30.05.2017 15:40
4finance S.A.:

4finance S.A.:

DGAP-News: 4finance S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Quartalsergebnis

4finance S.A.:

30.05.2017 / 15:40

4FINANCE REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2017

REVENUE UP 16%, PROFIT BEFORE TAX EUR 17.0 MILLION, SHOWING BENEFITS OF

DIVERSIFICATION

30 May 2017. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group'), Europe's largest online

and mobile consumer lending group, today announces unaudited consolidated

results for the three months ending 31 March 2017 (the 'Period').

Financial Highlights

- Revenue up 16% to EUR 104.7 million in the Period compared with EUR 90.3

million in the prior year period.

- Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 34.9 million for the Period, up 18%, leading to an

adjusted interest coverage ratio of 2.6x.

- The Group's profit before tax for the three months to 31 March 2017 was

EUR 17.0 million, a decrease of 15% from EUR 19.9 million in 2016.

- Online loan issuance grew by 17% to EUR 313.1 million in the Period from

EUR 266.9 million last year.

- Net loan portfolio reached EUR 508.5 million as of 31 March 2017, up 3%

during the Period.

- Cost to revenue ratio for the Period was 56%, vs. 47% for the three months

to 31 March 2016, reflecting a significant increase in staff numbers during

last year, acquisitions and investment for future growth.

- Financial strength remains solid with a capital to assets ratio of 26% as

of 31 March 2017 and capital / net loans of 49%.

- Credit discipline and effective NPL management maintained, with a

non-performing loans to online loan issuance ratio of 8.9% as of 31 March

2017, improving from 9.3% at year end, and a reduction in net impairment /

revenue to 22%.

Operational Highlights

- The number of registered online lending customers reached 6.7 million as

of 31 March 2017, up 36% from a year ago, with a further 1.4 million

registered banking customers added through TBI Bank.

- Approvals granted for passporting of TBI Bank credit card license to

Poland and for portfolio transfers from Sweden and Denmark alongside

continued strong financial performance from TBI Bank.

- Developing new product offerings, using both brands, to adapt to

regulatory changes in Georgia.

- Expanded TrustPilot and Ekomi online customer review programme to five

markets with strong ratings and positive feedback.

- Launched pilot of Point-of-Sale offering in Spain with Zaplo brand

offering 3-12 month loans with c.30% APR.

- Completed significant refinancing in April with new USD 325 million 5 year

bond issue to extend our funding structure, including tender of 2/3 of old

USD bond with removal of its put option, and early redemption of SEK 2018

bond.

George Georgakopoulos, CEO of 4finance, commented:

"With revenue growth of 16% and profit before tax of EUR 17.0 million, our

first quarter performance showed the benefits of our diversification. We

have seen growth in a number of European markets (particularly Spain and

Denmark) with our investment in the instalment loan offering in European

markets delivering additional revenue and Latin America achieving unit

economics and poised for growth. Regulatory changes in Georgia and Lithuania

have impacted on results, but we are adapting our products in both those

markets with the benefit of our well established brands.

"TBI Bank continues to contribute positively to 4finance, with deposit and

loan growth seen in the consumer business and encouraging progress in our

strategic initiatives to bring additional products and lower funding cost to

our online business.

"The recent USD 325 million, 5 year bond offering brought many new

institutional investors to the group and represents a liquid benchmark sized

transaction. Together with the associated refinancing of our SEK and old USD

bond, we have no significant debt maturities until summer 2019 and now have

the funding to support our continuing profitable growth.

"It has been a very active start to 2017 for 4finance. Our focus on credit

quality continues to improve our results. We expect the benefits of our cost

efficiency drive to be reflected later in the year. Our strategy remains

firmly multi-market and multi-product as we continue to expand our

sustainable, diversified business."

About 4finance

Established in 2008, 4finance is the largest and fastest growing online and

mobile consumer lending group in Europe with operations in 16 countries.

Putting innovative data-driven analysis into all aspects of the business,

4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over EUR 4 billion to date in single

payment loans, instalment loans and lines of credit.

4finance operates through a portfolio of market leading brands with strong

regional presence including Vivus, SMSCredit and Zaplo. A responsible

lender, offering simple, convenient and transparent products and service,

4finance is meeting growing customer demand from those under-served by

conventional lending.

4finance has group offices in Riga (Latvia), London (UK) and Miami (USA),

and currently operates in Argentina, Armenia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic,

Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania,

Mexico, Poland, Romania, Spain, Slovakia and Sweden. The group also provides

consumer and SME lending through TBI Bank, its EU licensed banking

operations in Bulgaria and Romania.

Forward looking statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements". These

statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to

uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ

materially from those included in these statements.

30.05.2017 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: 4finance S.A.

9, Allee Scheffer

2520 Luxembourg

Großherzogtum Luxemburg

E-Mail: info@4finance.com

ISIN: XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,

WKN: A181ZP

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

Stuttgart

