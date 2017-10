DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Change in Forecast

Sixt Leasing SE: Managing Board adjusts earnings forecast for full-year to around EUR 30 million (previous year: EUR 31.6 million) - Preliminary earnings before taxes in the first nine months 2017 of around EUR 21 million (previous year: EUR 23.9 million)



19-Oct-2017 / 20:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pullach, 19 October 2017 - According to an evaluation of preliminary figures completed today, Sixt Leasing SE has achieved earnings before taxes (EBT) of around EUR 21 million during the first nine months of 2017 (previous year: EUR 23.9 million). For the full year, the Managing Board now expects an EBT of around EUR 30 million (previous year: EUR 31.6 million). Previously an increase in earnings before taxes in the high single-digit percentage range was forecasted. Thereby, the Managing Board continues to expect an increase in the Group's contract portfolio as well as a slight growth in consolidated operating revenue.

Main reasons for adjusting the earnings guidance are additional risk provisioning for the residual values of leasing vehicles in the portfolio as well as strengthened growth investments, especially in the IT area.

Sixt Leasing SE will publish the Group Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2017 on 14 November 2017, as planned.

Note: 'Consolidated operating revenue' is a Non-IFRS parameter. Information about the composition of the consolidated operating revenue is available on page 72 of the Annual Report of Sixt Leasing SE 2016 (available at ir.sixt-leasing.com).