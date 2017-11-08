08.11.2017 19:11
DGAP-Ad hoc: Mynaric

DGAP-Adhoc: IPO of Mynaric AG: Greenshoe option was fully exercised

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): IPO
IPO of Mynaric AG: Greenshoe option was fully exercised

08-Nov-2017 / 19:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Munich, 8 November 2017 - Mynaric AG (ISIN DE000A0JCY11) was informed today by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main (hereinafter "Hauck & Aufhäuser"), as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Global Bookrunner, that Hauck & Aufhäuser has fully exercised the greenshoe option granted by the company at the placement price of EUR 54.00 per share.

For this purpose, the Management Board will at short notice and with the approval of the Supervisory Board resolve the increase of the share capital of the company by EUR 66,000.00 by issuing 66,000 new no-par-value shares from the authorized capital having a notional share of the share capital of EUR 1.00, which will be subscribed by Hauck & Aufhäuser as the sole bookrunner. This will increase the share capital from currently EUR 2,638,304.00 by EUR 66,000.00 to EUR 2,704,304.00. Hauck & Aufhäuser will use the new shares to return the granted securities lending of the board members in the context of the over-allotments in the amount of 22,000 no par value shares each, namely by Dr. Ing. Wolfram Peschko, Dr.-Ing. Markus Knapek and Dipl.-Ing. Joachim Horwath.

On October 30, 2017 the shares of Mynaric AG were listed in the Open Market (Segment Scale) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock exchange symbol M0Y, the ISIN DE000A0JCY11 and the WKN A0JCY1.

Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Global Bookrunner for the IPO.

About Mynaric AG

Mynaric (formerly Vialight Communications) is a manufacturer of laser communication technologies for building dynamic communication networks in air and in space. The products for wireless data transmission include ground stations and laser terminals that allow very large quantities of data to be transmitted wirelessly at high speed over long distances.

Contact

Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult AG
mynaric@kirchhoff.de
+49 40 609 186 65
www.kirchhoff.de
 
Mynaric AG
Friedrichshafener Str. 3
82205 Gilching
Germany
www.mynaric.com

Important information
This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. The offer has ended. It is no longer possible to subscribe for Mynaric AG shares via this offer. The offer in Germany was made exclusively on the basis of the published securities prospectus deposited with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The securities prospectus is available free of charge at Mynaric AG, Friedrichshafener Straße 3, 82205 Gilching, Germany, and at www.mynaric.com under the menu item "Investor Relations".
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America (the "United States"). Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from the Company and that would contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as the financial statements of the Company. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.
In the United Kingdom, this information is directed at and/or for distribution only to (i) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth companies falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons are collectively referred to herein as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this information or any of its contents.
Subject to certain exceptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.
Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," or, in each case, the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with our industry, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its operations.

08-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Friedrichshafener Str. 3
82205 Gilching
Germany
E-mail: mynaric@kirchhoff.de
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

626997  08-Nov-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=626997&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

