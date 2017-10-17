17.10.2017 18:22
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: Voltabox

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox AG IPO: Greenshoe Option fully exercised

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): IPO
Voltabox AG IPO: Greenshoe Option fully exercised

17-Oct-2017 / 18:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IS UNLAWFUL. FURTHER LIMITATIONS APPLY. PLEASE NOTE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

Voltabox AG IPO: Greenshoe Option fully exercised

Delbrück, Germany, October 17, 2017 - Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9) has today been informed by Bankhaus Lampe KG, in its role as stabilization manager, that the joint bookrunners have exercised the greenshoe option granted by the company (the "greenshoe option") in full at a placement price of EUR 24.00 per share (less the agreed commission and costs).

To this end, the Management Board, with the agreement of the Supervisory Board, will, at short notice, approve an increase of EUR 825,000 in the company's share capital by issuing 825,000 new no-par-value shares with a notional share in capital of EUR 1.00 each. The shares will be issued from authorized capital, and the increase will be underwritten by the joint bookrunners. This will increase the share capital from its current level of EUR 15,000,000 to EUR 15,825,000. The joint bookrunners will use the new shares to return in full the securities loan of the same amount granted by paragon AG in view of potential over-allotments. The company will receive the proceeds from shares that have already been placed with investors.

The shares of Voltabox AG were listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on October 13, 2017 under the symbol VBX, the ISIN DE000A2E4LE9 and the WKN A2E4LE.

Bankhaus Lampe KG acted as sole global coordinator of the IPO and as joint bookrunner alongside Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Important Information

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase nor an invitation to subscribe to securities. A public offer of Voltabox AG securities outside Germany and Luxembourg will not take place and is not planned. The offer in Germany and Luxembourg was made exclusively on the basis of the published securities prospectus deposited with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Free copies of the securities prospectus are available from Voltabox AG (Artegastrasse 1, 33129 Delbrück) as well as from the company's website (http://www.voltabox.ag). The offer has ended. It is no longer possible to subscribe for Voltabox AG shares via this offer.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell securities nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offers may be restricted by law. The securities referred to herein are not and will not be registered under the currently valid version of the United States Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act), nor registered with a state securities regulator or other competent authority in the United States. They may not be offered or sold within the United States, except in accordance with an exemption from registration under the Securities Act, or in connection with legal transactions that are not subject to registration under the Securities Act, or in accordance with the applicable securities laws of a State or any other competent jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offer of securities outside Germany and Luxembourg.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only distributed to and directed at persons who (i) are professional investors falling within the scope of Article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 in its currently valid version (the Regulation), or (ii) persons falling within the scope of Article 49 (2)(a) to (d) of the Regulation (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (collectively referred to as Relevant Persons). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons; persons who are not Relevant Persons may not act or rely on the basis of this document. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is open only to Relevant Persons and will only be entered into with Relevant Persons.

Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could", "will", "should", "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "intends" and "aims", in addition to their negative forms or corresponding modifications and comparable terms.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, levels of utilization, developments and achievements within the Group or the industry in which it operates to differ materially from those expressed or implied. No undue reliance should be placed on forward-looking statements. The Group will not update or revise these forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or any other reason.

Additional information about Voltabox AG can be found at www.voltabox.ag.


About Voltabox AG

Voltabox is a rapidly growing system provider for e-mobility in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion batteries that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are used in buses for public transportation, forklifts, automated guided vehicles and mining vehicles. The company also develops and produces high-quality lithium-ion batteries for select mass-market applications, such as high-performance motorcycles. Voltabox has production sites at its headquarters in Delbrück, Germany, and in Austin, Texas, as well as a development site in Aachen, Germany. Additional information about Voltabox can be found at www.voltabox.ag.

Contact

Voltabox AG

Dr. Kai Holtmann
Artegastrasse 1
33129 Delbrück, Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-964
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-901
Email: kai.holtmann@voltabox.ag

17-Oct-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9930 964
Fax: +49 (0)5250 9930 901
E-mail: info@voltabox.ag
Internet: www.voltabox.ag
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

619859  17-Oct-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=619859&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Voltabox

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:22 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Börsengang der Voltabox AG: Greenshoe-Option wurde vollständig ausgeübt (dpa-afx)
18:22 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Voltabox (EQS Group)
18:22 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Voltabox (EQS Group)
16.10.17
Voltabox – ist die Aktie einen Blick wert? (Der Aktionär)
13.10.17
Ein Viertel über Ausgabepreis: Aktie von Voltabox startet bärenstark (N-TV)
13.10.17
Voltabox-Aktie ist da: Voltabox feiert erfolgreiches Börsendebüt (dpa-afx)
13.10.17
Börsengang von Voltabox: „Wir bringen die E-Aktie“ (Handelsblatt)
13.10.17
Voltabox-Aktie feiert furioses Börsendebüt (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Voltabox News
RSS Feed
Voltabox zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Voltabox

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch anmelden!

Robo-Advisor haben sich längst am Markt etabliert, sie eröffnen Anlegern ungeahnte Chancen. Warum das so ist, welche Rolle die Risikoforschung dabei spielt und was das für Ihr Depot heißt, erfahren Sie im Webinar am Mittwoch ab 18 Uhr.
Hier zum Online-Seminar anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Voltabox

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Voltabox News

13.10.17Voltabox-Aktie ist da: Voltabox feiert erfolgreiches Börsendebüt
12.10.17Voltabox vor dem IPO – extrem hohe Bewertung – ist die Aktie kaufenswert?
16.10.17Voltabox – ist die Aktie einen Blick wert?
11.10.17DGAP-News: Börsengang der Voltabox AG: Bekanntmachung der Zuteilungsregeln für das Angebot an Privatanleger
11.10.17Voltabox. Varta und Co.: Die Frankfurter Börsenkandidaten
13.10.17Dicke Gewinne mit Voltabox
10.10.17IPO: Batteriehersteller Voltabox wird Aktien zum Höchstpreis los
13.10.17Börsengang von Voltabox: „Wir bringen die E-Aktie“
13.10.17Voltabox-Aktie legt zum Börsendebüt kräftig zu
13.10.17Ein Viertel über Ausgabepreis: Aktie von Voltabox startet bärenstark
Weitere Voltabox News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Heute Abend um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
HSBC: Branche der Woche: Immobilienfirmen jubeln - Grand City, Aroundtown und Vonovia im Fokus!
DekaBank: Sieben neue Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel
Zyklische Rohstoffe zeitweise deutlich im Aufwind
Das sind die meistgehandelten Aktien im September
UBS: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Die Hausse bleibt intakt
Vontobel: ZertifikateAwards 2017  Ihre Stimme für Vontobel!
4 Gründe warum Garantieprodukte sichere Geldvernichter sind?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Voltabox-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Voltabox Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das ist der neue Stolz der Schweizer Nationalbank
Diese Geldanlage ist lukrativer als ein Wohnungskauf
Warum Anleger jetzt Höhenangst bekommen
Die Idee vom Stabilitätskonto für die Euro-Zone
Das sind die Parallelen zum Crash von 1987

News von

Nvidia-Aktie: Heiße Wette auf den Bitcoin-Boom
DAX: Die Stärkezeichen häufen sich
Geely-Aktie: Die richtige Wette auf den 1000 Prozent-Kracher
Allianz-Aktie auf 15-Jahreshoch: So viel ist bei dem Papier jetzt noch drin
Wasserstoff und Brennstoffzelle: Saubere Aktien fürs Depot

News von

Ein Kameravergleich von iPhone 6 und iPhone 8 bringt ein überraschendes Ergebnis
Mit diesem revolutionären Smartphone will Huawei das iPhone überholen
Die Automobilbranche setzt auf eine Technologie, die Mark Zuckerberg als das nächste große Ding sieht
Ein Apartment-Komplex in München zeigt, wie abartig sich die Immobilien-Branche entwickelt
Unternehmer erklärt, warum seine Mitarbeiter 12-13 Stunden am Tag arbeiten

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum bewegt -- Dow erstmals über 23.000 Punkten -- Morgan Stanley steigert Gewinn -- Nach Rekordhoch: Droht der Bitcoin-Crash? -- Infineon, Airbus, Netflix, Sartorius im Fokus

Goldman Sachs erzielt überraschend mehr Gewinn. Warum Russlands geplanter Krypto-Rubel gar keine Kryptowährung ist. J&J-Aktie: Johnson & Johnson hebt nach gutem Quartal Prognose an. Merlin Entertainment-Aktie bricht wegen Ausblick ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 41: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So schnitten die DAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017 ab
Welche Aktie verzeichnet den höchsten Gewinn?
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die CDU hat rund zwei Prozentpunkte bei der Niedersachsen-Wahl verloren. Nun fordern Konservative Merkels Rücktritt. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:01 Uhr
DAX schließt kaum bewegt -- Dow erstmals über 23.000 Punkten -- Morgan Stanley steigert Gewinn -- Nach Rekordhoch: Droht der Bitcoin-Crash? -- Infineon, Airbus, Netflix, Sartorius im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:40 Uhr
Bitcoin: Ein Schurke wird salonfähig
Aktie im Fokus
18:28 Uhr
Airbus-Aktie fest: Airbus übernimmt Mehrheit an Mittelstreckengeschäft von Bombardier
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
GeelyA0CACX
E.ON SEENAG99
EVOTEC AG566480
Netflix Inc.552484
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212