DGAP-Ad-hoc: SYGNIS AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG announces management changes



05-Jun-2017 / 10:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement according to § 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, OR TRANSMISSION IN THE USA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA

SYGNIS AG announces management changes

- Co-CEO Pilar de la Huerta to resign from the management board and to transition to the supervisory board



Madrid, Spain, and Heidelberg, Germany, June 5, 2017 - SYGNIS AG (Frankfurt: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03; Prime Standard) today announced changes to the management team. Pilar de la Huerta resigned from her position as member of the management board with effect of the upcoming annual shareholders meeting on July 7, 2017 in order to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the pharmaceutical industry. With her resignation, Dr. Heikki Lanckriet (previously Co-CEO) will become CEO of SYGNIS AG and will also retain his role as Chief Scientific Officer. Pilar de la Huerta will join the Supervisory Board of SYGNIS AG, subject to the confirmation of the AGM.

**** End of ad hoc announcement ****

For further information, please contact:

SYGNIS AG

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

CEO/CSO

Phone: +44 1223 873 364

Email: heikki.lanckriet@sygnis.com

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel

Managing Partner

Phone: +49 89 210228 0

Email: sygnis@mc-services.eu

About SYGNIS AG: www.sygnis.com

SYGNIS AG specializes in the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies and offers a wide range of commercial products addressing key challenges in molecular biology. With the 2016 acquisition of Expedeon Holdings, Ltd. based in the UK, SYGNIS added a complementary proteomics product portfolio. Resulting from this significant expansion, SYGNIS' product portfolio now covers the entire workflow of molecular biology. In addition, SYGNIS acquired the profitable U.S.-based life sciences tools company C.B.S. Scientific in December 2016 to further expand its product offering. The products of SYGNIS Group are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. SYGNIS AG has offices in Germany, Spain and the UK, production sites in the UK and the U.S. as well as sales offices in Asia. The company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03).

### This document is not a securities prospectus and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of SYGNIS AG in the Federal Republic of Germany nor under any other jurisdiction, in particular not where such kind of offer or solicitation is prohibited or lacks the required permission. Potential investors in securities of SYGNIS AG are asked to familiarize themselves with and to observe the respective restrictions.

The information in this document may not be disseminated outside the Federal Republic of Germany in particular not in the United States, to U.S. Persons (as defined in regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States with the exception of a such disclosures or announcements outside the Federal Republic of Germany which have to be made under the respective mandatory law. Any person who fails to comply with these restrictions may violate the security laws of certain jurisdictions, in particular of the United States. Securities in SYGNIS AG are not publicly offered outside the Federal Republic of Germany.

Some statements included in this ad hoc announcement, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they are subject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of SYGNIS AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. SYGNIS does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ###

Contact:David RothVorstand/ CFOSYGNIS AGWaldhofer Str. 10469123 Heidelberg, GERMANYTel. +49 6221 3540 125Fax. +49 6221 3540 127