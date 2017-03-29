DGAP-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: BioTelemetry Inc. Lanciert Übernahmeangebot für LifeWatch AG

LifeWatch AG: BioTelemetry Inc. Lanciert Übernahmeangebot für LifeWatch AG

LifeWatch AG: BioTelemetry Inc. Lanciert Übernahmeangebot für LifeWatch AG

09.04.2017 / 23:23 CET/CEST

BioTelemetry Inc. Lanciert Übernahmeangebot für LifeWatch AG

Zug/Schweiz und Malvern/USA - 9. April 2017 - LifeWatch AG (SIX:LIFE) und

BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), geben heute bekannt, dass die beiden

Unternehmen eine definitive Transaktionsvereinbarung unterzeichnet haben.

BioTelemetry wird für alle ausstehenden Namensaktien von LifeWatch AG ein

Übernahmeangebot lancieren, wobei die Aktionäre entweder CHF 10.00 in bar

sowie 0.1457 Aktien von BioTelemetry (im Gegenwert von CHF 4.00 pro

LifeWatch Aktie, basierend auf dem Schlusskurs von BioTelemetry am Freitag

7. April 2017) erhalten oder CHF 8.00 in bar sowie 0.2185 Aktien von

BioTelemetry (im Gegenwert von CHF 6.00 pro LifeWatch Aktie, basierend auf

dem Schlusskurs von BioTelemetry am Freitag 7. April 2017), je nach

Präferenz des Aktionärs. Der Gesamtwert der Übernahme beläuft sich auf ca.

CHF 260 Millionen. BioTelemetry wird die Übernahme aus einer Kombination von

Fremd- und Eigenkapital finanzieren. Die Übernahme ist vom Verwaltungsrat

von BioTelemetry und jenem von LifeWatch (unter Ausschluss von Dr. Robert

Bider, Antoine Hubert und Antoine Kohler) einstimmig genehmigt worden.

Mit dem Hauptsitz in Zug und US-Geschäftstätigkeiten mit Sitz in Rosemont,

Illinois, ist LifeWatch einer der erfolgreichsten Anbieter von

ferngesteuerten diagnostischen "Digital Health" Dienstleistungen. Da beide

Unternehmen einen reichhaltigen Leistungsausweis in der Entwicklung von

innovativen, ferngesteuerten diagnostischen "Digital Health"

Dienstleistungen vorweisen, wird deren Zusammenschluss eine der

umfassendsten Gesundheitsplattformen der Welt kreieren, welche viel besser

imstande sein wird, Lösungen zu liefern, um die Herausforderungen der

heutigen Gesundheitsindustrie zu meistern.

BioTelemetry erwartet, dass der Zusammenschluss signifikante Synergien über

12 bis 18 Monate nach der Übernahme generieren wird. Angenommen, die

Übernahme wäre per 1. Januar 2017 erfolgt und die Synergien wären

vollständig realisiert worden, betrüge der kombinierte und adjustierte

EBITDA für 2017 rund $95 bis 100 Millionen. Die Unternehmen werden eng

zusammenarbeiten, um die Integration der beiden Organisationen bestmöglich

voranzutreiben, die Stärken der beiden Organisationen zum Tragen zu bringen

und einen reibungslosen, geordneten Übergang zu gewährleisten.

Dr. Stephan Rietiker, Chief Executive Officer von LifeWatch AG, kommentiert:

"Wir sind davon überzeugt, dass BioTelemetry der beste Partner ist, um das

künftige Potential von LifeWatch zu maximieren. Dieser Zusammenschluss

eröffnet unseren Mitarbeitern neue Möglichkeiten, unser Geschäft zu

expandieren und unsere Stärken noch mehr zum Tragen zu bringen, und bedeutet

eine positive Entwicklung für Patienten, Krankenkassen sowie unsere Partner

und Aktionäre. Sofern von den Aktionären genehmigt, freuen wir uns, bald mit

dem BioTelemetry-Team zusammenzuarbeiten und unseren Kunden führende

Produkte sowie einen unübertroffenen Kundenservice zu liefern."

Joseph H. Capper, President und Chief Executive Officer von BioTelemetry,

fügt hinzu: "Wir freuen uns ausserordentlich, die Akquisition von LifeWatch

anzukündigen. Wir sind überzeugt, dass der Zusammenschluss der zwei

innovativsten Unternehmen im Bereich ferngesteuerte diagnostische "Digital

Health" Dienstleistungen eine einzigartige Gelegenheit eröffnet, eine enorm

erfolgreiche Gesundheitsplattform aufzubauen, welche hoch begehrte,

lebensrettende und kostensenkende Lösungen anbieten kann. Sofern von den

Aktionären genehmigt, ermöglicht uns diese Transaktion namhafte

Effizienzsteigerungen und massgeblichen Mehrwert für die Aktionäre zu

erzielen. Wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit dem LifeWatch-Team und

hoffen, es in der nahen Zukunft in der BioTelemetry-Familie willkommen zu

heissen."

Zeitrahmen

Es wird erwartet, dass die Übernahme im dritten Quartal 2017 abgeschlossen

wird. Das Pre-Announcement, welches die Bedingungen des Übernahmeangebots

beinhaltet, wird gleichzeitig mit dieser Pressemitteilung publiziert.

BioTelemetry beabsichtigt, Mitte April 2017 einen Angebotsprospekt zu

präsentieren und das Übernahmeangebot zu lancieren.

Die Übernahme unterliegt folgenden Bedingungen:

* BioTelemetry werden mindestens 67% der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden

Namensaktien von LifeWatch bis Ablauf der Angebotsfrist angeboten, wobei

die Angebotsfrist verlängert werden kann.

* Weitere transaktionsübliche Übernahmekonditionen, die im

Angebotsprospekt beschrieben sind, u. a. regulatorische Bewilligungen.

Berater

Lazard dient LifeWatch als exklusiver Finanzberater. CMS von Erlach Poncet

AG und Fox, Swibel, Levin & Carroll, LLP unterstützen LifeWatch als

Rechtsberater.

Raymond James agiert als Hauptfinanzberater von BioTelemetry, zusätzlich

unterstützt von Deloitte bei gewissen Buchhaltungs- und

Prüfungsangelegenheiten. Greenburg Traurig, LLP, Niederer Kraft & Frey und

Reed Smith LLP dienen BioTelemetry als Rechtsberater.

Medien- und Analystenkonferenz in Zürich

LifeWatch und BioTelemetry werden am Montag, 10. April 2017 um 09:00 CEST

bzw. 03:00 AM Eastern Time, eine gemeinsame Pressekonferenz einberufen. Die

Pressekonferenz findet im Convention Point, Selnaustrasse 30, CH-8001

Zürich, statt. Medienvertreter und Analysten sind eingeladen, persönlich an

der Pressekonferenz teilzunehmen. Es wird auch ein Life Audio Webcast

angeboten, welcher nach der Konferenz etwa zwei Wochen auf den Websites

gespeichert sein wird. Die Slides der Präsentation können unter folgenden

Links aufgerufen werden: http://lifewatch100417-live.audio-webcast.com

(login: lifewatch0417).

Die Dial-in Nummern für den Live Audio Webcast finden Sie untenstehend:

CH: +41225805970

DE: +4969222229043

UK: +442030092452

USA: +18554027766

Participant PIN code: 60170589#

Für Rückfragen:

LifeWatch AG, Andrew Moore, CFO

c/o Communicators AG, Ralph Spillmann

Mobile: +41 79 514 64 84

E-Mail: investor-relations@lifewatch.com

Zu LifeWatch AG

LifeWatch AG, mit Hauptsitz in Zug und Kotierung an der SIX Swiss Exchange

(LIFE) in der Schweiz, ist ein führender Anbieter von ferngesteuerten

diagnostischen "Digital Health" Dienstleistungen. Die Dienstleistungen von

LifeWatch liefern den Ärzten wichtige Informationen zur angemessenen

Behandlung ihrer Patienten mit dem Ziel, die Behandlung zu optimieren.

LifeWatch AG verfügt über operative Tochtergesellschaften in den USA, der

Schweiz, Israel und der Türkei und ist die Muttergesellschaft von LifeWatch

Services, Inc., LifeWatch Technologies Ltd. und LifeWatch Turkey Holding AG

(Joint Venture). LifeWatch Services, Inc. ist ein führender US-Anbieter für

Herzüberwachungsdienstleistungen. LifeWatch Technologies Ltd. in Israel ist

ein führender Hersteller von Digital-Health-Produkten. LifeWatch Salk

Hizmetlerine A.S. ist die operative Tochtergesellschaft der LifeWatch Turkey

Holding AG und Anbieter von Herzüberwachungsdienstleistungen in der Türkei.

Für weitere Informationen: siehe www.lifewatch.com.

E-Mail Alert: Um regelmässig die neusten Informationen zu LifeWatch zu

erhalten und Unterlagen anzufordern, registrieren Sie sich bitte unter

https://www.lifewatch.com/Investor-Relations/Alert-Service.html.

Zu BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc., früher als CardioNet bekannt, ist ein führendes

Unternehmen im Bereich kabelloser Medizinaltechnologie. Der Fokus liegt auf

der Bereitstellung von Gesundheitsdaten zur Verbesserung der Lebensqualität

sowie zur Reduktion der Gesundheitskosten. Das Unternehmen bietet zurzeit

Herzüberwachungs-Dienstleistungen an und produziert Geräte mit einem

primären Fokus auf die Herzüberwachung sowie zentralisierte Dienstleistungen

für Herzlaboratorien.

Für weitere Informationen: siehe www.biotelinc.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain forward-looking statements regarding, among

other things, statements about both, LifeWatch's and BioTelemetry's beliefs

and expectations, statements about BioTelemetry's proposed acquisition of

LifeWatch AG, including the timing and success of the tender offer and

expectations regarding the growth and success of the combined entity. These

statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate,"

"estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "promises", "projects," and other

words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are

based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,

including important factors that could delay, divert, or change any of these

expectations, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ

materially from current expectations. Factors that may materially affect

such forward-looking statements include: BioTelemetry's ability to

successfully complete the tender offer for LifeWatch's shares or realize the

anticipated benefits of the transaction; and the failure of any of the

conditions to BioTelemetry's tender offer to be satisfied. For further

details and a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please

see BioTelemetry's public filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission, including the company's latest periodic reports on Form 10-K and

10-Q respectively LifeWatch's past press releases, reports and other

information posted on LifeWatch's website. Readers are cautioned not to put

undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect only opinions as

of the date of this press release. BioTelemetry and LifeWatch do not

undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or

amend any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future events, or otherwise.

OFFER RESTRICTIONS

The public tender offer described in the offer documents (the "Offer") is

not being and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or

jurisdiction in which it would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate

any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require BioTelemetry or

any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or conditions of the

Offer in any material way, to make an additional filing with any

governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in

relation to the Offer. It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such

country or jurisdiction. Any such documents relating to the Offer must

neither be distributed in any such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into

such country or jurisdiction, and must not be used for the purpose of

soliciting the purchase of securities of LifeWatch by any person or entity

resident or incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.

Notice to U.S. Persons Holding LifeWatch Shares

The Offer is made for the securities of a non-U.S. company. The Offer is

subject to the disclosure and procedural requirements of Switzerland, which

are different from those of the United States (the "U.S.").

The pre-announcement available on BioTelemetry's website does not constitute

the Offer. Cardiac Monitoring Holding Company, LLC, a subsidiary of

BioTelemetry, (the "Offeror") will disseminate the offer prospectus (the

Offer Prospectus) (with full Offer terms and conditions) as required by

applicable law, and the shareholders of LifeWatch should review the Offer

Prospectus and all other Offer documents carefully. The Offer may not be

accepted before publication of the Offer Prospectus and expiration of a

cooling-off period of ten (10) trading days (if not extended by the Swiss

Takeover Board), which will run from the trading day immediately after the

publication date of the Offer Prospectus.

According to the laws of Switzerland, LifeWatch Shares tendered into the

Offer may be withdrawn after they are tendered until the expiration of the

main offer period.

BioTelemetry and any of its subsidiaries and any advisor, broker or

financial institution acting as an agent or for the account or benefit of

BioTelemetry or the Offeror may, subject to applicable Swiss securities

laws, rules and regulations, make certain purchases of, or arrangements to

purchase, LifeWatch Shares from shareholders of LifeWatch who are willing to

sell their LifeWatch Shares outside the Offer from time to time, including

purchases in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions

at negotiated prices. The Offeror will disclose promptly any information

regarding such purchases of LifeWatch Shares in Switzerland through the

electronic media and/or the stock exchange and in the U.S. by means of a

press release, if and to the extent required under applicable laws, rules

and regulations in Switzerland.

It may be difficult for U.S. holders to enforce their rights and any claim

arising out of U.S. federal securities laws, since LifeWatch is located in a

non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of its officers and directors may be

residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. holders may not be able to sue a

non-U.S. company or its officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for

violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to

compel a non-U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S.

court's judgment.

The receipt of cash and stock consideration in the Offer by a U.S.

shareholder will generally be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal, state

and local income tax purposes. Each U.S. shareholder is urged to consult his

independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences

of acceptance of the Offer.

Securities may not be offered or sold in the U.S. absent registration or an

exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. It is expected

that the Offer will be subject to a Tier I exemption pursuant to Rule

14d-1(c) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that

the issuance of BioTelemetry Common Stock in connection therewith will be

exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended,

pursuant to Rule 802 thereof.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission

of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the Offer, (b)

passed upon the merits or fairness of the Offer, or (c) passed upon the

adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the pre-announcement. Any

representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.

Im Zweifelsfall gilt die englische Originalmeldung.

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=AXUYHRXTJI

Dokumenttitel: 20170409 LION Release_DE_FINAL

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: LifeWatch AG

Baarerstrasse 139

6300 Zug

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 728 67 78

Internet: www.lifewatch.com

ISIN: CH0012815459

Valorennummer: 811189

Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart; Open Market in

Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange

