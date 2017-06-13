DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA publiziert das definitive Zwischenergebnis im Rahmen des öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots für LifeWatch AG

AEVIS VICTORIA SA publiziert das definitive Zwischenergebnis im Rahmen des öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots für LifeWatch AG

Pressemitteilung

Freiburg, 14. Juni 2017

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS VICTORIA) bestätigt, dass ihr Übernahmeangebot für

die LifeWatch AG nicht zustande gekommen ist.

Am 20. Februar 2017 publizierte AEVIS VICTORIA ein Übernahmeangebot für alle

sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien der LifeWatch. Das öffentliche

Übernahmeangebot unterliegt verschiedenen Bedingungen inklusive derjenigen,

dass AEVIS VICTORIA nach Ablauf der Angebotsfrist Annahmeerklärungen für

eine Anzahl LifeWatch-Aktien erhalten hat, die, zusammen mit den bereits von

AEVIS VICTORIA und ihren Referenzaktionären gehaltenen Aktien, mindestens

67% aller ausstehenden Namenaktien von LifeWatch ergibt. Diese Bedingung ist

nicht erfüllt und AEVIS VICTORIA gibt bekannt, dass sie auf die Bedingung

nicht verzichten wird.

Am 24. Mai 2017 hat AEVIS VICTORIA den Abschluss einer Vereinbarung mit

Cardiac Monitoring bekanntgegeben, gemäss welcher AEVIS VICTORIA zugesichert

hat, alle von ihr gehaltenen LifeWatch-Aktien im Rahmen des konkurrierenden

Angebots von Cardiac Monitoring anzudienen. Im Gegenzug hatte Cardiac

Monitoring den Angebotspreis erhöht.

Für weitere Informationen:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Medienstelle und Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group,

Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 oder +41 (0)

79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 26 350 02 02

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA investiert im Healthcare-Bereich, in Life Sciences sowie

in die medizinische Betreuung und in Lifestyle-Dienstleistungen. Die

Beteiligungen von AEVIS VICTORIA bestehen aus der zweitgrössten

Privatklinikgruppe der Schweiz, Swiss Medical Network, aus Victoria-Jungfrau

Collection, einer Luxushotelgruppe bestehend aus fünf Häusern, aus der Swiss

Healthcare Properties AG, eine auf Gesundheitsimmobilien fokussierte

Gesellschaft, aus Medgate, dem führenden Telemedizinanbieter in der Schweiz

und aus NESCENS SA, einer Marke rund um das Thema better-aging. AEVIS

VICTORIA ist an der SIX Swiss Exchange im Swiss Reporting Standard unter dem

Kürzel AEVS.SW kotiert ( www.aevis.com).

