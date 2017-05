DGAP-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

UMT United Mobility Technology AG acquires majority of PEACHES Mobile GmbH



09-May-2017 / 18:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 09 May 2017



Ad hoc release

UMT United Mobility Technology AG acquires majority of PEACHES Mobile GmbH



UMT United Mobility Technology AG has acquired 51 percent of PEACHES Mobile GmbH, Wiesbaden, which will be named UMT PEACHES Mobile GmbH in future. The purchase price was paid in cash and treasury shares.

By taking over the majority of PEACHES Mobile GmbH, UMT has also acquired prelado, one of the leading Internet portals for digital prepaid mobile and gift vouchers in Germany. prelado is to be integrated into the existing UMT Mobile Payment and Loyalty platform. UMT United Mobility Technology AG expects a positive contribution and impact to the Group's growth and results.





UMT United Mobility Technology AG

Investor Relations

Brienner Strasse 7

80333 Munich

Germany

E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag

T: +49 89 20500-680

F: +49 89 20500-555

www.umt.ag