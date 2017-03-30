DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Forges Ahead with Internationalization / Conversion into a European Company (SE) is Planned



10-Apr-2017 / 15:03 CET/CEST

SNP AG Forges Ahead with Internationalization / Conversion into a European Company (SE) is Planned

- The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the General Meeting the conversion into a Societas Europaea (SE) and the creation of authorized capital.

Heidelberg, April 10, 2017 - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG resolved today to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 31, 2017, the legal conversion of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG into a stock corporation under EU law (Societas Europaea/SE). The conversion should further promote the internationalization of the SNP Group.

The conversion into the European legal form of SE takes into account the increasing significance of international business and the heightened international orientation of the SNP Group. The basic corporate structure, the corporate governance of the company and the listing of the share on the previous stock exchanges remain intact.

In addition, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board are proposing to the General Meeting the creation of authorized capital corresponding to up to 20% of the current share capital, i.e. up to EUR 995,357. The company will provide information on its planned use and additional details in its invitation to the General Meeting.

About SNP

SNP enables companies to successfully navigate the rapidly changing digital environment and seize their opportunities on the market with a highly flexible IT infrastructure. The solutions and software from SNP provide support for M&A projects and carve-outs, allow for the integration of previously divergent IT landscapes and promote expansion into new markets outside of the domestic space. With SNP Transformation Backbone(R), the company offers the world's first standardized software for automatically assessing and implementing changes to IT systems. This provides customers with clear qualitative advantages while notably reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects.

SNP AG employs over 700 people across Europe, South Africa, Asia and the United States. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 81 million in 2016. Its customers include globally operating corporations in the industrial, financial and service sectors. SNP AG was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705).

