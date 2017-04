DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Investment

20-Apr-2017 / 19:37 CET/CEST

Vita 34 concludes purchase agreement for the entire acquisition of its competitor Seracell Pharma AG

- Capital increase with subscription rights for current shareholders planned

Leipzig, April 20, 2017 - Vita 34 AG (WKN A0BL84) intends to fully acquire all shares of Seracell Pharma AG, the second largest supplier of umbilical cord blood on the German market after Vita 34. The completion of the acquisition is planned for the middle of this year and is conditional upon, among other things, a successful company review of Seracell Pharma AG (due diligence).

In order to finance the acquisition Vita 34 has already secured bank financing up to EUR 7.5 million with a term of up to 6 years and an interest rate of less than 3%. In addition to this a capital increase is planned with subscription rights for current shareholders in the scope of up to EUR 5 million in issue proceeds. Details of the intended capital increase will be published in due course.

In addition to production facilities and a cryo warehouse in Rostock, Vita 34's cash purchase price of up to a maximum of EUR 14 million depending on the result of due diligence will also ensure the acquisition of Seracell Pharma AG's complete customer base of around 40,000 stored preparations. With this acquisition, Vita 34 is consistently expanding its market leadership in the German-speaking DACH region. Besides raising synergies in the German market, the Management Board expects international business to be stimulated by the purchase of its direct competition. The Management Board will publish an adapted forecast in due course.

Informing party: Dr. André Gerth (Chairman of the Management Board)

ISIN: DE000A0BL849

WKN: A0BL84

Ticker symbol: V3V

Market segment: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vita 34 AG

Deutscher Platz 5

04103 Leipzig

Germany

