DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rocket Internet SE / Key word(s): Investment

Ad-hoc: Naspers Invests EUR 387 Million in Delivery Hero



12-May-2017 / 21:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

Ad-hoc: Naspers Invests EUR 387 Million in Delivery Hero



Berlin, Germany, May 12, 2017 - Delivery Hero Group ("Delivery Hero") has today announced an investment of EUR 387 million, primarily in newly issued shares, by global internet and entertainment group Naspers, at a valuation in line with the previous valuation. Rocket Internet SE's ("Rocket Internet" or the "Company") (ISIN DE000A12UKK6) fully-diluted stake in Delivery Hero will decrease due to the Naspers' investment and other effects from c. 38% to c. 33% (depending on the final transaction structure).

End



Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet") and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. Rocket Internet does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:Christian LaschChief Compliance OfficerTel: 01 62 / 10 49 35 7E-Mail: christian.lasch@rocket-internet.de