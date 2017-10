DGAP-Ad hoc: Talanx AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Natural catastrophes in Central and North America impact negatively on the Talanx Group with around EUR 900 million



Natural catastrophes in Central and North America impact negatively on the Talanx Group with around EUR 900 million

Hannover, 27 October 2017

The Talanx Group is currently assuming a large loss of around EUR 900 million as a result of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the earthquakes in Mexico. This means that after 9 months the large loss burden after reinsurance and retrocessions for the Group overall will be more than EUR 1.2 billion and already more than the budget for the entire year. In the third quarter, the Industrial Lines Division was also impacted by an unusual accumulation of claims burdens, primarily as a result of the foreign property insurance business. This is resulting in a loss in this division for the quarter after taxes amounting to around EUR 100 million. The increased investment income from realisations, particularly in reinsurance, and the gratifying improvement in German retail business partly compensate for these effects. Overall, the Talanx Group anticipates negative Group net income of around EUR 20 million for the third quarter. Talanx will present the detailed results for the first nine months as planned on 13 November 2017.

Talanx now expects Group net income of around EUR 650 million for the year 2017 as a whole. Return on equity is correspondingly likely to be around 7.5%. This forecast result is subject to the large loss burden during the fourth quarter not exceeding the large losses budgeted for one quarter. A dividend payout at least equal to the year-earlier level is assured from today's perspective.

