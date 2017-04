DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG / Key word(s): Takeover

SNP AG Pursues Acquisition of a European SAP Consulting and IT Company



28-Apr-2017 / 00:17 CET/CEST

SNP | Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Heidelberg, April 27, 2017 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (WKN: 720370, ISIN: DE0007203705) is pursuing the acquisition of a European SAP consulting and IT company. The globally operating company, which specializes in the areas of SAP services, software development and cloud provisioning, generated revenue in the lower end of the double-digit million range in the past fiscal year. The corporate group currently has more than 200 employees.

The ongoing discussions between the two parties are very close to being concluded. The acquisition is subject to the completion of a final purchase agreement and approval from the relevant bodies. The transaction is to be financed with existing cash and cash equivalents. The aim is to conclude the transaction shortly.

About SNP

SNP enables companies to successfully navigate the rapidly changing digital environment and seize their opportunities on the market with a highly flexible IT infrastructure. The solutions and software from SNP provide support for M&A projects and carve-outs, allow for the integration of previously divergent IT landscapes and promote expansion into new markets outside of the domestic space. With SNP Transformation Backbone(R), the company offers the world's first standardized software for automatically assessing and implementing changes to IT systems. This provides customers with clear qualitative advantages while notably reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects.

SNP AG employs over 700 people across Europe, South Africa, Asia and the United States. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 81 million in 2016. Its customers include globally operating corporations in the industrial, financial and service sectors. SNP AG was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705).

Further information is available at www.snp-ag.com

