25.08.2017 10:40
DGAP-Ad hoc: R. Stahl AG

DGAP-Adhoc: R. Stahl AG: CEO Martin Schomaker to leave the company and to go into retirement, effective December 31, 2017; Dr. Mathias Hallmann appointed to a member of the Management Board as of October 01, 2017, taking over chairmanship on January 01, 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
R. Stahl AG: CEO Martin Schomaker to leave the company and to go into retirement, effective December 31, 2017; Dr. Mathias Hallmann appointed to a member of the Management Board as of October 01, 2017, taking over chairmanship on January 01, 2018

25-Aug-2017 / 10:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • CEO Martin Schomaker to leave the company and to go into retirement, effective December 31, 2017
  • Dr. Mathias Hallmann appointed to a member of the Management Board as of October 01, 2017, taking over chairmanship on January 01, 2018

Waldenburg, August 25, 2017. Martin Schomaker, 61, Chairman of the Management Board of R. STAHL, will leave the company on December 31, 2017. The Supervisory Board took this decision in its today's extraordinary meeting. Schomaker is with the company since 27 years, being member of the Management Board since 22 years and chairman since 15 years.

With the change at this point in time the company grants Martin Schomaker's wish of early retirement already before reaching the age limit in case an appropriate candidate can be found. With Dr. Mathias Hallmann, the Supervisory Board was able to find a candidate who can take over Martin Schomaker's position right away.

Dr. Mathias Hallmann, 55, previously Senior Vice President at Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., Cleveland, Ohio, and as President International Welding responsible for the global business outside the Americas, is appointed member of the Management Board of R. STAHL AG, effective October 01, 2017. He shall take over the role of Chairman of the Management Board on December 31, 2017. His contract will initially run for three years.

Additional information will be published via a separate press release.

About R. STAHL - www.stahl.de
R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2016, global sales amounting to EUR 286.6 million were generated with 1,788 employees.

The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).
R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft
Am Bahnhof 30, 74638 Waldenburg (Wuertt.)
Dr. Thomas Kornek
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Fon: +49 7942 943-1395
E-mail: investornews@stahl.de

Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0
Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333
E-mail: info@stahl.de
Internet: www.stahl.de
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
WKN: A1PHBB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange

 
