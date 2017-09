DGAP-Ad hoc: Steinhoff International N.V.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International confirms receipt of a petition to the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. Steinhoff is confident that the petition will be dismissed.



Steinhoff International Holdings NV (Steinhoff International) confirms receipt of a petition by OM Handels GmbH and MW Handels GmbH (OM & MW) for an annual accounts proceeding before the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. The petition relates to the 30 September 2016 audited accounts. The hearing will take place in camera (behind closed doors) on Thursday 21 September 2017. Steinhoff is confident that the petition will be dismissed.



