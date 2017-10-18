18.10.2017 20:35
DGAP-Ad hoc: Varta AG

DGAP-Adhoc: Varta AG sets issue price at EUR 17.50 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VARTA AG / Key word(s): IPO
VARTA AG sets issue price at EUR 17.50 per share

18-Oct-2017 / 20:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan 
Ad hoc release
 

VARTA AG sets issue price at EUR 17.50 per share

Ellwangen, October 18, 2017 - VARTA AG (the "Company") has set the final issue price for its shares at EUR 17.50 per share. In total, 13,340,000 shares (including an over-allotment of 15 percent) were placed.

To a large extent, the Company will use the gross proceeds of EUR 150.5 million from the issuance of 8,600,000 new shares to expand the production capacities of its operating subsidiaries, mainly in Germany. In addition to the new shares, 4,740,000 existing shares from the holdings of the indirect shareholder, Montana Tech Components AG, are provided, including an over-allotment option of 15 percent of the base offer. Montana Tech Components AG holds these shares in VARTA AG via its subsidiary VGG GmbH. Assuming the full exercise of the greenshoe option, the total placement volume thereby amounts to approximately EUR 233.5 million and 13,340,000 shares, respectively.

Trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is scheduled to start on October 19, 2017 under the securities identification number (WKN) A0TGJ5, the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A0TGJ55 and the ticker symbol "VAR1".



Press contact

Corinna Hilss
Press spokeswoman
Daimlerstrasse 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Tel.: +49 7961 921-221
E-mail: corinna.hilss@varta-ag.com



About VARTA AG

As the parent company of the Group, VARTA AG is active in the business segments Microbatteries and Power & Energy through its operating subsidiaries VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH. Already today an innovation leader in the microbattery sector and one of the market leaders for hearing-aid microbatteries, VARTA Microbattery GmbH also aspires to market leadership for lithium-ion batteries in wearables and particularly headphones. VARTA Storage GmbH focuses on intelligent energy solutions for customized battery storage systems for OEM customers and the design, system integration and assembly of stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems. The VARTA AG Group's operating subsidiaries are currently active in more than 75 countries around the world, with five production and assembly facilities in Europe and Asia as well as distribution centers in Asia, Europe and the United States.
 

Important note:

This announcement and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or to subscribe for, any securities. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus is available free of charge from VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (the "Company"), Daimlerstr. 1, 73479 Ellwangen (Jagst), Germany, or on http://www.varta-ag.com/investor-relations/.

This announcement and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or to subscribe for, any securities in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. The Company's securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with the securities regulators of the individual states of the United States. The securities may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration and reporting requirements of the United States securities laws and in compliance with all other applicable United States legal regulations. The Company does not intend to register its securities under the Securities Act or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This announcement does not constitute an offer document or an offer of securities to the public in the U.K. to which section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the U.K. applies and should not be considered as a recommendation that any person should subscribe for or purchase any securities as part of the Offer. This document is being communicated only to (i) persons who are outside the U.K.; (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies who fall within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, affecting the Company, and other factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

 

18-Oct-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
Daimlerstraße 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange

Notierung vorgesehen / intended to be listed
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

620359  18-Oct-2017 CET/CEST

