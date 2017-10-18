18.10.2017 15:57
PUMA SE

PUMA publishes preliminary results for the third quarter 2017 and raises full-year guidance for 2017

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
PUMA SE: PUMA publishes preliminary results for the third quarter 2017 and raises full-year guidance for 2017

18-Oct-2017 / 15:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960)
PUMA WAY 1, D-91074 Herzogenaurach

PUMA publishes preliminary results for the third quarter 2017 and raises full-year guidance for 2017

Herzogenaurach, Germany, October 18, 2017 - PUMA SE publishes preliminary results for the third quarter 2017 and raises its guidance for the full-year 2017.

In the third quarter 2017, consolidated sales increased currency adjusted by approx. 17% (approx. 13% in reported terms) to EUR 1,122 million compared to EUR 990 million in the third quarter last year. The operating result (EBIT) in the third quarter 2017 increased to approx. EUR 101 million (Q3 2016: EUR 60 million).

In light of the strong third-quarter increase in sales and profitability as well as the positive business outlook for the fourth quarter of 2017, PUMA raises the full-year guidance for its consolidated sales, gross profit margin, operating expenses and operating result (EBIT).

The Management now expects that currency adjusted sales will increase between 14% and 16% (previous guidance: currency adjusted increase between 12% and 14%). The gross profit margin is now anticipated to improve to approx. 46.5% (previous guidance: approx. 46.0%). Due to the expected increase in sales, the Management now foresees operating expenses (OPEX) to increase at a low double-digit percentage rate (previous guidance: increase at a high single-digit percentage rate).
As a consequence, the operating result (EBIT) is now anticipated to come in between
EUR 235 million and EUR 245 million (previous guidance: between EUR 205 million and EUR 215 million). In line with the previous guidance, the Management still expects that net earnings will improve significantly in 2017.

A complete overview of PUMA's business development for the third quarter 2017 and the first nine months of 2017 will be published on October 24, 2017.

Media Contact:
Kerstin Neuber - Corporate Communications - PUMA - +49 9132 81 2984 - kerstin.neuber@puma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Johan-Philip Kuhlo - Investor Relations - PUMA SE - +49 9132 81 2589 - investor-relations@PUMA.com

PUMA
 

PUMA is one of the world's leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For over 65 years, PUMA has established a history of making fast product designs for the fastest athletes on the planet. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Golf, and Motorsports. It engages in exciting collaborations with renowned design brands to bring innovative and fast designs to the sports world. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and Dobotex. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 10,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit http://www.puma.com

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA Way 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 81 0
Fax: +49 9132 81 2246
E-mail: investor-relations@puma.com
Internet: www.puma.com
ISIN: DE0006969603
WKN: 696960
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
