+++ Montag ist Harry-Tag. Die traditionelle Trading-Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand heute wieder um 19 Uhr. +++
25.09.2017 07:46
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: Shop Apotheke Europe NV

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to strengthen European market leadership through the acquisition of mail-order pharmacy Europa Apotheek.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Takeover/Change in Forecast
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to strengthen European market leadership through the acquisition of mail-order pharmacy Europa Apotheek.

25-Sep-2017 / 07:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to strengthen European market leadership through the acquisition of mail-order pharmacy Europa Apotheek.

  • Strengthening market leadership by creating Continental Europe's largest and fastest growing fully integrated online pharmacy.
  • Acquisition by way of an all share transaction.
  • Increased sales-guidance in the event of successful transaction.

Venlo, Cologne, 25 September 2017. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("Shop Apotheke") takes over the mail-order pharmacy "Europa Apotheek" by acquiring its parent EHS Europe Health Services B.V. ("EHS"). Binding agreements have been signed agreeing that Shop Apotheke will acquire all shares of EHS by way of contribution in kind of such shares against issuance of new ordinary shares in Shop Apotheke. Europa Apotheek is a leading mail-order pharmacy in Continental Europe. The group employs approximately 130 FTE and generated revenues of approximately EUR 144m in 2016 and of approximately EUR 81m in H1 2017.

The business of Shop Apotheke has been carved out from EHS prior to Shop Apotheke's initial public offering. Given the joint heritage with a partial overlap in ownership structure and the close operational cooperation between both companies in Venlo, the Netherlands, the integration process is expected to be very smooth. In addition, while the transaction rationale is focused on strengthening its European market leadership and capturing the Rx ecommerce opportunity as opposed to purely creating synergies, Shop Apotheke also expects to benefit from meaningful cost synergies.

Europa Apotheek generates the majority of its revenues from Rx-related products whereas Shop Apotheke is focused on OTC (OTC = over the counter = non-prescription medications) and pharmacy related BPC products. Thus, the resulting combination aims to create what Shop Apotheke expects to be Continental Europe's largest and fastest growing fully integrated online pharmacy. Pro-forma sales would be expected to correspond to circa EUR 318m for 2016, offering customers a comprehensive product portfolio including OTC, Rx and pharmacy related BPC.

Shop Apotheke will acquire all shares of Europa Apotheek in an all share transaction by way of contribution in kind of such shares against issuance of new ordinary shares in Shop Apotheke. Shareholders of Europa Apotheek will receive 2.724 (rounded) new Shop Apotheke shares for each Europa Apotheek share, valuing Europa Apotheek at approximately EUR 126m based on Shop Apotheke's 3-month volume weighted average price (VWAP) of EUR 42.85 as of September 22, 2017. Shop Apotheke's managing board and supervisory board on the one hand, and the supervisory board on the other hand, each received a fairness opinion from two internationally renowned investment banks to the effect that as of the date of the opinion the exchange ratio was fair, from a financial point of view, to Shop Apotheke.

Moreover, all newly issued shares of Shop Apotheke in connection with the transaction will be subject to a lock-up period of 180 days and will be admitted to trading within 12 months on the basis of a securities prospectus to be published. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, in particular, the approval of the transaction by the general meeting of shareholders of Shop Apotheke. An extraordinary general meeting of Shop Apotheke will be held for the purpose of, among other things, facilitating a shareholder decision on the proposed acquisition of Europa Apotheek.

Subject to the successful completion of the acquisition and taking into account the consolidation of Europa Apotheek from November 2017, the managing board would increase the forecast for the group's sales growth from currently +45% to +55% to +55% to +65%. The forecast for the consolidated EBITDA margin before one-off transactions costs remains at -2.0% to -3.0%.

***

This publication is an advertisement.

This communication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. in any jurisdiction This is not a securities prospectus. Any public offering will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus, which will include detailed information about Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. An investment decision regarding the securities of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. Any securities prospectus will be published promptly upon approval by the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) and posted on http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/.

This communication does not constitute or form part of an offer of securities for sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. The securities referred to in this communication have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except on the basis of an applicable exemption from registration or in a transaction not subject to registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States or anywhere else.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is directed only at persons who: (i) are qualified investors within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) and any relevant implementing measures and/or (ii) are outside the United Kingdom or (iii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within the definition of "investment professionals" contained in article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or are persons falling within article 49 (2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order, or fall within another exemption to the Order (all such persons referred to in (i) to (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate," "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Group's or its industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Group does not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Contact:
rikutis consulting
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com

25-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: ulrich.wandel@shop-apotheke.com
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
ISIN: NL0012044747
WKN: A2AR94
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

612367  25-Sep-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=612367&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Relevant
    6
  • Alle
    6
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: Shop Apotheke Europe NV (EQS Group)
07:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: Shop Apotheke Europe NV (EQS Group)
07:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE baut europäische Marktführerschaft durch Übernahme der Versandapotheke Europa Apotheek weiter aus. (dpa-afx)
07:46 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE baut europäische Marktführerschaft durch Übernahme der Versandapotheke Europa Apotheek weiter aus. (dpa-afx)
07:46 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Shop Apotheke Europe NV (EQS Group)
07:46 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Shop Apotheke Europe NV (EQS Group)
15.09.17
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Stellungnahme zu Marktgerüchten bezüglich einer möglichen Übernahme durch Amazon (dpa-afx)
15.09.17
DGAP-Ad hoc: Shop Apotheke Europe NV (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Shop Apotheke Europe NV News

15.09.17DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Stellungnahme zu Marktgerüchten bezüglich einer möglichen Übernahme durch Amazon
15.09.17DGAP-Ad hoc: Shop Apotheke Europe NV
15.09.17DGAP-Ad hoc: Shop Apotheke Europe NV
Weitere Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
Anzeige

Inside

HSBC: Zahlen, Zahlen, Zahlen: Inflation der Euro-Zone im Fokus  Wochenausblick!
Wer steckt hinter dem Erfolg von Scalable Capital?
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag Abend LIVE
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 23. September bis 29. September 2017
Bitcoin Group beliebteste Aktie
UBS: Commerzbank AG: Neues Jahreshoch ist greifbar
DZ BANK  DAX: Aussicht auf Fed-Bilanzreduktion schreckte nicht
Auf in den SDAX: Fundamental günstige Aktie mit charttechnischem Kaufsignal
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Shop Apotheke Europe NV-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So elegant lassen sich alte Häuser neu gestalten
Das große Geschäft mit der Angst
DAX-Unternehmen im Fusionsfieber
Die drei Musketiere der Euro-Zone
Was hinter der überraschenden US-Rüge an China steckt

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Bundestagswahl Ticker +++ Gabriel gewinnt seinen Wahlkreis
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Daimler-Aktie, BMW und Co.: Mehr als nur Blech auf vier Rädern

News von

Porsche baut 14-Millionen-Dollar-Hybridyacht
Schulabbrecher verrät, wie er ein 4-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmen aufgebaut hat, noch bevor er 22 wurde
Der norwegische Staatsfonds ist jetzt eine Billion Dollar wert und damit der größte der Welt
Warren Buffett hat eine überraschend klare Meinung zu Angela Merkel
"Unverantwortlich und unmoralisch": Oxford-Dozent rechnet mit Elon Musk ab

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Euro und DAX vom Wahlergebnis vorerst unbeeindruckt -- E.ON beharrt auf Verkaufsentscheidung im Fall Uniper -- Rekordverlust und Allzeittief für GroKo-Parteien

Irak fordert andere Länder auf - Kein Öl der Kurden kaufen. Lufthansa soll 200 Millionen Euro für Air Berlin bieten. Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile US und Sprint sollen sich bei Fusion-Details annähern. Fitch erhöht Ausblick Russlands und bestätigt Rating "BBB-".

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 38: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 37: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Der CEO von Allianz, BMW oder doch Daimler?
Diese Manager lieben die Deutschen
Das sind 2017 bislang die größten Verlierer in Buffetts Depot
Welche Aktie enttäuschte bisher am meisten?
Bizarre Steuereinnahmen
Das sind die bizarrsten Steuereinnahmen der Welt
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Dieselskandal hat die Reputation der deutschen Wirtschaft beschädigt. Unterstützen Sie deshalb die Forderung der Anti-Korruptions-Organisation nach einem Unternehmensstrafrecht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:52 Uhr
Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Euro und DAX vom Wahlergebnis vorerst unbeeindruckt -- E.ON beharrt auf Verkaufsentscheidung im Fall Uniper -- Rekordverlust und Allzeittief für GroKo-Parteien
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
07:34 Uhr
Hohe Rendite und hohe Sicherheit in einem? Das geht.
Sonstiges
07:57 Uhr
Silber: Massiver Verkaufsdruck unter Großspekulanten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
E.ON SEENAG99
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
BMW AG519000
Siemens AG723610
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
adidas AGA1EWWW
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750