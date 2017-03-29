DGAP-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: BioTelemetry Inc. Lanciert Übernahmeangebot für LifeWatch AG

LifeWatch AG: BioTelemetry Inc. Lanciert Übernahmeangebot für LifeWatch AG
BioTelemetry Inc. Lanciert Übernahmeangebot für LifeWatch AG
Zug/Schweiz und Malvern/USA - 9. April 2017 - LifeWatch AG (SIX:LIFE) und
BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), geben heute bekannt, dass die beiden
Unternehmen eine definitive Transaktionsvereinbarung unterzeichnet haben.
BioTelemetry wird für alle ausstehenden Namensaktien von LifeWatch AG ein
Übernahmeangebot lancieren, wobei die Aktionäre entweder CHF 10.00 in bar
sowie 0.1457 Aktien von BioTelemetry (im Gegenwert von CHF 4.00 pro
LifeWatch Aktie, basierend auf dem Schlusskurs von BioTelemetry am Freitag
7. April 2017) erhalten oder CHF 8.00 in bar sowie 0.2185 Aktien von
BioTelemetry (im Gegenwert von CHF 6.00 pro LifeWatch Aktie, basierend auf
dem Schlusskurs von BioTelemetry am Freitag 7. April 2017), je nach
Präferenz des Aktionärs. Der Gesamtwert der Übernahme beläuft sich auf ca.
CHF 260 Millionen. BioTelemetry wird die Übernahme aus einer Kombination von
Fremd- und Eigenkapital finanzieren. Die Übernahme ist vom Verwaltungsrat
von BioTelemetry und jenem von LifeWatch (unter Ausschluss von Dr. Robert
Bider, Antoine Hubert und Antoine Kohler) einstimmig genehmigt worden.
Mit dem Hauptsitz in Zug und US-Geschäftstätigkeiten mit Sitz in Rosemont,
Illinois, ist LifeWatch einer der erfolgreichsten Anbieter von
ferngesteuerten diagnostischen "Digital Health" Dienstleistungen. Da beide
Unternehmen einen reichhaltigen Leistungsausweis in der Entwicklung von
innovativen, ferngesteuerten diagnostischen "Digital Health"
Dienstleistungen vorweisen, wird deren Zusammenschluss eine der
umfassendsten Gesundheitsplattformen der Welt kreieren, welche viel besser
imstande sein wird, Lösungen zu liefern, um die Herausforderungen der
heutigen Gesundheitsindustrie zu meistern.
BioTelemetry erwartet, dass der Zusammenschluss signifikante Synergien über
12 bis 18 Monate nach der Übernahme generieren wird. Angenommen, die
Übernahme wäre per 1. Januar 2017 erfolgt und die Synergien wären
vollständig realisiert worden, betrüge der kombinierte und adjustierte
EBITDA für 2017 rund $95 bis 100 Millionen. Die Unternehmen werden eng
zusammenarbeiten, um die Integration der beiden Organisationen bestmöglich
voranzutreiben, die Stärken der beiden Organisationen zum Tragen zu bringen
und einen reibungslosen, geordneten Übergang zu gewährleisten.
Dr. Stephan Rietiker, Chief Executive Officer von LifeWatch AG, kommentiert:
"Wir sind davon überzeugt, dass BioTelemetry der beste Partner ist, um das
künftige Potential von LifeWatch zu maximieren. Dieser Zusammenschluss
eröffnet unseren Mitarbeitern neue Möglichkeiten, unser Geschäft zu
expandieren und unsere Stärken noch mehr zum Tragen zu bringen, und bedeutet
eine positive Entwicklung für Patienten, Krankenkassen sowie unsere Partner
und Aktionäre. Sofern von den Aktionären genehmigt, freuen wir uns, bald mit
dem BioTelemetry-Team zusammenzuarbeiten und unseren Kunden führende
Produkte sowie einen unübertroffenen Kundenservice zu liefern."
Joseph H. Capper, President und Chief Executive Officer von BioTelemetry,
fügt hinzu: "Wir freuen uns ausserordentlich, die Akquisition von LifeWatch
anzukündigen. Wir sind überzeugt, dass der Zusammenschluss der zwei
innovativsten Unternehmen im Bereich ferngesteuerte diagnostische "Digital
Health" Dienstleistungen eine einzigartige Gelegenheit eröffnet, eine enorm
erfolgreiche Gesundheitsplattform aufzubauen, welche hoch begehrte,
lebensrettende und kostensenkende Lösungen anbieten kann. Sofern von den
Aktionären genehmigt, ermöglicht uns diese Transaktion namhafte
Effizienzsteigerungen und massgeblichen Mehrwert für die Aktionäre zu
erzielen. Wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit dem LifeWatch-Team und
hoffen, es in der nahen Zukunft in der BioTelemetry-Familie willkommen zu
heissen."
Zeitrahmen
Es wird erwartet, dass die Übernahme im dritten Quartal 2017 abgeschlossen
wird. Das Pre-Announcement, welches die Bedingungen des Übernahmeangebots
beinhaltet, wird gleichzeitig mit dieser Pressemitteilung publiziert.
BioTelemetry beabsichtigt, Mitte April 2017 einen Angebotsprospekt zu
präsentieren und das Übernahmeangebot zu lancieren.
Die Übernahme unterliegt folgenden Bedingungen:
* BioTelemetry werden mindestens 67% der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden
Namensaktien von LifeWatch bis Ablauf der Angebotsfrist angeboten, wobei
die Angebotsfrist verlängert werden kann.
* Weitere transaktionsübliche Übernahmekonditionen, die im
Angebotsprospekt beschrieben sind, u. a. regulatorische Bewilligungen.
Berater
Lazard dient LifeWatch als exklusiver Finanzberater. CMS von Erlach Poncet
AG und Fox, Swibel, Levin & Carroll, LLP unterstützen LifeWatch als
Rechtsberater.
Raymond James agiert als Hauptfinanzberater von BioTelemetry, zusätzlich
unterstützt von Deloitte bei gewissen Buchhaltungs- und
Prüfungsangelegenheiten. Greenburg Traurig, LLP, Niederer Kraft & Frey und
Reed Smith LLP dienen BioTelemetry als Rechtsberater.
Medien- und Analystenkonferenz in Zürich
LifeWatch und BioTelemetry werden am Montag, 10. April 2017 um 09:00 CEST
bzw. 03:00 AM Eastern Time, eine gemeinsame Pressekonferenz einberufen. Die
Pressekonferenz findet im Convention Point, Selnaustrasse 30, CH-8001
Zürich, statt. Medienvertreter und Analysten sind eingeladen, persönlich an
der Pressekonferenz teilzunehmen. Es wird auch ein Life Audio Webcast
angeboten, welcher nach der Konferenz etwa zwei Wochen auf den Websites
gespeichert sein wird. Die Slides der Präsentation können unter folgenden
Links aufgerufen werden: http://lifewatch100417-live.audio-webcast.com
(login: lifewatch0417).
Die Dial-in Nummern für den Live Audio Webcast finden Sie untenstehend:
CH: +41225805970
DE: +4969222229043
UK: +442030092452
USA: +18554027766
Participant PIN code: 60170589#
Für Rückfragen:
LifeWatch AG, Andrew Moore, CFO
c/o Communicators AG, Ralph Spillmann
Mobile: +41 79 514 64 84
E-Mail: investor-relations@lifewatch.com
Zu LifeWatch AG
LifeWatch AG, mit Hauptsitz in Zug und Kotierung an der SIX Swiss Exchange
(LIFE) in der Schweiz, ist ein führender Anbieter von ferngesteuerten
diagnostischen "Digital Health" Dienstleistungen. Die Dienstleistungen von
LifeWatch liefern den Ärzten wichtige Informationen zur angemessenen
Behandlung ihrer Patienten mit dem Ziel, die Behandlung zu optimieren.
LifeWatch AG verfügt über operative Tochtergesellschaften in den USA, der
Schweiz, Israel und der Türkei und ist die Muttergesellschaft von LifeWatch
Services, Inc., LifeWatch Technologies Ltd. und LifeWatch Turkey Holding AG
(Joint Venture). LifeWatch Services, Inc. ist ein führender US-Anbieter für
Herzüberwachungsdienstleistungen. LifeWatch Technologies Ltd. in Israel ist
ein führender Hersteller von Digital-Health-Produkten. LifeWatch Salk
Hizmetlerine A.S. ist die operative Tochtergesellschaft der LifeWatch Turkey
Holding AG und Anbieter von Herzüberwachungsdienstleistungen in der Türkei.
Für weitere Informationen: siehe www.lifewatch.com.
E-Mail Alert: Um regelmässig die neusten Informationen zu LifeWatch zu
erhalten und Unterlagen anzufordern, registrieren Sie sich bitte unter
https://www.lifewatch.com/Investor-Relations/Alert-Service.html.
Zu BioTelemetry
BioTelemetry, Inc., früher als CardioNet bekannt, ist ein führendes
Unternehmen im Bereich kabelloser Medizinaltechnologie. Der Fokus liegt auf
der Bereitstellung von Gesundheitsdaten zur Verbesserung der Lebensqualität
sowie zur Reduktion der Gesundheitskosten. Das Unternehmen bietet zurzeit
Herzüberwachungs-Dienstleistungen an und produziert Geräte mit einem
primären Fokus auf die Herzüberwachung sowie zentralisierte Dienstleistungen
für Herzlaboratorien.
Für weitere Informationen: siehe www.biotelinc.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document includes certain forward-looking statements regarding, among
other things, statements about both, LifeWatch's and BioTelemetry's beliefs
and expectations, statements about BioTelemetry's proposed acquisition of
LifeWatch AG, including the timing and success of the tender offer and
expectations regarding the growth and success of the combined entity. These
statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate,"
"estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "promises", "projects," and other
words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are
based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including important factors that could delay, divert, or change any of these
expectations, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ
materially from current expectations. Factors that may materially affect
such forward-looking statements include: BioTelemetry's ability to
successfully complete the tender offer for LifeWatch's shares or realize the
anticipated benefits of the transaction; and the failure of any of the
conditions to BioTelemetry's tender offer to be satisfied. For further
details and a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please
see BioTelemetry's public filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including the company's latest periodic reports on Form 10-K and
10-Q respectively LifeWatch's past press releases, reports and other
information posted on LifeWatch's website. Readers are cautioned not to put
undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect only opinions as
of the date of this press release. BioTelemetry and LifeWatch do not
undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or
amend any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
OFFER RESTRICTIONS
The public tender offer described in the offer documents (the "Offer") is
not being and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or
jurisdiction in which it would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate
any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require BioTelemetry or
any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or conditions of the
Offer in any material way, to make an additional filing with any
governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in
relation to the Offer. It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such
country or jurisdiction. Any such documents relating to the Offer must
neither be distributed in any such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into
such country or jurisdiction, and must not be used for the purpose of
soliciting the purchase of securities of LifeWatch by any person or entity
resident or incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.
Notice to U.S. Persons Holding LifeWatch Shares
The Offer is made for the securities of a non-U.S. company. The Offer is
subject to the disclosure and procedural requirements of Switzerland, which
are different from those of the United States (the "U.S.").
The pre-announcement available on BioTelemetry's website does not constitute
the Offer. Cardiac Monitoring Holding Company, LLC, a subsidiary of
BioTelemetry, (the "Offeror") will disseminate the offer prospectus (the
Offer Prospectus) (with full Offer terms and conditions) as required by
applicable law, and the shareholders of LifeWatch should review the Offer
Prospectus and all other Offer documents carefully. The Offer may not be
accepted before publication of the Offer Prospectus and expiration of a
cooling-off period of ten (10) trading days (if not extended by the Swiss
Takeover Board), which will run from the trading day immediately after the
publication date of the Offer Prospectus.
According to the laws of Switzerland, LifeWatch Shares tendered into the
Offer may be withdrawn after they are tendered until the expiration of the
main offer period.
BioTelemetry and any of its subsidiaries and any advisor, broker or
financial institution acting as an agent or for the account or benefit of
BioTelemetry or the Offeror may, subject to applicable Swiss securities
laws, rules and regulations, make certain purchases of, or arrangements to
purchase, LifeWatch Shares from shareholders of LifeWatch who are willing to
sell their LifeWatch Shares outside the Offer from time to time, including
purchases in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions
at negotiated prices. The Offeror will disclose promptly any information
regarding such purchases of LifeWatch Shares in Switzerland through the
electronic media and/or the stock exchange and in the U.S. by means of a
press release, if and to the extent required under applicable laws, rules
and regulations in Switzerland.
It may be difficult for U.S. holders to enforce their rights and any claim
arising out of U.S. federal securities laws, since LifeWatch is located in a
non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of its officers and directors may be
residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. holders may not be able to sue a
non-U.S. company or its officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for
violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to
compel a non-U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S.
court's judgment.
The receipt of cash and stock consideration in the Offer by a U.S.
shareholder will generally be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal, state
and local income tax purposes. Each U.S. shareholder is urged to consult his
independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences
of acceptance of the Offer.
Securities may not be offered or sold in the U.S. absent registration or an
exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. It is expected
that the Offer will be subject to a Tier I exemption pursuant to Rule
14d-1(c) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that
the issuance of BioTelemetry Common Stock in connection therewith will be
exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
pursuant to Rule 802 thereof.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission
of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the Offer, (b)
passed upon the merits or fairness of the Offer, or (c) passed upon the
adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the pre-announcement. Any
representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.
Im Zweifelsfall gilt die englische Originalmeldung.
