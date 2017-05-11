DGAP-Ad-hoc: SYGNIS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG resolves share price of EUR 1.38 for announced capital increase of up to ten percent of share capital



11-May-2017 / 23:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement according to § 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, OR TRANSMISSION IN THE USA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA

SYGNIS AG resolves share price of EUR 1.38 for announced capital increase of up to ten percent of share capital

Madrid, Spain, and Heidelberg, Germany, 11 May 2017 - SYGNIS AG (Frankfurt: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03; Prime Standard) today resolved to now conduct the announced capital increase of up to ten percent by issuing up to 3,677,369 new shares with exclusion of shareholders' pre-emptive rights at a price per share set to EUR 1.38. The new shares will be placed in the course of a private placement to select qualified investors. The proceeds of the capital increase will be used to finance the acquisition of Innova Biosciences Ltd.

**** End of ad hoc announcement ****

For further information on this transaction please also visit capital.sygnis.com.

For further information, please contact:



SYGNIS AG

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

Co-CEO/CSO

Phone : +44 1223 873 364

Email: heikki.lanckriet@sygnis.com

Pilar de la Huerta

Co-CEO/CBDO

Phone: +34 91 192 36 50

Email: pdelahuerta@sygnis.com



MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel

Managing Partner

Phone: +49 89 210228 0

Email: sygnis@mc-services.eu

About SYGNIS AG: www.sygnis.com

SYGNIS AG specializes in the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies and offers a wide range of commercial products addressing key challenges in molecular biology. With the 2016 acquisition of Expedeon Holdings, Ltd. based in the UK, SYGNIS added a complementary proteomics product portfolio. Resulting from this significant expansion, SYGNIS' product portfolio now covers the entire workflow of molecular biology. In addition, SYGNIS acquired the profitable U.S.-based life sciences tools company C.B.S. Scientific in December 2016 to further expand its product offering. The products of SYGNIS Group are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. SYGNIS AG has offices in Germany, Spain and the UK, production sites in the UK and the U.S. as well as sales offices in Asia. The company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03).

About Innova Biosciences Ltd.: www.innovabiosciences.com

Innova Biosciences are world leading experts in easy-to-use, cutting-edge bioconjugation technologies and services. The Company has the flexibility to support scientists from academia through to commercial manufacturing, developing and supplying reagent products to make science easier, both off-the shelf and to customer specification. The product portfolio is based on antibody and protein labeling, nanoparticle, oligonucleotide labeling, and phosphate detection enzyme assay technologies. All product ranges are of the highest quality and are designed to streamline R&D and manufacturing processes, whilst also reducing overall project costs by cutting costs associated with e.g. material waste, in-house equipment, and staff time, providing increased return on investment compared to traditional methods. The portfolio includes the Lightning-Link(R), InnovaCoat(R) and Thunder-Link(R) brands, is available to research laboratories, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic companies worldwide.

### This document is not a securities prospectus and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of SYGNIS AG in the Federal Republic of Germany nor under any other jurisdiction, in particular not where such kind of offer or solicitation is prohibited or lacks the required permission. Potential investors in securities of SYGNIS AG are asked to familiarize themselves with and to observe the respective restrictions.

The information in this document may not be disseminated outside the Federal Republic of Germany in particular not in the United States, to U.S. Persons (as defined in regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States with the exception of a such disclosures or announcements outside the Federal Republic of Germany which have to be made under the respective mandatory law. Any person who fails to comply with these restrictions may violate the security laws of certain jurisdictions, in particular of the United States. Securities in SYGNIS AG are not publicly offered outside the Federal Republic of Germany.

Some statements included in this press release, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they are subject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of SYGNIS AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. SYGNIS does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ###



Notification by:

SYGNIS AG

David Roth

​CFO