Ihr Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net?Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!
10.04.2017 15:03
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Forges Ahead with Internationalization / Conversion into a European Company (SE) is Planned

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Forges Ahead with Internationalization / Conversion into a European Company (SE) is Planned

10-Apr-2017 / 15:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP | Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SNP AG Forges Ahead with Internationalization / Conversion into a European Company (SE) is Planned

- The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the General Meeting the conversion into a Societas Europaea (SE) and the creation of authorized capital.

Heidelberg, April 10, 2017 - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG resolved today to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 31, 2017, the legal conversion of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG into a stock corporation under EU law (Societas Europaea/SE). The conversion should further promote the internationalization of the SNP Group.

The conversion into the European legal form of SE takes into account the increasing significance of international business and the heightened international orientation of the SNP Group. The basic corporate structure, the corporate governance of the company and the listing of the share on the previous stock exchanges remain intact.

In addition, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board are proposing to the General Meeting the creation of authorized capital corresponding to up to 20% of the current share capital, i.e. up to EUR 995,357. The company will provide information on its planned use and additional details in its invitation to the General Meeting.

About SNP

SNP enables companies to successfully navigate the rapidly changing digital environment and seize their opportunities on the market with a highly flexible IT infrastructure. The solutions and software from SNP provide support for M&A projects and carve-outs, allow for the integration of previously divergent IT landscapes and promote expansion into new markets outside of the domestic space. With SNP Transformation Backbone(R), the company offers the world's first standardized software for automatically assessing and implementing changes to IT systems. This provides customers with clear qualitative advantages while notably reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects.

SNP AG employs over 700 people across Europe, South Africa, Asia and the United States. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 81 million in 2016. Its customers include globally operating corporations in the industrial, financial and service sectors. SNP AG was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705).

Further information is available at www.snp-ag.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Marcel Wiskow
Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637
Fax: +49 6221 6425-470
Email: investor.relations@snp-ag.com
http://www.snp-ag.com/de/Investor-Relations/

10-Apr-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637
Fax: +49 6221 6425 470
E-mail: investor.relations@snp-ag.com
Internet: www.snp-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

563795  10-Apr-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=563795&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15:03 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (EQS Group)
15:03 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (EQS Group)
15:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG treibt Internationalisierung voran / Umwandlung in eine Europäische Aktiengesellschaft (SE) geplant (dpa-afx)
03.04.17
EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (EQS Group)
31.03.17
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (EQS Group)
31.03.17
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (EQS Group)
30.03.17
SNP steigert den Gewinn und erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)
30.03.17
DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner NewsRSS Feed
SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.10.2009SNP neutral (Update)BankM - Repräsentanz der biw AG
23.10.2009SNP neutralBankM - Repräsentanz der biw AG
19.10.2009SNP einen Teil der Gewinne realisierenEuro am Sonntag
16.10.2009SNP neuer Stopp 26,00 EURDer Aktionärsbrief
02.10.2009SNP kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
16.10.2009SNP neuer Stopp 26,00 EURDer Aktionärsbrief
02.10.2009SNP kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
24.07.2009SNP kaufenBankM - Repräsentanz der biw AG
18.05.2009SNP WachstumsschnäppchenEuro am Sonntag
27.04.2009SNP kaufenBankM - Repräsentanz der biw AG
23.10.2009SNP neutral (Update)BankM - Repräsentanz der biw AG
23.10.2009SNP neutralBankM - Repräsentanz der biw AG
19.10.2009SNP einen Teil der Gewinne realisierenEuro am Sonntag
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner

alle Videos

Meistgelesene SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner News

30.03.17SNP steigert den Gewinn und erhöht die Dividende
03.04.17EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG
30.03.17DGAP-News: SNP AG weiter im Aufwind - Umsatz und Ergebnis 2016 deutlich gesteigert - Operative und strategische Weiterentwicklung wird vorangetrieben
31.03.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG
30.03.17DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG
31.03.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG
30.03.17DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG
Anzeige

Inside

Vontobel: Investmentidee: Tesla
UBS: Volkswagen AG: Die Entscheidung naht
BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im April
Öl verteidigt Gewinne, Gold fällt wieder zurück
DekaBank: Zehn neue Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel, den Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A) und den DekaFonds CF
HSBC: Chinas Wirtschaftswachstum steht ganz oben auf der Agenda
DZ BANK  DAX: Gelingt der charttechnische Befreiungsschlag?
Droht hier der nächste Crash? Hamburger Hafen im Fokus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner Peer Group News

12:26 UhrDGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: Software AG
12:26 UhrDGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: Software AG
08:21 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechte: Software AG
08:21 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Software AG
08:21 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Software AG
07.04.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: Software AG
07.04.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Software AG
07.04.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Software AG
05.04.17DGAP-News: GK Software nach vorläufigen Zahlen 2016 erneut mit Rekordumsatz und einer deutlichen Steigerung des Ergebnisses
05.04.17DGAP-News: GK SOFTWARE AG

News von

Das sind die aktuellen politischen Risiken für Anleger
So können Sie beim Frühjahrsputz viel Geld sparen
So sollen grüne Hochhäuser das Stadtklima retten
Was Sie tun sollten, wenn Ihr Handy weg ist
Wenn die Hochzeit zum Albtraum wird

News von

Deutsche Bank-Aktie nach der Kapitalerhöhung: Ist das Geldhaus jetzt für den Umbau gerüstet?
Vier Mal Kaufen: Die besten deutschen Aktien mit Barclays-Gütesiegel
Robert Halver: Sorgt die US-Notenbank für Neue Sachlichkeit an den Aktienmärkten?
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie kaufen sollten
DAX: Warum der Markt nicht steigt

News von

Tschechien hat gerade eine Entscheidung getroffen, die Europas Märkte in Schwierigkeiten bringen könnte
Streaming ist nicht die Zukunft der Musik - es ist die neue Normalität
Wer dieser 10 Berufe ausübt, hat gute Chancen, reich zu werden
Eine Startup-Chefin und ehemalige Google-Mitarbeiterin verrät: Diese Fragen gehören in jedes Vorstellungsgespräch
Der mächtigste Mann der Wall Street warnt vor Turbulenzen an den Märkten

Heute im Fokus

DAX um Nulllinie -- Dow stabil erwartet -- STADA unterstützt Übernahme durch Bain Capital und Cinven -- Daimler & BMW draussen: Zulieferer darf nur noch für Tesla arbeiten -- Fresenius im Fokus

Investor Elliott nimmt BHP Billiton ins Visier - Aktie im Aufwind. Rückschlag für Tesla: Weiteres Verkaufsverbot in den USA. SLM Solutions steigen - HSBC blickt positiv auf Wachstum. Nobelpreisträger Shiller: Das macht mir bei der US-Wirtschaft Angst.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 14: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 14: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Milliardärsdichte besonders hoch
Hier wohnen die Superreichen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Länder für Investoren
Diese Länder sind besonders beliebt
1. Quartal 2017
So performten die TecDAX-Unternehmen
Tops und Flops
So performten die DAX-Unternehmen im ersten Quartal 2017
Das sind die exotischsten Börsenplätze der Welt
Klein aber oho?
Länder mit den meisten Aktionären
Hier handeln die Menschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Eingreifen der USA in Syrien verunsichert die Aktienmärkte. Halten Sie Trumps Angriff auf Syrien für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
AURELIUS Equity Opp. SE & Co. KGaAA0JK2A
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
E.ON SEENAG99
STADA725180
BMW AG519000