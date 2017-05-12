24.05.2017 19:01
DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG

DGAP-Adhoc: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG receives binding commitment for the purchase of shares for up to EUR 3.5 million within the scope of the ongoing capital increases to finance the acquisition of Innova Biosciences Ltd.

SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG receives binding commitment for the purchase of shares for up to EUR 3.5 million within the scope of the ongoing capital increases to finance the acquisition of Innova Biosciences Ltd.

24-May-2017 / 19:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Ad hoc announcement according to § 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, OR TRANSMISSION IN THE USA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA

SYGNIS AG receives binding commitment for the purchase of shares for up to EUR 3.5 million within the scope of the ongoing capital increases to finance the acquisition of Innova Biosciences Ltd.

Madrid, Spain, and Heidelberg, Germany, 24 May, 2017 - SYGNIS AG (Frankfurt: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03; Prime Standard) today received a binding commitment for the purchase of shares up to a total of EUR 3.5 million as part of the previously announced cash capital increases to finance the acquisition of Innova Biosciences Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement signed today, the investor has committed to purchase up to 2,536,000 new shares at a price of EUR 1.38 per new share. The obligation is subject to the condition that the Dax closing price on the settlement day is not more than 10% lower than the DAX closing price as of today.

**** End of ad hoc announcement ****

For further information on this transaction please also visit http://capital.sygnis.com.

For further information, please contact:

SYGNIS AG
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet
Co-CEO/CSO
Phone : +44 1223 873 364
Email: heikki.lanckriet@sygnis.com

Pilar de la Huerta
Co-CEO/CBDO
Phone: +34 91 192 36 50
Email: pdelahuerta@sygnis.com

MC Services AG
Raimund Gabriel
Managing Partner
Phone: +49 89 210228 0
Email: sygnis@mc-services.eu

About SYGNIS AG: www.sygnis.com

SYGNIS AG specializes in the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies and offers a wide range of commercial products addressing key challenges in molecular biology. With the 2016 acquisition of Expedeon Holdings, Ltd. based in the UK, SYGNIS added a complementary proteomics product portfolio. Resulting from this significant expansion, SYGNIS' product portfolio now covers the entire workflow of molecular biology. In addition, SYGNIS acquired the profitable U.S.-based life sciences tools company C.B.S. Scientific in December 2016 to further expand its product offering. The products of SYGNIS Group are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. SYGNIS AG has offices in Germany, Spain and the UK, production sites in the UK and the U.S. as well as sales offices in Asia. The company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03).

About Innova Biosciences Ltd.: www.innovabiosciences.com

Innova Biosciences are world leading experts in easy-to-use, cutting-edge bioconjugation technologies and services. The Company has the flexibility to support scientists from academia through to commercial manufacturing, developing and supplying reagent products to make science easier, both off-the shelf and to customer specification. The product portfolio is based on antibody and protein labeling, nanoparticle, oligonucleotide labeling, and phosphate detection enzyme assay technologies. All product ranges are of the highest quality and are designed to streamline R&D and manufacturing processes, whilst also reducing overall project costs by cutting costs associated with e.g. material waste, in-house equipment, and staff time, providing increased return on investment compared to traditional methods. The portfolio includes the Lightning-Link(R), InnovaCoat(R) and Thunder-Link(R) brands, is available to research laboratories, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic companies worldwide.

### This document is not a securities prospectus and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of SYGNIS AG in the Federal Republic of Germany nor under any other jurisdiction, in particular not where such kind of offer or solicitation is prohibited or lacks the required permission. Potential investors in securities of SYGNIS AG are asked to familiarize themselves with and to observe the respective restrictions.

The information in this document may not be disseminated outside the Federal Republic of Germany in particular not in the United States, to U.S. Persons (as defined in regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States with the exception of a such disclosures or announcements outside the Federal Republic of Germany which have to be made under the respective mandatory law. Any person who fails to comply with these restrictions may violate the security laws of certain jurisdictions, in particular of the United States. Securities in SYGNIS AG are not publicly offered outside the Federal Republic of Germany.

Some statements included in this press release, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they are subject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of SYGNIS AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. SYGNIS does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ###


Contact:
David Roth
Vorstand/ CFO

SYGNIS AG

Waldhofer Str. 104
69123 Heidelberg, GERMANY

Tel. +49 6221 3540 125
Fax. +49 6221 3540 127

Language: English
Company: SYGNIS AG
Waldhofer Str. 104
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6221 3540 125
Fax: +49 (0) 6221 3540 127
E-mail: investors@sygnis.com
Internet: www.sygnis.com
ISIN: DE000A1RFM03
WKN: A1RFM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
