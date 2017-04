DGAP-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous

Varengold Bank AG: Planned cash capital increase with indirect subscription right



27-Apr-2017 / 12:51 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR ONWARD TRANSMISSION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN



Hamburg, 27th April 2017 -Varengold Bank AG (Symbol: VG8) plans to implement a capital increase against cash contributions with an indirect subscription right for existing shareholders by means of Authorised Capital 2016 by the end of the first half of 2017. The Management Board made a corresponding principle resolution today. The Supervisory Board has already been informed about this. The capital increase is to be legally designed in such a way that it does not require a prospectus under German law (§ 1(2)(4) WpPG [German Securities Prospectus Act]).



The planned strengthening of the Bank's own capital base is intended to provide a solid foundation for extending business activities. In addition, the Bank's growth is to be promoted by broadening the product portfolio and developing new customer groups. The Management Board will provide timely information on the details of the planned capital increase.



Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann

Management Board



Frank Otten

Management Board

Contact / Investor Relations:

Ms. Sanja Szabo (Head of Corporate Development) Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Disclaimer



This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently expected, namely due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, fluctuations in exchange rates, uncertainties regarding legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. The reader should therefore not over-rely on these statements, particularly in connection with contracts or investment decisions. Varengold Bank AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.



This communication constitutes neither an offer nor an invitation to subscribe or purchase securities of Varengold Bank AG. For persons in the United States of America ('United States'), Australia, Canada or Japan and all countries, where such offers or invitations are legally inadmissible, this communication contains no offer and constitutes neither an offer for securities nor an invitation to purchase or subscribe for securities. The securities referred to in this communication are not and will not be registered according to the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ('Securities Act'), and may neither be offered nor sold in the United States without registration or corresponding exemption from the registration requirement under the United States Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to in this communication may neither be offered nor sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, nor to citizens or residents, nor for the account or benefit of citizens or residents of Australia, Canada or Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to in this communication is not and will not be registered according to the United States Securities Act or according to the applicable securities laws in Australia, Canada or Japan. There shall be no public offering of the securities in the United States.



This communication does not constitute a prospectus as defined by EU Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003, as amended (the 'Prospectus Directive'). 27-Apr-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de