Auch heute "Rendezvous mit Harry" hören und sehen. Die Trading-Sendung im Internet beginnt wie immer um 19 Uhr. Anmeldung unter www.rendezvousmitharry.de
05.06.2017 10:54
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG announces management changes

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SYGNIS AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG announces management changes

05-Jun-2017 / 10:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement according to § 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, OR TRANSMISSION IN THE USA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA
SYGNIS AG announces management changes

- Co-CEO Pilar de la Huerta to resign from the management board and to transition to the supervisory board


Madrid, Spain, and Heidelberg, Germany, June 5, 2017 - SYGNIS AG (Frankfurt: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03; Prime Standard) today announced changes to the management team. Pilar de la Huerta resigned from her position as member of the management board with effect of the upcoming annual shareholders meeting on July 7, 2017 in order to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the pharmaceutical industry. With her resignation, Dr. Heikki Lanckriet (previously Co-CEO) will become CEO of SYGNIS AG and will also retain his role as Chief Scientific Officer. Pilar de la Huerta will join the Supervisory Board of SYGNIS AG, subject to the confirmation of the AGM.

**** End of ad hoc announcement ****

For further information, please contact:

SYGNIS AG
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet
CEO/CSO
Phone: +44 1223 873 364
Email: heikki.lanckriet@sygnis.com

MC Services AG
Raimund Gabriel
Managing Partner
Phone: +49 89 210228 0
Email: sygnis@mc-services.eu

About SYGNIS AG: www.sygnis.com

SYGNIS AG specializes in the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies and offers a wide range of commercial products addressing key challenges in molecular biology. With the 2016 acquisition of Expedeon Holdings, Ltd. based in the UK, SYGNIS added a complementary proteomics product portfolio. Resulting from this significant expansion, SYGNIS' product portfolio now covers the entire workflow of molecular biology. In addition, SYGNIS acquired the profitable U.S.-based life sciences tools company C.B.S. Scientific in December 2016 to further expand its product offering. The products of SYGNIS Group are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. SYGNIS AG has offices in Germany, Spain and the UK, production sites in the UK and the U.S. as well as sales offices in Asia. The company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03).

### This document is not a securities prospectus and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of SYGNIS AG in the Federal Republic of Germany nor under any other jurisdiction, in particular not where such kind of offer or solicitation is prohibited or lacks the required permission. Potential investors in securities of SYGNIS AG are asked to familiarize themselves with and to observe the respective restrictions.

The information in this document may not be disseminated outside the Federal Republic of Germany in particular not in the United States, to U.S. Persons (as defined in regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States with the exception of a such disclosures or announcements outside the Federal Republic of Germany which have to be made under the respective mandatory law. Any person who fails to comply with these restrictions may violate the security laws of certain jurisdictions, in particular of the United States. Securities in SYGNIS AG are not publicly offered outside the Federal Republic of Germany.

Some statements included in this ad hoc announcement, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they are subject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of SYGNIS AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. SYGNIS does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ###


Contact:
David Roth
Vorstand/ CFO

SYGNIS AG

Waldhofer Str. 104
69123 Heidelberg, GERMANY

Tel. +49 6221 3540 125
Fax. +49 6221 3540 127

05-Jun-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SYGNIS AG
Waldhofer Str. 104
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6221 3540 125
Fax: +49 (0) 6221 3540 127
E-mail: investors@sygnis.com
Internet: www.sygnis.com
ISIN: DE000A1RFM03
WKN: A1RFM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

580387  05-Jun-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=580387&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu SYGNIS AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10:54 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG gibt Veränderungen im Management bekannt (dpa-afx)
10:54 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG (EQS Group)
10:54 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG (EQS Group)
01.06.17
DGAP-DD: SYGNIS AG (dpa-afx)
01.06.17
DGAP-DD: SYGNIS AG (EQS Group)
01.06.17
DGAP-DD: SYGNIS AG (EQS Group)
01.06.17
DGAP-DD: SYGNIS AG (dpa-afx)
01.06.17
DGAP-DD: SYGNIS AG (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SYGNIS News
RSS Feed
SYGNIS zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SYGNIS AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.01.2017SYGNIS KaufenGBC
01.07.2016SYGNIS KaufenGBC
22.12.2015SYGNIS KaufenGBC
23.11.2015SYGNIS KaufenGBC
09.10.2015SYGNIS KaufenGBC
26.01.2017SYGNIS KaufenGBC
01.07.2016SYGNIS KaufenGBC
22.12.2015SYGNIS KaufenGBC
23.11.2015SYGNIS KaufenGBC
09.10.2015SYGNIS KaufenGBC
07.12.2012SYGNIS Pharma holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
01.08.2012SYGNIS Pharma holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
28.08.2006LION bioscience nicht verkaufenSdK AktionärsNews
13.07.2006LION bioscience haltenDer Aktionär
01.06.2006LION bioscience Stopp nachziehenDer Aktionär
19.12.2011SYGNIS Pharma sellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SYGNIS AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu SYGNIS

alle Videos

Meistgelesene SYGNIS News

11.05.17DGAP-Adhoc: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG beschließt für angekündigte Kapitalerhöhung um bis zu zehn Prozent des Grundkapitals einen Aktienpreis von 1.38 Euro
11.05.17DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG
11.05.17DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG
31.05.17DGAP-Adhoc: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG schließt Bezugsangebot und Privatplatzierung erfolgreich ab
31.05.17DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG
31.05.17DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG
25.05.17DGAP-News: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG erhält verbindliche Zusage über Abnahme von Aktien im Wert von bis zu 3.5 Mio. Euro im Rahmen der laufenden Kapitalerhöhungen...
24.05.17DGAP-Adhoc: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG erhält verbindliche Zusage über Abnahme von Aktien im Wert von bis zu 3.5 Mio. Euro im Rahmen der laufenden Kapitalerhöhunge...
19.05.17DGAP-News: financial.de - SYGNIS AG: Kapitalerhöhung zur Übernahme von Innova Biosciences
08.05.17DGAP-News: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG plant Übernahme der profitablen Innova Biosciences Ltd. für 8 Mio. Euro in bar und bis zu 3.5 Mio. Aktien
Weitere SYGNIS News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Moderne Portfoliotheorie: Die unterschätzte Gefahr
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE - Eine Branche im Crashtest
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 3. Juni bis 9. Juni 2017
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Tägliche Analysen direkt per WhatsApp aufs Handy!
HSBC: Die größten Unternehmen der Welt - Hightech - Made in USA - Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Microsoft
UBS: Adidas AG: Trendfortsetzung möglich
Vontobel: Infineon gelingt sichere Verschlüsselung gegen Quantencomputer
DZ BANK  DAX: Chance auf Auflösung des Seitwärtskorridors
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Jungheinrich - Professioneller Hochstapler!

Intralogistik-Lösungen sind gefragt wie nie. Denn mit moderner Logistik-Infrastruktur lassen sich nicht nur erhebliche Kostensenkungen und Effizienzsteigerungen realisieren, sondern sie bildet die perfekte Ergänzung für "Industrie 4.0". Warum Jungheinrich eine der interessantesten Storys in diesem Segment bietet lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlagermagazin des Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclubs.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur SYGNIS-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

SYGNIS Peer Group News

04.06.17Evotec: Biotech-Dauerbrenner
03.06.17Forge Therapeutics and Evotec present first efficacy data for Lpxc inhibitor in uti model at ASM MICROBE 2017
03.06.17DAX-Bilanz: Lufthansa hui. Deutsche Bank pfui
02.06.17Covestro sucht Finanzvorstand - Chef Thomas übernimmt vorerst
02.06.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
02.06.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Bayer
02.06.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Bayer
02.06.17Morphosys-Aktie steigt: Phase-3-Studie für Antikörper MOR208 startet
02.06.17Morphosys startet Phase-3-Studie für Antikörper MOR208
02.06.17Morphosys startet Phase-3-Studie – Weg nach oben frei

News von

Warum die neue Betriebsrente ein großer Wurf ist
So verdienen auch Sie am Milliardengeschäft Fußball
Nur die IG Metall bockt gegen transatlantische Megafusion
Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Börsenwoche
Eine Grafik macht das Problem der US-Mittelschicht sichtbar

News von

Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Megatrends: Mit diesen deutschen Aktien investieren Anleger in die Zukunft
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie kaufen sollten
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot

News von

Sogar Elon Musk hält die Tesla-Aktie für überbewertet - aber niemand hört auf ihn
Ein Leipziger Startup will die Lebensmittel-Branche aufmischen
Hier sind alle Gerüchte rund um Apples Pläne für 2017
Siri, Alexa und Co.: Diese Grafik zeigt, wie intelligent unsere digitalen Assistenten wirklich sind
George Soros warnt: "Die EU ist von feindlich gestimmten Mächten umgeben

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Plus ins lange Pfingstwochenende -- US-Börsen auf Rekordniveau -- Audi-Chef Stadler droht Ablösung -- Musk tritt aus Trumps Beratergremium aus -- Fraport im Fokus

Opel überwindet Hindernisse für Verkauf an PSA. Merkel kanzelt Ausstieg der USA aus Klimaschutzabkommen ab. Das erwartet Tesla-Fans beim Kauf des neuen Hoffnungsbringers. Neuer Evonik-Chef will Konzern profitabler machen. Macron lehnt Neuverhandlung von Klimavertrag kategorisch ab. Ölpreise reagieren wenig auf Trumps Klimaschutz-Ausstieg.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Millionenerbe
Diese Superreichen hinterlassen ihren Kindern kein Erbe
KW 22: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 22: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
CEO des Jahres
Das sind die besten CEOs in Deutschland
Qualitätsstandards
Diese Länder haben den höchsten Qualitätsstandard
EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundeskanzlerin Merkel sieht in den USA anscheinend keinen verlässlichen Partner mehr. Hat sie damit recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
02.06.17
DAX mit Plus ins lange Pfingstwochenende -- US-Börsen auf Rekordniveau -- Audi-Chef Stadler droht Ablösung -- Musk tritt aus Trumps Beratergremium aus -- Fraport im Fokus
Steuern
03:00 Uhr
Bradley Birkenfeld: Die Story des UBS-Whistleblowers
Leitzins
11:14 Uhr
EZB bereitet Ausstieg sehr vorsichtig vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon.com Inc.906866
TeslaA1CX3T
adidas AGA1EWWW
Siemens AG723610
BASFBASF11