DGAP-Ad hoc: Sixt SE St.

Sixt SE: Sixt achieves above average result of slightly above EUR 220 million (9M 2016: EUR 172 million) and significant increase in revenue for first nine months 2017



Pullach, 19 October 2017 - Business performance of the mobility service provider Sixt SE in the first nine months of 2017 was significantly above last year. According to an analysis of preliminary figures for the first nine months 2017 concluded today, consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected slightly above EUR 220 million (9M 2016: EUR 172 million). This increase is based on a strong growth in operating revenue combined with a significant profit improvement in the Vehicle Rental Unit, in Germany as well as abroad.



As a consequence of the business development during the first nine months, the Managing Board continues to expect a significant increase of consolidated EBT for the full fiscal year 2017 (2016: EUR 218 million). With regard to the consolidated operating revenue for the full year (2016: EUR 2,124 million) the Managing Board still expects a solid growth.



Sixt SE will disclose its Group Quarterly Statement as at 30 September 2017 as scheduled on 15 November 2017.



Note: 'consolidated operating revenue' is not a financial term according to IFRS. Information regarding the composition of the consolidated operating revenue can be found in the Annual Report 2016 of Sixt SE on p. 27 (available at ir.sixt.eu).