30.10.2017 17:25
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: OTI Greentech AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG in talks with Visionaire Invest AS concerning a potential sale of all business units in Norway and West Africa. Managing Board member Joe Armstrong appointed as CEO

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change of Personnel
OTI Greentech AG in talks with Visionaire Invest AS concerning a potential sale of all business units in Norway and West Africa. Managing Board member Joe Armstrong appointed as CEO

30-Oct-2017 / 17:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of the MAR

OTI Greentech AG in talks with Visionaire Invest AS concerning a potential sale of all business units in Norway and West Africa. Managing Board member Joe Armstrong appointed as CEO

Berlin, 30. October 2017 - The Managing Board of OTI Greentech AG (WKN A0HNE8), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, is in talks with Visionaire Invest AS (a shareholder in OTI Greentech AG) concerning a potential sale of all business units in Norway and West Africa. The parties are discussing the possibility of a potential sale of Visionaire Energy AS, RADA Engineering & Consulting Bergen AS, VTT Maritime AS, as well as the West-African subsidiary, VTT Maritime West Africa Ltd. These companies have in the past had a negative impact on Group profit & loss results and capital resources. Having reviewed updated business forecasts for each of these business units, the Managing Board does not expect this situation to improve in the near future.

Subject to a successful outcome of the negotiations concerning a potential sale, the OTI Greentech group will focus on the profitable business units OTI Greentech Technical Solutions and Uniservice Unisafe, as well as the Joint Venture with KMI Cleaning Solutions, one of the largest providers of chemicals and equipment for tank cleaning in the USA and Canada.

The proposed sale is anticipated to reduce OTI Greentech group debt substantially to around EUR 4.0m (including the outstanding convertible bonds of EUR 2.9m). The Managing Board is convinced that the sale and resulting further optimisation of the group structure and reduction in costs combined with the focus on profitable business units will result in a significant improvement in future EBITDA results of the Group.

The Supervisory Board has today appointed Joe Armstrong, former COO of OTI Greentech, as CEO. He replaces Johnny Christiansen, Managing Partner of Visionaire Invest AS, who today stepped down as CEO of OTI Greentech AG. Johnny Christiansen will remain a member of the Managing Board pending the completion of the proposed transaction.

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG
Joe Armstrong, CEO
info@oti.ag
Tel. +49 30 220 136 900
Potsdamer Platz 1, 7.OG
10785 Berlin

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop
amuehlhaus@edicto.de
Tel. +49 69 905505-52
Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44
60322 Frankfurt

30-Oct-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

623809  30-Oct-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=623809&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu OTI Greentech AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17:25 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: OTI Greentech AG (EQS Group)
17:25 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: OTI Greentech AG (EQS Group)
17:24 Uhr
DGAP-News: OTI Greentech AG befindet sich mit Visionaire Invest AS in Gesprächen über den möglichen Verkauf aller Geschäftseinheiten in Norwegen und West Afr... (dpa-afx)
05.10.17
DGAP-Ad hoc: OTI Greentech AG (EQS Group)
05.10.17
DGAP-News: OTI Greentech AG: Finanzamt Bergen, Norwegen, stellt Insolvenzantrag bei Tochtergesellschaft Rada Engineering & Consulting (dpa-afx)
11.09.17
Original-Research: OTI Greentech AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): BUY (dpa-afx)
06.09.17
DGAP-News: OTI Greentech AG (EQS Group)
06.09.17
DGAP-News: OTI Greentech AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr OTI Greentech News
RSS Feed
OTI Greentech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu OTI Greentech AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene OTI Greentech News

05.10.17DGAP-Ad hoc: OTI Greentech AG
05.10.17DGAP-News: OTI Greentech AG: Finanzamt Bergen. Norwegen. stellt Insolvenzantrag bei Tochtergesellschaft Rada Engineering & Consulting
Weitere OTI Greentech News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
DekaBank: Sieben neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel
Barrick Gold: Das ist der neue fundamentale Ausblick!
UBS: BASF: Verhaltener Blick in die Zukunft
DZ BANK  SAP: verbesserter Jahresausblick kompensiert schwächere Q3-Zahlen
Vontobel: Amazon Aktie explodiert nachbörslich nach überraschend guten Zahlen
Scalable Capital: Note "Sehr gut" für Kundenservice
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Das bullische Ökosystem lebt
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur OTI Greentech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

OTI Greentech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Darauf achten Profis bei Edel-Mineralwasser
So gelingt die Flucht aus der teuren Krankenversicherung
Das ändert sich am 1. November
Amazons Alexa verliert mit Sonos One an Hörkraft
Billigflieger übernehmen Deutschlands Luftverkehr

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Bitcoin-Partizipationszertifikat: Wie Anleger von der Kryptowährung profitieren
Börsen auf Rekordjagd: Die besten Aktien fürs vierte Quartal

News von

Ein Student fragte Elon Musk nach einem Erfolgstipp und bekam eine brutale Antwort
Self-Made-Milliardärin sagt, ihr sollt Kindern einen ungewöhnlichen Ratschlag fürs Leben geben
31-Jährige erklärt, wie sie sich in fünf Jahren drei Häuser leisten konnte
dm-Gründer Götz Werner fordert deutsche Autohersteller auf, das Bedingungslose Grundeinkommen einzuführen
Mit dieser ungewöhnlichen Recruiting-Methode haben auch Bewerber ohne Topnoten eine Chance auf ihren Traumjob

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht stabil in Feiertagspause -- VW peilt mit Kernmarke höhere Gewinnziele an -- RIB-Software-Aktie schnellt auf Rekordhoch -- Allianz, Air Berlin, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Starke iPhone-Nachfrage treibt auch Dialog Semiconductor an. Siltronic-Aktien setzen Rekordrally nach Analystenkommentar fort. Mynaric-Aktien sind nach Börsengang gefragt. AIXTRON-Aktie setzen Rally mit Sprung auf Mehrjahreshoch fort. RATIONAL-Aktien fallen nach Zahlen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
KW 43: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie für die Nachrüstung ihres Diesel-Fahrzeugs mitbezahlen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:52 Uhr
DAX um Nulllinie -- Dow leichter -- VW peilt mit Kernmarke höhere Gewinnziele an -- RIB-Software-Aktie schnellt auf Rekordhoch -- Allianz, Air Berlin, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:04 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktie im Fokus
17:25 Uhr
AIXTRON-Aktie setzen Rally mit Sprung auf Mehrjahreshoch fort
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC AG566480
GeelyA0CACX
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
E.ON SEENAG99
Lufthansa AG823212