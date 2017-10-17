DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): IPO

Voltabox AG IPO: Greenshoe Option fully exercised



17-Oct-2017 / 18:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IS UNLAWFUL. FURTHER LIMITATIONS APPLY. PLEASE NOTE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.



Voltabox AG IPO: Greenshoe Option fully exercised

Delbrück, Germany, October 17, 2017 - Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9) has today been informed by Bankhaus Lampe KG, in its role as stabilization manager, that the joint bookrunners have exercised the greenshoe option granted by the company (the "greenshoe option") in full at a placement price of EUR 24.00 per share (less the agreed commission and costs).

To this end, the Management Board, with the agreement of the Supervisory Board, will, at short notice, approve an increase of EUR 825,000 in the company's share capital by issuing 825,000 new no-par-value shares with a notional share in capital of EUR 1.00 each. The shares will be issued from authorized capital, and the increase will be underwritten by the joint bookrunners. This will increase the share capital from its current level of EUR 15,000,000 to EUR 15,825,000. The joint bookrunners will use the new shares to return in full the securities loan of the same amount granted by paragon AG in view of potential over-allotments. The company will receive the proceeds from shares that have already been placed with investors.

The shares of Voltabox AG were listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on October 13, 2017 under the symbol VBX, the ISIN DE000A2E4LE9 and the WKN A2E4LE.

Bankhaus Lampe KG acted as sole global coordinator of the IPO and as joint bookrunner alongside Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Important Information

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase nor an invitation to subscribe to securities. A public offer of Voltabox AG securities outside Germany and Luxembourg will not take place and is not planned. The offer in Germany and Luxembourg was made exclusively on the basis of the published securities prospectus deposited with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Free copies of the securities prospectus are available from Voltabox AG (Artegastrasse 1, 33129 Delbrück) as well as from the company's website (http://www.voltabox.ag). The offer has ended. It is no longer possible to subscribe for Voltabox AG shares via this offer.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell securities nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offers may be restricted by law. The securities referred to herein are not and will not be registered under the currently valid version of the United States Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act), nor registered with a state securities regulator or other competent authority in the United States. They may not be offered or sold within the United States, except in accordance with an exemption from registration under the Securities Act, or in connection with legal transactions that are not subject to registration under the Securities Act, or in accordance with the applicable securities laws of a State or any other competent jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offer of securities outside Germany and Luxembourg.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only distributed to and directed at persons who (i) are professional investors falling within the scope of Article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 in its currently valid version (the Regulation), or (ii) persons falling within the scope of Article 49 (2)(a) to (d) of the Regulation (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (collectively referred to as Relevant Persons). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons; persons who are not Relevant Persons may not act or rely on the basis of this document. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is open only to Relevant Persons and will only be entered into with Relevant Persons.

Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could", "will", "should", "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "intends" and "aims", in addition to their negative forms or corresponding modifications and comparable terms.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, levels of utilization, developments and achievements within the Group or the industry in which it operates to differ materially from those expressed or implied. No undue reliance should be placed on forward-looking statements. The Group will not update or revise these forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or any other reason.

Additional information about Voltabox AG can be found at www.voltabox.ag.