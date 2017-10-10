DGAP-Ad-hoc: paragon AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

10-Oct-2017 / 15:19 CET/CEST

Delbrück, October 10, 2017 - paragon AG's Management Board (ISIN DE0005558696) today approved the setting of the final issue price for the shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary Voltabox AG at EUR 24.00 per share. Accordingly, the price has been fixed at the upper end of the price range of EUR 20.00 to EUR 24.00 per share.

Overall, 6.325 million shares of Voltabox AG were placed with investors in the context of the IPO. 5.0 million new shares from a capital increase and an additional 0.825 million over-allotment shares from a share loan provided by paragon AG with respect to the greenshoe option granted to the syndicate banks. The parent company paragon AG sold another 0.5 million shares from its holdings in the course of the offering. Accordingly, the overall placement volume (including the over-allotment shares and the shares placed by the existing shareholder) amounted to EUR 151.8 million of which Voltabox AG generated EUR 139.8 million in gross proceeds. Free float in case of a full exercise of the greenshoe option will amount to approximately 40%. paragon AG intends to remain the majority shareholder of Voltabox for the foreseeable future.

The commencement of trading in the Voltabox AG shares in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) under ticker symbol VBX, ISIN DE000A2E4LE9 and the German securities identifier WKN A2E4LE is scheduled for October 13, 2017.

Bankhaus Lampe KG acted as sole global coordinator of the IPO and as joint bookrunner alongside Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

