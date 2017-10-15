15.10.2017 19:04
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: Varta AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: Varta AG announces early closing of IPO and determines number of shares for capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VARTA AG / Key word(s): IPO/Capital Increase
VARTA AG announces early closing of IPO and determines number of shares for capital increase

15-Oct-2017 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan


Ad hoc release

VARTA AG announces early closing of IPO and determines number of shares for capital increase

Ellwangen, October 15, 2017 - Today, the management of VARTA AG (the "Company") and the Sole Global Coordinator Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG have decided to accelerate the timetable for the initial public offering ("IPO") thanks to strong investor demand for the Company's shares across all points of the price range. The offer period, which started on October 11, 2017, will now end on October 18, 2017, at 12:00 noon (CEST) for retail investors and at 4:00 p.m. (CEST) for institutional investors.

Concurrently, the management board, with the consent of the supervisory board, has determined the exact number of new shares to be placed as part of the IPO. Accordingly, 8,600,000 new shares with no-par value from an IPO capital increase against contributions in cash will be placed. The implementation of the capital increase is expected to be registered with the commercial register on October 18, 2017.

The offer price for the shares as well as the final number of offer shares will be determined on October 18, 2017, by the Company and the selling shareholder together with the bank consortium. Listing and trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is now scheduled to start on October 19, 2017, with settlement and closing scheduled for October 23, 2017.

All other terms of the offer remain the same as described in the securities prospectus published by VARTA AG on October 10, 2017, which is available on the website of the Company at www.varta-ag.com/investor-relations.


Press contact

Corinna Hilss
Press spokeswoman
Daimlerstrasse 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Tel.: +49 7961 921-221
E-mail: corinna.hilss@varta-ag.com


About VARTA AG

As the parent company of the Group, VARTA AG is active in the business segments Microbatteries and Power & Energy through its operating subsidiaries VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH. Already today an innovation leader in the microbattery sector and one of the market leaders for hearing-aid microbatteries, VARTA Microbattery GmbH also aspires to market leadership for lithium-ion batteries in wearables and particularly headphones. VARTA Storage GmbH focuses on intelligent energy solutions for customized battery storage systems for OEM customers and the design, system integration and assembly of stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems. The VARTA AG Group's operating subsidiaries are currently active in more than 75 countries around the world, with five production and assembly facilities in Europe and Asia as well as distribution centers in Asia, Europe and the United States.

Important note:

This announcement and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or to subscribe for, any securities. The public offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus is available free of charge from VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (the "Company"), Daimlerstr. 1, 73479 Ellwangen (Jagst), Germany, or on http://www.varta-ag.com/investor-relations/.

This announcement and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or to subscribe for, any securities in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. The Company's securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with the securities regulators of the individual states of the United States. The securities may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration and reporting requirements of the United States securities laws and in compliance with all other applicable United States legal regulations. The Company does not intend to register its securities under the Securities Act or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This announcement does not constitute an offer document or an offer of securities to the public in the U.K. to which section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the U.K. applies and should not be considered as a recommendation that any person should subscribe for or purchase any securities as part of the Offer. This document is being communicated only to (i) persons who are outside the U.K.; (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies who fall within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, affecting the Company, and other factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

15-Oct-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
Daimlerstraße 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Notierung vorgesehen / intended to be listed
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

618993  15-Oct-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=618993&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Varta AG

  • Relevant
    7
  • Alle
    7
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19:23 Uhr
IPO: Batteriehersteller Varta will schneller an die Börse (dpa-afx)
19:07 Uhr
DGAP-News: Varta AG (EQS Group)
19:07 Uhr
DGAP-News: Varta AG (EQS Group)
19:07 Uhr
DGAP-News: VARTA AG verkürzt Angebotszeitraum und beschleunigt Börsengang (dpa-afx)
19:04 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Varta AG (EQS Group)
19:04 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Varta AG (EQS Group)
19:04 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG gibt vorzeitigen Abschluss des Angebots bekannt und legt Anzahl der Aktien für Kapitalerhöhung fest (dpa-afx)
12.10.17
Batterie-Legende: Der Mond war Varta nicht genug (WELT)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Varta News
RSS Feed
Varta zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Varta AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Varta

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Varta News

10.10.17Varta-Aktie: Varta plant Börsengang Ende Oktober
22.09.17Batteriehersteller Varta will im Herbst an die Börse
11.10.17Voltabox. Varta und Co.: Die Frankfurter Börsenkandidaten
12.10.17Batterie-Legende: Der Mond war Varta nicht genug
11.10.17Batterien aus Baden-Württemberg: Varta startet neuen Anlauf an die Börse
10.10.17Hochspannung: So soll Börsengang von Varta diesmal gelingen
27.09.17Varta: Wie ernst ist es diesmal?
27.09.17Batteriehersteller: Varta kündigt Börsengang an
27.09.17Batteriehersteller Varta nimmt neuen Anlauf an die Börse
23.09.17Varta: Batteriehersteller nimmt neuen Anlauf an die Börse
Weitere Varta News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Konkrete Risikoangaben statt vager Marketing­begriffe.
DekaBank: Unsicherheiten perlen an Weltkonjunktur ab.
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | Was kommt am Montag?
IEA und OPEC in unterschiedlichen Welten
UBS: HeidelbergCement AG: Abprall von gebrochener Trendlinie
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
HSBC: US-Quartalssaison startet durch
DZ BANK  DAX: 13.000 Punkte-Marke touchiert
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Varta-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Varta Peer Group News

11.10.17Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 10: SeaWorld. Johnson Controls. Express Scripts-EviCore
14.09.17Aktionäre von Johnson Controls erhalten seit 1887 eine Dividende
21.08.17Why Tenet Healthcare. Freeport-McMoRan. and Johnson Controls Jumped Today
21.08.17Johnson Controls speeds up succession at the top
21.08.17Johnson Controls Accelerates CEO Succession Plan
21.08.17Johnson Controls shares rally 4% on news of accelerated CEO transition
21.08.17Johnson Controls says COO Georg Oliver to succeed Alex Molinaroli as CEO Sept. 2
21.08.17Johnson Controls announces accelerated leadership succession
04.08.17Why Johnson Controls International Stock Dropped 10% in July
27.06.17Can Spectrum Brands Holdings. Inc. Be a Value Stock?

News von

Diese Tricks senken die Prämie Ihrer Kfz-Versicherung
Mit diesen Psychotricks sparen Sie sich richtig reich
Ich soll angeblich zurückgerufen haben  eine Stunde lang
Ältere Bürger erhalten deutlich weniger Wohnkredite
Die Möbel von heute müssen einfach alles können

News von

Wasserstoff und Brennstoffzelle: Saubere Aktien fürs Depot
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Von Apple und BYD bis VW: Die Lieblingsaktien der Deutschen im großen BO-Check
Edelmetalle: Welche Kursentwicklung die Schweizer Großbank UBS Gold, Silber & Co. zutraut
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit

News von

Glassdoor-Ranking: Das sind die 20 Unternehmen mit der besten Vergütung in Deutschland
Heute wird Amazon still und leise einen Teil seiner Webseite schließen, der immer mehr außer Kontrolle geriet
McDonald's und Burger King haben einen mächtigen deutschen Konkurrenten, gegen den sie kaum etwas ausrichten können
An diesen 6 Anzeichen erkennt man eine Immobilienblase, sagt ein Wirtschaftsprofessor
comdirect-Chef: "Die Deutschen haben wenig Ahnung von Banken und Wirtschaft"

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende, kann 13.000-Punkte-Marke aber nicht verteidigen -- Dow in Rekordlaune -- Bank of America steigert Gewinn -- Bitcoin mit Rekord -- BASF kauft Saatgut-Assets von Bayer

Mehr Staatsgeld für Alitalia - Regierung verlängert Brückenkredit. Schäuble ruft G20-Staaten zu weiterer Kooperation auf. Ex-Chef Hunold erlöst noch knapp 600.000 Euro für Air Berlin-Aktien. HP-Aktie springt hoch - Gewinn erwartet. Warren Buffett lehnt neue 10-Jahres-Wette ab. Grammer meldet Gewinnwarnung. Rechtskosten verhageln Wells Fargo die Quartalsbilanz. Morgan Stanley hebt Kursziel der Apple-Aktie an. Deutsche Bank erzielt Millionen-Vergleich in Libor-Skandal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
KW 40: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bizarre Steuereinnahmen
Das sind die bizarrsten Steuereinnahmen der Welt
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass eine Jamaika-Koalition gut für die deutsche Wirtschaft wäre?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13.10.17
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende, kann 13.000-Punkte-Marke aber nicht verteidigen -- Dow in Rekordlaune -- Bank of America steigert Gewinn -- Bitcoin mit Rekord -- BASF kauft Saatgut-Assets von Bayer
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
18:50 Uhr
Rechtsruck in Österreich: ÖVP und FPÖ legen deutlich zu
Standardwerte
18:58 Uhr
E.ON kontert harte Vorwürfe von Uniper-Betriebsrat im Übernahmekampf
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BMW AG519000
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
E.ON SEENAG99
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
VoltaboxA2E4LE
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
adidas AGA1EWWW
Lufthansa AG823212