30 22 90 83 150
E-mail: ir@mybet.com
Internet: www.mybet-se.com
ISIN: DE000A0JRU67
WKN: A0JRU6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

573653  15-May-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=573653&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
