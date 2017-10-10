10.10.2017 15:19
DGAP-Ad hoc: Paragon AG

DGAP-Adhoc: Paragon AG: Electro Mobility Subsidiarity Voltabox AG Sets the Final Issue Price at EUR 24.00 per Share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: paragon AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
paragon AG: Electro Mobility Subsidiarity Voltabox AG Sets the Final Issue Price at EUR 24.00 per Share

10-Oct-2017 / 15:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

paragon AG: Electro Mobility Subsidiarity Voltabox AG Sets the Final Issue Price at EUR 24.00 per Share

Delbrück, October 10, 2017 - paragon AG's Management Board (ISIN DE0005558696) today approved the setting of the final issue price for the shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary Voltabox AG at EUR 24.00 per share. Accordingly, the price has been fixed at the upper end of the price range of EUR 20.00 to EUR 24.00 per share.

Overall, 6.325 million shares of Voltabox AG were placed with investors in the context of the IPO. 5.0 million new shares from a capital increase and an additional 0.825 million over-allotment shares from a share loan provided by paragon AG with respect to the greenshoe option granted to the syndicate banks. The parent company paragon AG sold another 0.5 million shares from its holdings in the course of the offering. Accordingly, the overall placement volume (including the over-allotment shares and the shares placed by the existing shareholder) amounted to EUR 151.8 million of which Voltabox AG generated EUR 139.8 million in gross proceeds. Free float in case of a full exercise of the greenshoe option will amount to approximately 40%. paragon AG intends to remain the majority shareholder of Voltabox for the foreseeable future.

The commencement of trading in the Voltabox AG shares in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) under ticker symbol VBX, ISIN DE000A2E4LE9 and the German securities identifier WKN A2E4LE is scheduled for October 13, 2017.

Bankhaus Lampe KG acted as sole global coordinator of the IPO and as joint bookrunner alongside Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Important Notice

This publication does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. No offer of securities of Voltabox AG is being or will be, made to the public outside Germany and Luxembourg. The offer in Germany and Luxembourg has been made exclusively on the basis of the securities prospectus which has been published and filed with the German Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin). Copies of the securities prospectus are available free of charge at the offices of Voltabox AG (Artegastraße 1, 33129 Delbrück) as well as on the website of Voltabox AG (http://www.voltabox.ag). The offer has been closed; it is not possible to subscribe for shares of Voltabox AG in the course oft he offer anymore.

The material set forth herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions in which such offer could be subject to legal restrictions. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the Order) or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as Relevant Persons). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate," "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Group's or its industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Group does not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More information on paragon AG at www.paragon.ag

More information on Voltabox AG at www.voltabox.ag

Company Profile

paragon AG (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes products and systems in the field of automotive electronics, e-mobility and body kinematics. As a direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. With the Voltabox subsidiaries, the Group is also active in the rapidly growing Electromobility operating segment with its own lithium-ion battery systems developed in-house. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops, produces and distributes adjustable body components such as adaptively extendable spoilers. paragon AG and its predecessors look back on almost 30 years of company history.
In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon AG and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Bexbach (Saarland, Germany) and Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China) and Austin, Texas (USA).

Financial Press & Investor Relations Contact

paragon AG

Dr. Kai Holtmann
Artegastrasse 1
33129 Delbrück, Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-140
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-63
Email: kai.holtmann@paragon.ag

10-Oct-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: paragon AG
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 97 62 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)5250 97 62 - 60
E-mail: investor@paragon.ag
Internet: www.paragon.ag
ISIN: DE0005558696, DE000A1TND93, DE000A2GSB86
WKN: 555869, A1TND9, A2GSB8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

617435  10-Oct-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=617435&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Inside

UBS: Deutsche Post: Innovativ in Richtung Zukunft
BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und GEWINNEN im Oktober
Gold weiter auf Erholungskurs
DekaBank: Sechs neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf europäische Standardtitel
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
DZ BANK  adidas: Transformationsprozess schreitet voran, positive Einflüsse durch Strom-Futures
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Hängt an der 13.000er-Marke fest
Scalable Capital: Jobs - Alle Stellenangebote auf einen Blick
