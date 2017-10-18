DGAP-Ad-hoc: VARTA AG / Key word(s): IPO

VARTA AG sets issue price at EUR 17.50 per share



Ellwangen, October 18, 2017 - VARTA AG (the "Company") has set the final issue price for its shares at EUR 17.50 per share. In total, 13,340,000 shares (including an over-allotment of 15 percent) were placed.

To a large extent, the Company will use the gross proceeds of EUR 150.5 million from the issuance of 8,600,000 new shares to expand the production capacities of its operating subsidiaries, mainly in Germany. In addition to the new shares, 4,740,000 existing shares from the holdings of the indirect shareholder, Montana Tech Components AG, are provided, including an over-allotment option of 15 percent of the base offer. Montana Tech Components AG holds these shares in VARTA AG via its subsidiary VGG GmbH. Assuming the full exercise of the greenshoe option, the total placement volume thereby amounts to approximately EUR 233.5 million and 13,340,000 shares, respectively.

Trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is scheduled to start on October 19, 2017 under the securities identification number (WKN) A0TGJ5, the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A0TGJ55 and the ticker symbol "VAR1".





About VARTA AG

As the parent company of the Group, VARTA AG is active in the business segments Microbatteries and Power & Energy through its operating subsidiaries VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH. Already today an innovation leader in the microbattery sector and one of the market leaders for hearing-aid microbatteries, VARTA Microbattery GmbH also aspires to market leadership for lithium-ion batteries in wearables and particularly headphones. VARTA Storage GmbH focuses on intelligent energy solutions for customized battery storage systems for OEM customers and the design, system integration and assembly of stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems. The VARTA AG Group's operating subsidiaries are currently active in more than 75 countries around the world, with five production and assembly facilities in Europe and Asia as well as distribution centers in Asia, Europe and the United States.



