12.05.2017 04:55
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: United Internet AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet and Drillisch create a strong fourth player in the German telecommunications market

DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Offer
United Internet and Drillisch create a strong fourth player in the German telecommunications market

12-May-2017 / 04:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Integration of 1&1 Telecommunication SE into Drillisch under the umbrella of United Internet
  • Implementation via two capital increases by Drillisch for shares in 1&1 Telecommunication SE as a contribution-in-kind
  • Transaction includes a voluntary public tender offer for Drillisch by United Internet
  • Significant potential for growth and synergies

Montabaur, May 12, 2017. Today the Management Boards of United Internet AG ("United Internet") and Drillisch AG ("Drillisch") have entered into a Business Combination Agreement governing the step-by-step acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE ("1&1 Telecommunication") by Drillisch under the umbrella of United Internet. The agreement has the approval of both companies' Supervisory Boards.

The aim of the overall transaction is to integrate 1&1 Telecommunication into Drillisch and thus create a powerful, integrated full-service telecommunications provider under the umbrella of United Internet, one with considerable potential for synergies and growth. The combination of the two companies is intended to create a strong fourth player in the German telecommunications market alongside the three major full-service providers (Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica). 1&1 Telecommunication (including 1&1 Versatel's retail business) and Drillisch together have more than 12 million customer contracts according to the 2016 business figures, and had combined sales of over EUR3.2 billion.

United Internet's telecommunications business with retail customers (DSL and Mobile Internet) is bundled in 1&1 Telecommunication SE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Internet AG, and the retail business (DSL) previously pursued by 1&1 Versatel was also integrated into 1&1 Telecommunication SE as of May 2, 2017. The B2B business and business with other telecommunications providers (wholesale) will continue to be operated by 1&1 Versatel and is not part of this transaction. However, 1&1 Versatel will continue to provide services for the combined business on the basis of its fiber-optic network. In this transaction, 1&1 Telecommunication SE is valued at EUR5.85 billion.

During the first quarter of 2017 (and thus without the Versatel retail business), 1&1 Telecommunication SE increased its sales by 6.2% to EUR619.4 million compared with the first quarter of 2016. The company's EBITDA rose by 12.9% to EUR109.0 million. Thus, the results of the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 indicate that the company is on track to reach its EBITDA target for the fiscal year of around EUR470 million.

The transaction structure agreed on by United Internet and Drillisch envisages that, in the first step, United Internet will contribute around 7.75% of the 1&1 Telecommunication SE shares to Drillisch in return for the issue of a total of 9,062,169 new Drillisch shares from authorized capital under the exclusion of subscription rights ("Capital Increase I"). After the implementation of the Capital Increase I, United Internet's interest in Drillisch will increase from currently approximately 20.08% to over 30%.

In the second step, the remaining 92.25% of the 1&1 Telecommunication SE shares will be transferred to Drillisch against a total of 107,937,831 new Drillisch shares. The additional capital increase by way of contribution-in-kind under the exclusion of subscription rights that is necessary for this purpose ("Capital Increase II") requires the passing of a resolution at the Annual General Meeting of Drillisch AG. The plan is to submit the Capital Increase II for approval at an extraordinary General Meeting of Drillisch AG that is to take place on July 25, 2017. Upon registration of this additional capital increase by way of contribution-in-kind, United Internet's interest in Drillisch will rise to approximately 72.7% - excluding Drillisch shares tendered into the voluntary public tender offer. United Internet AG would thus fully consolidate the combined business of Drillisch and 1&1 Telecommunication in its annual and quarterly financial statements.

The transaction will be accompanied by a voluntary public tender offer submitted by United Internet for all outstanding shares of Drillisch AG. United Internet will offer therein to Drillisch shareholders to purchase their no-par value bearer shares, each representing a proportionate amount of Drillisch AG share capital of EUR1.10 (ISIN: DE0005545503). United Internet intends to offer to pay EUR50 per share, which is 8.2% more than the volume-weighted average share price of Drillisch shares over the past three months as on the reporting day May 11, 2017 (EUR46.20). The cash offer will be made in accordance with the terms specified in the offer document, subject in particular to merger control approval. There will be no minimum acceptance threshold for the tender offer. United Internet will use bank loans to finance the Drillisch shares tendered as part of the tender offer. The financing banks have confirmed that they will grant a maximum of around EUR2.5 billion (assuming that all outstanding Drillisch shares are tendered).

The integration of 1&1 Telecommunication into Drillisch offers extensive synergies and growth opportunities for United Internet and for Drillisch shareholders. These jointly-identified synergies are expected to arise at the level of their combined business starting in 2018. An annual volume of EUR150 million is anticipated as early as 2020, rising to EUR250 million annually by 2025. These figures assume the successful completion of the overall transaction. Synergies will result in particular through joint purchasing of hardware and services, more efficient use of network capacity available to Drillisch, the expansion of the 1&1 product portfolio to include future technologies, and the availability of a larger product portfolio in Drillisch's stores. To achieve these synergies, the companies expect one-off implementation costs of around EUR50 million at the combined business level. All shareholders of Drillisch and United Internet will benefit from these synergies and pooled potential through value increases and dividends in the long term.

The parties pursue, following the completion of the overall transaction that the CEO of Drillisch, Mr. Vlasios Choulidis, should move from the operational management to the Supervisory Board of Drillisch. It is also panned that the combined company should be led by André Driesen, Director of Finances of Drillisch AG, as well as Martin Witt, CEO of 1&1 Telecommunication SE, and United Internet CEO Ralph Dommermuth as CEO following the conclusion of the overall transaction.

The completion of the tender offer is subject to merger control approval by the German authorities (Bundeskartellamt).

The offer document and other information on the tender offer will be published in accordance with the requirements of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) on the following website: www.united-internet-bid.de.

Important note:
This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of Drillisch AG. The final terms of this tender offer and any further provisions in connection with the tender offer will be contained in the offer document after approval of publication of the offer document by BaFin. Drillisch AG investors and shareholders are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other documents related to the offer as soon as they become available, since they will contain important information.

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements in relation to the offer document, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of United Internet AG and persons acting together with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that United Internet AG and persons acting together with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but make no claim as regards their correctness in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and changing circumstances that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by United Internet AG or persons acting together with it. These expectations and the forward-looking statements could turn out to be incorrect and actual developments may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements. United Internet and persons acting together with it assume no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements with respect to actual developments or events, overall conditions, assumptions or other factors.
Contact
Press
United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Tel: +49/2602/96-1616
Fax: +49/2602/96-1013
E-mail: presse@united-internet.de
Website: www.united-internet.de

Note:
To ensure clear, transparent presentation, the annual and interim financial statements of United Internet AG as well as the ad-hoc disclosure in accordance with Article 17 of the MAR include not only the information required by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) but also other financial figures such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin or free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these figures is available in United Internet AG's 2016 Annual Report, starting on page 46.

12-May-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

572939  12-May-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=572939&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu United Internet AG

  • Relevant
    6
  • Alle
    7
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: United Internet und Drillisch schaffen starke vierte Kraft im deutschen Telekommunikationsmarkt (dpa-afx)
05:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: United Internet AG (EQS Group)
05:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: United Internet AG (EQS Group)
04:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet und Drillisch schaffen starke vierte Kraft im deutschen Telekommunikationsmarkt (dpa-afx)
04:55 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: United Internet AG (EQS Group)
04:55 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: United Internet AG (EQS Group)
02.05.17
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: United Internet AG (EQS Group)
02.05.17
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: United Internet AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Internet NewsRSS Feed
United Internet zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Internet AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.05.2017United Internet buyJefferies & Company Inc.
04.05.2017United Internet buyCommerzbank AG
27.04.2017United Internet Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
27.04.2017United Internet kaufenHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
11.04.2017United Internet Equal weightBarclays Capital
10.05.2017United Internet buyJefferies & Company Inc.
04.05.2017United Internet buyCommerzbank AG
27.04.2017United Internet kaufenHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
11.04.2017United Internet buyWarburg Research
03.04.2017United Internet buyWarburg Research
27.04.2017United Internet Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
11.04.2017United Internet Equal weightBarclays Capital
29.03.2017United Internet NeutralUBS AG
27.03.2017United Internet Equal weightBarclays Capital
24.03.2017United Internet NeutralOddo Seydler Bank AG
04.12.2015United Internet SellCitigroup Corp.
09.09.2015United Internet SellCitigroup Corp.
20.08.2015United Internet ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
20.08.2015United Internet SellCitigroup Corp.
13.07.2015United Internet SellCitigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für United Internet AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu United Internet

alle Videos

Meistgelesene United Internet News

02.05.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: United Internet AG
02.05.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: United Internet AG
Weitere United Internet News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im Mai
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Trendfortsetzung möglich
DZ BANK  BNP Paribas: Q1-Ergebnis besser als erwartet, funktionierendes Geschäftsmodell
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: DAX® 6.000?
DekaBank: Euro: Das Wahljahr 2017
Ölpreise legen nach US-Lagerdaten kräftig zu
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
Scalable Capital: Infoabend Termine Mai 2017
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur United Internet-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

United Internet Peer Group News

05:01 UhrDGAP-News: Gemeinsame Pressemitteilung der United Internet AG und der Drillisch AG
05:01 UhrDGAP-News: Drillisch AG
05:01 UhrDGAP-News: Drillisch AG
04:56 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Drillisch AG: Einbringung der 1&1 Telecommunication SE in Drillisch unter dem Dach von United Internet: Abschluss einer Grundsatzvereinbarung
04:55 UhrDGAP-Ad hoc: Drillisch AG
04:55 UhrDGAP-Ad hoc: Drillisch AG
04:53 UhrDGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot DE0005089031 ; DE0005545503
04:53 UhrDGAP-WpÜG: Pflichtangebot
04:53 UhrDGAP-WpÜG: Pflichtangebot
11.05.17Google bids farewell to Play Store's shopping bag logo - CNET

News von

Warum ein Programm besser mit Geld umgeht als Sie
Trump und Macron machen den Euro stark
Warum unser Gehirn mit exponentiellen Trends überfordert ist
Seine größten Kritiker reden den Euro plötzlich stark
Bayern-Präsident kritisiert seine Haftstrafe

News von

Die fünf zuverlässigsten Dividendenzahler aus dem MDax
Nordex-Aktie bricht nach Quartalszahlen ein - Was Anleger wissen müssen
Diese fünf deutschen Nebenwerte haben Überflieger-Qualitäten
Gold: Risiko, Steuern, Rendite und Co. - Was Anleger über das Edelmetall wissen müssen
BMW-Aktie: Aktionärsvertreter fordern höhere Dividende

News von

So antwortet am besten auf die Frage: "Warum wollen Sie Ihren alten Job kündigen?"
Enthüllt: Das ist das Irrsinns-Gehalt von Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Ein ehemaliger iPhone-Fabrikarbeiter erzählt, wie Apple das neuste iPhone geheim hält
Amazon erobert gerade heimlich einen überraschenden, neuen Markt
Mit diesen Methoden testen Google, Amazon und Facebook, ob Bewerber wirklich gut sind

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Wall Street schließt leichter -- SolarWorld-Aktie bricht nach Insolvenz ein -- Telekom auf Kurs -- LANXESS mit starkem Jahresstart -- Siemens, UniCredit im Fokus

Kurseinbruch bei Snap: Dieses Zertifikat bietet nun ordentlich Potenzial. Nordex-Aktie fällt trotzdem tief: Nordex auf Weg zu Jahreszielen. CANCOM mit Umsatzplus dank reger Nachfrage. SGL-Aktie gewinnt: SGL Carbon verringert Verlust deutlich. Senvion startet mit hohem Verlust ins Jahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Qualitätsstandards
Diese Länder haben den höchsten Qualitätsstandard
Bestbezahlte Praktikantenstellen
Welches Unternehmen bietet am meisten?
KW 18: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Utopische Summen
Die teuersten Fußballtransfers der Saison 2016/17
Länder mit den meisten Aktionären
Hier handeln die Menschen am liebsten
Aktion Frühjahrsputz: Die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Das Geld hinter der Entwicklung
So viel Budget haben die Formel 1-Teams 2017
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

In Frankreich hat der Mitte-Links-Politiker die Präsidentschaftswahl gewonnen. Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SolarWorldA1YCMM
GAZPROM903276
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Snap Inc. (Snapchat)A2DLMS
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Nordex AGA0D655
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
BASFBASF11
Air Berlin plcAB1000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
BMW AG519000
BayerBAY001