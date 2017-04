DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Power Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR United Power Technology AG: Publication of Annual Report 2016 delayed Eschborn, Germany, April 28, 2017 - United Power Technology AG (United Power) will postpone the publication of its annual report 2016. This is due to a delay of audit process. United Power will publish the annual report for 2016 as soon as possible. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Disclaimer concerning prognoses

This communication contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts instead they reflect United Power's current views and expectations and the assumptions underlying them about future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. If any of such risks and uncertainties materialise or if the assumptions underlying any of United Power's forward-looking statements are proving to be incorrect, United Power's actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. United Power does not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Contact: United Power Technology AG Mergenthalerallee 10-12 65760 Eschborn Germany Tel.: +49 61 96 400804 E-Mail: IR@unitedpower.cn

