DGAP-Ad hoc: PUMA SE

18-Oct-2017 / 15:57 CET/CEST

PUMA publishes preliminary results for the third quarter 2017 and raises full-year guidance for 2017

Herzogenaurach, Germany, October 18, 2017 - PUMA SE publishes preliminary results for the third quarter 2017 and raises its guidance for the full-year 2017.

In the third quarter 2017, consolidated sales increased currency adjusted by approx. 17% (approx. 13% in reported terms) to EUR 1,122 million compared to EUR 990 million in the third quarter last year. The operating result (EBIT) in the third quarter 2017 increased to approx. EUR 101 million (Q3 2016: EUR 60 million).

In light of the strong third-quarter increase in sales and profitability as well as the positive business outlook for the fourth quarter of 2017, PUMA raises the full-year guidance for its consolidated sales, gross profit margin, operating expenses and operating result (EBIT).

The Management now expects that currency adjusted sales will increase between 14% and 16% (previous guidance: currency adjusted increase between 12% and 14%). The gross profit margin is now anticipated to improve to approx. 46.5% (previous guidance: approx. 46.0%). Due to the expected increase in sales, the Management now foresees operating expenses (OPEX) to increase at a low double-digit percentage rate (previous guidance: increase at a high single-digit percentage rate).

As a consequence, the operating result (EBIT) is now anticipated to come in between

EUR 235 million and EUR 245 million (previous guidance: between EUR 205 million and EUR 215 million). In line with the previous guidance, the Management still expects that net earnings will improve significantly in 2017.

A complete overview of PUMA's business development for the third quarter 2017 and the first nine months of 2017 will be published on October 24, 2017.

