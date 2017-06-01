17.08.2017 23:42
DGAP-Ad hoc: ROY Ceramics SE

DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Ceramics SE: Acquisition Flex Space Kirby Interchange in Houston, Texas

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Ceramics SE / Key word(s): Real Estate
ROY Ceramics SE: Acquisition Flex Space Kirby Interchange in Houston, Texas

17-Aug-2017 / 23:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ROY Ceramics SE acquires Flex Space Kirby Interchange in Houston, Texas

 

17 August 2017, Hungen - Today, ROY Ceramics SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) concluded a contract regarding the acquisition of Kirby Interchange, a flexibly usable commercial space in Houston, Texas. This acquisition represents a further step to develop the production of ROY Ceramics SE in Houston, Texas, and to use available liquidity sensibly in the meantime to generate additional income for the company.

The acquired property includes a rentable area of 27,264 m2 on a property area of 58,801 m2 in total. The rental rate is currently approx. 80.2% with a weighted residual term of the current lease contracts of 2.97 years and predominant use as office space. Part of the vacant commercial areas are to be rented and ROY itself is to use part of them as office areas to accommodate the administration of the planned factory.

ROY Ceramics SE pays a purchase price of USD 24.8 million, which, in addition to company capital amounting to USD 9.3 million, is to be financed with USD 15.5 million via outside capital. The expected return on the capital on the rented space amounts to approx. 11.9% p.a. initially.

In this connection, the company intends to propose the expansion of the company's purpose to its general meeting, to also expressly enable activity of the company in the area of the real estate business.
 

About ROY Ceramics SE

Until the sale of the operative subsidiary of the Group in China to White Horse, ROY Ceramics SE produced a complete range of sanitary and bathroom furnishings for use in mid- to high-priced PRESS RELEASE premises. ROY Ceramics SE delivered high-quality and aesthetically appealing sanitary products within the People's Republic of China. After receipt of the payments by White Horse, ROY Ceramics SE aims to again become a leading provider of bathroom solutions for the Chinese and international markets with its ultramodern ceramics plant that will be built in Houston, Texas.


Contact:
Matthias Herrmann
Managing Director
ROY Ceramics SE
Gießener Str.42
35410 Hungen
Tel. +49 (0)69 710455155
Fax +49 (0)69 710455450

17-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ROY Ceramics SE
Bockenheimer Landstr. 17/19
60325 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 710455155
Fax: +49 (0)69 710455450
E-mail: ir@roykeramik.de
Internet: www.roykeramik.de
ISIN: DE000RYSE888
WKN: RYSE88
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Wien (Dritter Markt (MTF) / Third Market (MTF))

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

602417  17-Aug-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=602417&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
17.08.17
DGAP-Ad hoc: ROY Ceramics SE (EQS Group)
17.08.17
DGAP-Ad hoc: ROY Ceramics SE (EQS Group)
17.08.17
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Ceramics SE: Erwerb Flex Space Kirby Interchange in Houston/Texas (dpa-afx)
28.06.17
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: ROY Ceramics SE (EQS Group)
28.06.17
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: ROY Ceramics SE (EQS Group)
28.06.17
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: ROY Ceramics SE (dpa-afx)
01.06.17
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY CERAMICS SE BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON 4.999.000 NEUEN AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,00 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG (dpa-afx)
01.06.17
DGAP-Ad hoc: ROY Ceramics SE (EQS Group)

