DGAP-Ad hoc: Varengold Bank AG

Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous

Varengold Bank AG: Capital increase - new shares completely issued



14-Jun-2017

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburg, 14 June 2017 - Varengold Bank AG (Symbol: VG8) has carried out a capital increase against cash contribution from the existing authorised capital. The company's share capital will be increased against cash contributions by EUR 1,217,730.00 from EUR 2,922,552.00 to EUR 4,140,282.00 by issuing 1,217,730 new shares in a public rights offering and a subsequent private placement. All shares were placed at an issue price of EUR 3.99 per share.



39,513 shares (0,95 % of the increased capital of the bank) were taken up by existing shareholders in the public rights offering.



413,000 shares were taken up by Euro-Finance AD which is part of the Eurohold Bulgaria Group, a leading South East European asset management, brokerage and investment banking house, member of Deutsche Börse Group, with a 20 year-long track-record of successfully closed local and cross-border transactions.



413,000 shares were taken up by Sentinel Global Partners (UK) Ltd., part of the Sentinel Group Companies. Sentinel is a London based firm offering a wide range of investment and advisory services to support development and investment in Emerging Markets.



200,000 shares were taken up by two companies fully owned by the Management Board Members Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann and Frank Otten.



The remaining 152.217 shares have been taken up by a Dutch private investor.



The capital increase shall be registered in the commercial register soon.





Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann

Director



Frank Otten

Director



Contact:

