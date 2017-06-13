14.06.2017 07:09
DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA publiziert das definitive Zwischenergebnis im Rahmen des öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots für LifeWatch AG

AEVIS VICTORIA SA publiziert das definitive Zwischenergebnis im Rahmen des öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots für LifeWatch AG

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Schlagwort(e): Übernahmeangebot

AEVIS VICTORIA SA publiziert das definitive Zwischenergebnis im Rahmen des

öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots für LifeWatch AG

14.06.2017 / 07:10 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND

JAPAN

Pressemitteilung

Freiburg, 14. Juni 2017

AEVIS VICTORIA SA publiziert das definitive Zwischenergebnis im Rahmen des

öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots für LifeWatch AG

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS VICTORIA) bestätigt, dass ihr Übernahmeangebot für

die LifeWatch AG nicht zustande gekommen ist.

Am 20. Februar 2017 publizierte AEVIS VICTORIA ein Übernahmeangebot für alle

sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien der LifeWatch. Das öffentliche

Übernahmeangebot unterliegt verschiedenen Bedingungen inklusive derjenigen,

dass AEVIS VICTORIA nach Ablauf der Angebotsfrist Annahmeerklärungen für

eine Anzahl LifeWatch-Aktien erhalten hat, die, zusammen mit den bereits von

AEVIS VICTORIA und ihren Referenzaktionären gehaltenen Aktien, mindestens

67% aller ausstehenden Namenaktien von LifeWatch ergibt. Diese Bedingung ist

nicht erfüllt und AEVIS VICTORIA gibt bekannt, dass sie auf die Bedingung

nicht verzichten wird.

Am 24. Mai 2017 hat AEVIS VICTORIA den Abschluss einer Vereinbarung mit

Cardiac Monitoring bekanntgegeben, gemäss welcher AEVIS VICTORIA zugesichert

hat, alle von ihr gehaltenen LifeWatch-Aktien im Rahmen des konkurrierenden

Angebots von Cardiac Monitoring anzudienen. Im Gegenzug hatte Cardiac

Monitoring den Angebotspreis erhöht.

Für weitere Informationen:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Medienstelle und Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group,

Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 oder +41 (0)

79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 26 350 02 02

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA investiert im Healthcare-Bereich, in Life Sciences sowie

in die medizinische Betreuung und in Lifestyle-Dienstleistungen. Die

Beteiligungen von AEVIS VICTORIA bestehen aus der zweitgrössten

Privatklinikgruppe der Schweiz, Swiss Medical Network, aus Victoria-Jungfrau

Collection, einer Luxushotelgruppe bestehend aus fünf Häusern, aus der Swiss

Healthcare Properties AG, eine auf Gesundheitsimmobilien fokussierte

Gesellschaft, aus Medgate, dem führenden Telemedizinanbieter in der Schweiz

und aus NESCENS SA, einer Marke rund um das Thema better-aging. AEVIS

VICTORIA ist an der SIX Swiss Exchange im Swiss Reporting Standard unter dem

Kürzel AEVS.SW kotiert ( www.aevis.com).

RESTRICTIONS TO THE OFFER

General

The offer described in this press release is not made directly or indirectly

in any country or jurisdiction in which such offer would be considered

unlawful or in which it would otherwise violate any applicable law or

regulation, or which would require the offeror to amend the terms or

conditions of the offer in any way, or which would require the offeror to

make any additional filing with or take any additional action with regard to

any governmental, regulatory or legal authority. The offeror does not intend

to extend the offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Documents relating

to the offer may not be distributed in such countries or jurisdictions or

sent into such countries or jurisdictions and may not be used for purposes

of soliciting the purchase of any securities of LifeWatch by any person or

entity resident or incorporated in such countries or jurisdictions.

United States of America

The public tender offer described in this press release is not made directly

or indirectly in or by use of the mail of, or by any means or

instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facilities of a

national securities exchange of, the United States of America and may only

be accepted outside the United States of America. This includes, but is not

limited to, facsimile transmission, telex or telephones. This press release

and any offering materials with respect to the public tender offer described

in this press release may not be distributed in nor sent to the United

States of America and may not be used for the purpose of soliciting the sale

or purchase of any securities of LifeWatch from anyone in the United States

of America. The offeror will not be soliciting the tender of securities of

LifeWatch by any holder of such securities in the United States of America.

Securities of LifeWatch will not be accepted from holders of such securities

in the United States of America. Any purported acceptance of the offer that

the offeror or its agents believe has been made in or from the United States

of America will be invalidated. The offeror reserves the absolute right to

reject any and all acceptances determined by them not to be in the proper

form or the acceptance of which may be unlawful.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the public tender offer described in

this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), nor under

any law of any state of the United States of America, and may not be

offered, sold, resold, or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the

United States of America, except pursuant to an exemption from the

registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable

state securities laws. Neither this press release nor the public tender

offer described in this press release does constitute an offer to sell or

the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States of

America or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation

would be unlawful. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United

States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration.

AEVIS will not register or make a public offer of its securities, or

otherwise conduct the public tender offer, in the United States of America.

United Kingdom

This communication is directed only at persons in the U.K. who (i) have

professional experience in matters relating to investments, (ii) are persons

falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies,

unincorporated associations, etc") of The Financial Services and Markets Act

2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 or (iii) to whom it may otherwise

lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as

"relevant persons"). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by

persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity

to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons

and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

Australia, Canada, Japan

The public tender offer described in this press release is not addressed to

shareholders of LifeWatch whose place of residence, seat or habitual abode

is in Australia, Canada or Japan, and such shareholders may not accept the

offer.

European Economic Area

The public tender offer described in this press release (the "Offer") is

only being made within the European Economic Area ("EEA") pursuant to an

exemption under Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended and together with any

applicable adopting or amending measures in any relevant member state (as

defined below), the "Prospectus Directive"), as implemented in each member

state of the EEA (each a "relevant member state"), from the requirement to

publish a prospectus that has been approved by the competent authority in

that relevant member state and published in accordance with the Prospectus

Directive as implemented in that relevant member state or, where

appropriate, approved in another relevant member state and notified to the

competent authority in that relevant member state, all in accordance with

the Prospectus Directive. Accordingly, in the EEA, the Offer and documents

or other materials in relation to the offer and the shares in AEVIS (the

"Offeror Shares") are only addressed to, and are only directed at, (i)

qualified investors ("qualified investors") in the relevant member state

within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive, as

adopted in the relevant member state, and (ii) persons who hold, and will

tender, the equivalent of at least EUR 100,000 worth of shares in LifeWatch

(the "Target Shares") in exchange for the receipt of offeror Shares

(collectively, "permitted participants"). This press release and the

documents and other materials in relation to the offer may not be acted or

relied upon by persons in the EEA who are not permitted participants, and

each shareholder of LifeWatch seeking to participate in the offer that is

resident in the EEA will be deemed to have represented and agreed that it is

a qualified investor or that it is tendering the equivalent of EUR 100,000

worth of Target Shares in exchange of offeror Shares.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

582827 14.06.2017 CET/CEST

