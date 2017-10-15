DGAP-Ad-hoc: VARTA AG / Key word(s): IPO/Capital Increase

VARTA AG announces early closing of IPO and determines number of shares for capital increase



15-Oct-2017 / 19:04 CET/CEST

Ellwangen, October 15, 2017 - Today, the management of VARTA AG (the "Company") and the Sole Global Coordinator Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG have decided to accelerate the timetable for the initial public offering ("IPO") thanks to strong investor demand for the Company's shares across all points of the price range. The offer period, which started on October 11, 2017, will now end on October 18, 2017, at 12:00 noon (CEST) for retail investors and at 4:00 p.m. (CEST) for institutional investors.

Concurrently, the management board, with the consent of the supervisory board, has determined the exact number of new shares to be placed as part of the IPO. Accordingly, 8,600,000 new shares with no-par value from an IPO capital increase against contributions in cash will be placed. The implementation of the capital increase is expected to be registered with the commercial register on October 18, 2017.

The offer price for the shares as well as the final number of offer shares will be determined on October 18, 2017, by the Company and the selling shareholder together with the bank consortium. Listing and trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is now scheduled to start on October 19, 2017, with settlement and closing scheduled for October 23, 2017.

All other terms of the offer remain the same as described in the securities prospectus published by VARTA AG on October 10, 2017, which is available on the website of the Company at www.varta-ag.com/investor-relations.



Press contact

Corinna Hilss

Press spokeswoman

Daimlerstrasse 1

73479 Ellwangen

Germany

Tel.: +49 7961 921-221

E-mail: corinna.hilss@varta-ag.com



About VARTA AG

As the parent company of the Group, VARTA AG is active in the business segments Microbatteries and Power & Energy through its operating subsidiaries VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH. Already today an innovation leader in the microbattery sector and one of the market leaders for hearing-aid microbatteries, VARTA Microbattery GmbH also aspires to market leadership for lithium-ion batteries in wearables and particularly headphones. VARTA Storage GmbH focuses on intelligent energy solutions for customized battery storage systems for OEM customers and the design, system integration and assembly of stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems. The VARTA AG Group's operating subsidiaries are currently active in more than 75 countries around the world, with five production and assembly facilities in Europe and Asia as well as distribution centers in Asia, Europe and the United States.

Important note:

This announcement and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or to subscribe for, any securities. The public offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus is available free of charge from VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (the "Company"), Daimlerstr. 1, 73479 Ellwangen (Jagst), Germany, or on http://www.varta-ag.com/investor-relations/.

This announcement and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or to subscribe for, any securities in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. The Company's securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with the securities regulators of the individual states of the United States. The securities may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration and reporting requirements of the United States securities laws and in compliance with all other applicable United States legal regulations. The Company does not intend to register its securities under the Securities Act or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This announcement does not constitute an offer document or an offer of securities to the public in the U.K. to which section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the U.K. applies and should not be considered as a recommendation that any person should subscribe for or purchase any securities as part of the Offer. This document is being communicated only to (i) persons who are outside the U.K.; (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies who fall within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, affecting the Company, and other factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.