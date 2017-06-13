DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA publiziert das definitive Zwischenergebnis im Rahmen des öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots für LifeWatch AG

AEVIS VICTORIA SA publiziert das definitive Zwischenergebnis im Rahmen des öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots für LifeWatch AG
^
AEVIS VICTORIA SA publiziert das definitive Zwischenergebnis im Rahmen des
öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots für LifeWatch AG
Pressemitteilung
Freiburg, 14. Juni 2017
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS VICTORIA) bestätigt, dass ihr Übernahmeangebot für
die LifeWatch AG nicht zustande gekommen ist.
Am 20. Februar 2017 publizierte AEVIS VICTORIA ein Übernahmeangebot für alle
sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien der LifeWatch. Das öffentliche
Übernahmeangebot unterliegt verschiedenen Bedingungen inklusive derjenigen,
dass AEVIS VICTORIA nach Ablauf der Angebotsfrist Annahmeerklärungen für
eine Anzahl LifeWatch-Aktien erhalten hat, die, zusammen mit den bereits von
AEVIS VICTORIA und ihren Referenzaktionären gehaltenen Aktien, mindestens
67% aller ausstehenden Namenaktien von LifeWatch ergibt. Diese Bedingung ist
nicht erfüllt und AEVIS VICTORIA gibt bekannt, dass sie auf die Bedingung
nicht verzichten wird.
Am 24. Mai 2017 hat AEVIS VICTORIA den Abschluss einer Vereinbarung mit
Cardiac Monitoring bekanntgegeben, gemäss welcher AEVIS VICTORIA zugesichert
hat, alle von ihr gehaltenen LifeWatch-Aktien im Rahmen des konkurrierenden
Angebots von Cardiac Monitoring anzudienen. Im Gegenzug hatte Cardiac
Monitoring den Angebotspreis erhöht.
Für weitere Informationen:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Medienstelle und Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group,
Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 oder +41 (0)
79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 26 350 02 02
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA investiert im Healthcare-Bereich, in Life Sciences sowie
in die medizinische Betreuung und in Lifestyle-Dienstleistungen. Die
Beteiligungen von AEVIS VICTORIA bestehen aus der zweitgrössten
Privatklinikgruppe der Schweiz, Swiss Medical Network, aus Victoria-Jungfrau
Collection, einer Luxushotelgruppe bestehend aus fünf Häusern, aus der Swiss
Healthcare Properties AG, eine auf Gesundheitsimmobilien fokussierte
Gesellschaft, aus Medgate, dem führenden Telemedizinanbieter in der Schweiz
und aus NESCENS SA, einer Marke rund um das Thema better-aging. AEVIS
VICTORIA ist an der SIX Swiss Exchange im Swiss Reporting Standard unter dem
Kürzel AEVS.SW kotiert ( www.aevis.com).
RESTRICTIONS TO THE OFFER
General
The offer described in this press release is not made directly or indirectly
in any country or jurisdiction in which such offer would be considered
unlawful or in which it would otherwise violate any applicable law or
regulation, or which would require the offeror to amend the terms or
conditions of the offer in any way, or which would require the offeror to
make any additional filing with or take any additional action with regard to
any governmental, regulatory or legal authority. The offeror does not intend
to extend the offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Documents relating
to the offer may not be distributed in such countries or jurisdictions or
sent into such countries or jurisdictions and may not be used for purposes
of soliciting the purchase of any securities of LifeWatch by any person or
entity resident or incorporated in such countries or jurisdictions.
United States of America
The public tender offer described in this press release is not made directly
or indirectly in or by use of the mail of, or by any means or
instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facilities of a
national securities exchange of, the United States of America and may only
be accepted outside the United States of America. This includes, but is not
limited to, facsimile transmission, telex or telephones. This press release
and any offering materials with respect to the public tender offer described
in this press release may not be distributed in nor sent to the United
States of America and may not be used for the purpose of soliciting the sale
or purchase of any securities of LifeWatch from anyone in the United States
of America. The offeror will not be soliciting the tender of securities of
LifeWatch by any holder of such securities in the United States of America.
Securities of LifeWatch will not be accepted from holders of such securities
in the United States of America. Any purported acceptance of the offer that
the offeror or its agents believe has been made in or from the United States
of America will be invalidated. The offeror reserves the absolute right to
reject any and all acceptances determined by them not to be in the proper
form or the acceptance of which may be unlawful.
The securities to be issued pursuant to the public tender offer described in
this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), nor under
any law of any state of the United States of America, and may not be
offered, sold, resold, or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the
United States of America, except pursuant to an exemption from the
registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable
state securities laws. Neither this press release nor the public tender
offer described in this press release does constitute an offer to sell or
the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States of
America or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation
would be unlawful. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United
States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration.
AEVIS will not register or make a public offer of its securities, or
otherwise conduct the public tender offer, in the United States of America.
United Kingdom
This communication is directed only at persons in the U.K. who (i) have
professional experience in matters relating to investments, (ii) are persons
falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies,
unincorporated associations, etc") of The Financial Services and Markets Act
2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 or (iii) to whom it may otherwise
lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as
"relevant persons"). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by
persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity
to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons
and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.
Australia, Canada, Japan
The public tender offer described in this press release is not addressed to
shareholders of LifeWatch whose place of residence, seat or habitual abode
is in Australia, Canada or Japan, and such shareholders may not accept the
offer.
European Economic Area
The public tender offer described in this press release (the "Offer") is
only being made within the European Economic Area ("EEA") pursuant to an
exemption under Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended and together with any
applicable adopting or amending measures in any relevant member state (as
defined below), the "Prospectus Directive"), as implemented in each member
state of the EEA (each a "relevant member state"), from the requirement to
publish a prospectus that has been approved by the competent authority in
that relevant member state and published in accordance with the Prospectus
Directive as implemented in that relevant member state or, where
appropriate, approved in another relevant member state and notified to the
competent authority in that relevant member state, all in accordance with
the Prospectus Directive. Accordingly, in the EEA, the Offer and documents
or other materials in relation to the offer and the shares in AEVIS (the
"Offeror Shares") are only addressed to, and are only directed at, (i)
qualified investors ("qualified investors") in the relevant member state
within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive, as
adopted in the relevant member state, and (ii) persons who hold, and will
tender, the equivalent of at least EUR 100,000 worth of shares in LifeWatch
(the "Target Shares") in exchange for the receipt of offeror Shares
(collectively, "permitted participants"). This press release and the
documents and other materials in relation to the offer may not be acted or
relied upon by persons in the EEA who are not permitted participants, and
each shareholder of LifeWatch seeking to participate in the offer that is
resident in the EEA will be deemed to have represented and agreed that it is
a qualified investor or that it is tendering the equivalent of EUR 100,000
worth of Target Shares in exchange of offeror Shares.
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
