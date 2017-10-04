DGAP-Ad hoc: SLM Solutions AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond

SLM Solutions Group AG: Successful placing of approximately EUR 60 million convertible bond



04-Oct-2017 / 16:27 CET/CEST

SLM Solutions Group AG: Successful placing of approximately EUR 60 million convertible bond

Lübeck, 04 October 2017 - SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions"; "Issuer") has today successfully placed senior unsecured convertible bonds ("Convertible Bond") maturing in October 2022 with an aggregate principle amount of approximately EUR 60 million convertible into new or existing ordinary no par value bearer shares.

Deutsche Bank AG acted as Sole Bookrunner on the Convertible Bond offering. The Convertible Bond was placed solely with international institutional investors in certain jurisdictions outside the US in reliance on Regulation S (Category 1) under the United States Securities Act of 1933 in its applicable version and outside Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the convertible bonds are prohibited by law.

The Convertible Bond issue is expected to be issued on or around 11 October 2017 ("Settlement Date").

Bondholders have the right to convert the Convertible Bond from 11 October 2020 until the fifteenth business day prior to maturity into ordinary no par value bearer shares (the "Ordinary Shares"). The initial conversion premium amounts to 28.0% above the Reference Share Price (being the arithmetic average of the VWAP (volume weighted average price) of the SLM Solution shares on XETRA on 04 October 2017).

The final principal amount of Convertible Bond will be announced later today by the Issuer and is dependent on the final conversion price of the Convertible Bond; the Convertible bond will not be convertible into greater than 1,381,420 Ordinary Shares.

The coupon on the Convertible Bond will amount to 5.50 % per year and will be paid quarterly in arrears. The first interest payment date is 11 January 2018.





About the company:

Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company's shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The stock has been listed in the TecDax index since March 21, 2016. SLM Solutions focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs over 340 members of staff in Germany, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.

Contact:

Georg Grießmann, cometis AG

Unter den Eichen 7, 65195 Wiesbaden

Telephone: +49 (0) 611-205855-61

E-Mail: griessmann@cometis.de

