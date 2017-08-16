DGAP-News: Ergomed plc gibt Akquisition der PSR Group BV, eine auf Orphan-Arzneimittel spezialisierte CRO, für einen Kaufpreis von bis zu EUR 5,7 Mio. und Pl...

Ergomed plc gibt Akquisition der PSR Group BV, eine auf Orphan-Arzneimittel spezialisierte CRO, für einen Kaufpreis von bis zu EUR 5,7 Mio. und Platzierung zur Einnahme eines Bruttoemissionserlöses von GBP 2,9 Mio. bekannt
DGAP-News: Ergomed plc / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme/Kapitalerhöhung
Ergomed plc gibt Akquisition der PSR Group BV, eine auf Orphan-Arzneimittel
spezialisierte CRO, für einen Kaufpreis von bis zu EUR 5,7 Mio. und
Platzierung zur Einnahme eines Bruttoemissionserlöses von GBP 2,9 Mio.
bekannt
28.09.2017 / 09:00
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
Ergomed plc gibt Akquisition der PSR Group BV, eine auf Orphan-Arzneimittel
spezialisierte CRO, für einen Kaufpreis von bis zu EUR 5,7 Mio.
und
Platzierung zur Einnahme eines Bruttoemissionserlöses von GBP 2,9 Mio.
bekannt
* Akquisition ist ein entscheidender Schritt für Ergomed in Richtung
Marktführerschaft im Dienstleistungsbereich der
Orphan-Arzneimittelentwicklung, d.h. der Entwicklung für Medikamente zur
Behandlung seltener Erkrankungen
* PSRs auf die Entwicklung von Orphan-Arzneimitteln spezialisiertes
Angebot wird Ergomeds bereits starke Expertise in diesem Bereich weiter
ergänzen
* PSR wird Ergomeds Service-Portfolio sowie die geographische Reichweite
des Unternehmens ausdehnen
* Akquisition wird sich erwartungsgemäß unmittelbar positiv auf den Gewinn
auswirken
London, UK - 28. September 2017: Ergomed plc ("Ergomed" oder "das
Unternehmen"; AIM: ERGO LN, Xetra: 2EM GR), ein auf pharmazeutische
Dienstleistungen und Arzneimittelentwicklung spezialisiertes Unternehmen,
gab heute die beabsichtigte Akquisition von der PSR Group BV ("PSR") bekannt
("die Akquisition"). PSR ist eine internationale
Auftragsforschungsorganisation (Contract Research Organisation, CRO), die
auf die Orphan-Arzneimittelentwicklung, d.h. der Entwicklung für Medikamente
zur Behandlung seltener Erkrankungen, spezialisiert ist. Ergomed hat
zugestimmt, für einen Kaufpreis von insgesamt bis zu EUR 5,7 Mio. 100% des
ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals der PSR Group BV zu erwerben.
Darüber hinaus gab das Unternehmen seine Absicht bekannt, die Akquisition
zum Teil durch die Platzierung von 1.757.576 neuen Stammaktien im Nennwert
von je 1 Pence pro Aktie (die "platzierten Aktien") zu einem Preis von 165
Pence pro Aktie (der "Platzierungspreis"), bei der ein Bruttoemissionserlös
von GBP 2,9 Mio. erzielt werden soll, zu finanzieren (die "Platzierung").
Die Platzierung wird im Rahmen eines beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahrens
durchgeführt werden.
Die Akquisition und Platzierung bedingen sich gegenseitig.
Dr. Dan Weng, Chief Executive Officer von Ergomed, sagte: "Die Akquisition
von PSR folgt der bei unserem Börsengang erklärten Strategie, das Wachstum
unseres bestehenden, profitablen Dienstleistungsgeschäfts sowohl organisch
als auch durch strategische Akquisitionen zu forcieren und zu einem
führenden Unternehmen in der Entwicklung von Arzneimitteln zur Behandlung
von seltenen Erkrankungen zu werden. Wir freuen uns darauf, die spezielle
Expertise von PSR mit Ergomeds globaler Infrastruktur zu verbinden, um
dieses Geschäft mit vereinten Kräften schnell weiter zu entwickeln. PSR hat
bereits erfolgreich seine führenden Kompetenzen in der Entwicklung von
Orphan-Arzneimitteln unter Beweis gestellt, und die Akquisition ergänzt
Ergomeds bereits bestehendes und hoch angesehenes Angebot in diesem Bereich.
Wir heißen das Team von PSR herzlich willkommen und freuen uns, unsere
Kompetenzen in diesem unterversorgten und wachsenden Bereich weiter
auszubauen."
Dr. Roger Legtenberg, Chief Executive Officer der PSR-Gruppe: "PSR begrüßt
die Möglichkeit, das bestehende Dienstleistungsportfolio sowie die
geografische Reichweite des Unternehmens durch die internationale Präsenz
und komplementären Dienstleistungen von Ergomed weiter auszubauen. Wir
werden auch weiterhin einen signifikanten Beitrag zur Verfügbarkeit neuer
Orphan-Arzneimitteln leisten, um das Leben von Patienten, die an einer
seltenen Erkrankung leiden, sowie deren Angehörigen zu verbessern. Wir
freuen uns, der Ergomed-Gruppe beizutreten und zu ihrem Wachstum und Erfolg
beizutragen."
Acquisition of PSR Group BV, a specialist orphan drug CRO, for consideration
of up to EUR5.7 million
and
Placing to raise £2.9 million
- Acquisition moves Ergomed towards leadership in orphan drug development
services
- PSR's specialist orphan drug development business will complement
Ergomed's existing strong expertise in this area
- PSR will expand Ergomed's services portfolio and geographical coverage
- Acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
London, UK - 28 September 2017: Ergomed plc (AIM: ERGO) ("Ergomed" or the
"Company"), a specialised pharmaceutical services and drug development
company, today announces the proposed acquisition of PSR Group BV ("PSR"),
an international niche contract research organisation ("CRO"), specialised
in orphan drug development (the "Acquisition"). Ergomed has agreed to
acquire 100 per cent of the issued share capital of PSR Group BV for a total
consideration of up to EUR5.7 million.
The Company also announces its intention to conduct a placing to raise gross
proceeds of £2.9m (the "Placing") to part-fund the Acquisition through the
issue of 1,757,576 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the "Placing
Shares") at a price of 165 pence per share (the "Placing Price"). The
Placing will be conducted via an accelerated bookbuild.
The Acquisition and Placing are interconditional.
Dr Dan Weng, Chief Executive Officer of Ergomed, said: "This acquisition
aligns with the strategy laid out at IPO of seeking to grow our existing,
profitable service business both organically and through strategic
acquisitions, and specifically of becoming a leader in orphan drug
development. We are looking forward to combining PSR's specialist skills and
Ergomed's global infrastructure to rapidly develop this business based on
our combined strengths. PSR has successfully demonstrated its leading
capabilities in this area and its addition to the Group complements
Ergomed's existing highly-regarded orphan disease specialism. We welcome
PSR's team and are pleased to increase our capabilities in an under-served
and growing area."
Dr Roger Legtenberg, Chief Executive Officer of PSR Group, added: "PSR
welcomes the opportunity to expand its current services portfolio and
geographical coverage by leveraging Ergomed's international reach and
complementary services. We will continue to make a significant contribution
to the availability of new orphan drug treatments, improving the lives of
patients and their families impacted by rare diseases. We look forward to
joining the group and contributing to its growth and success."
Background to the Acquisition
The Acquisition is consistent with Ergomed's stated strategy to grow its
existing, profitable services business both organically and through bolt on
acquisitions. Ergomed has particular expertise in the development of orphan
drugs as part of its profitable and fast growing CRO offering, which
provides a full range of high quality contract research and trial management
services across all phases of clinical development. PSR's extensive
expertise in orphan drug development will complement Ergomed's services and
will further strengthen Ergomed's orphan drug development capability in
addition to expanding its current services portfolio.
PSR, established in 1998, and based in the Netherlands, is a specialist
orphan drug CRO and recognised as a leading expert in rare diseases. As part
of the Acquisition, Ergomed will continue to grow PSR's global orphan drug
development business under the PSR brand and will remain focused on its two
divisions: (1) PSR Orphan Experts, which is a leading expert in supporting
biotech and pharma companies with their regulatory and clinical development
of orphan drugs (c. 75% of revenues); and (2) PSR Pharma Resource, which
complements PSR Orphan Experts as a niche staffing provider, focused on
orphan drug specialised staff (c. 25% of revenues).
Orphan drug development is a specialist and growing field. Orphan diseases
are severe, debilitating or even life-threatening conditions which affect
fewer than 1 in 2000 people (EU definition) or fewer than 200,000 people in
the US (US definition). Although patient numbers in individual indications
are limited, there are a total of 30 million people worldwide suffering from
rare diseases. The orphan drug market to target these diseases continues to
grow and requires highly specialised providers due to the regulatory,
logistical and operational complexities of conducting clinical trials in
these indications. Due to their characteristics, combined with the rarity of
the diseases, orphan drug clinical studies typically are complex and run in
small patient cohorts with potentially faster market entry.
The Acquisition will bring together Ergomed's global geographical footprint,
including its presence in the MENA region, an area which is important for
orphan drug development, and PSR's significant expertise and strong brand.
Ergomed believes the combination will have the scale and specialism to
compete effectively in the global CRO market.
Ergomed has a track record of successful identification and integration of
acquisitions and the Company continues to pursue opportunities to acquire
services businesses which are consistent with its strategy of becoming the
global leader in pharmacovigilance services, the leading CRO in orphan drug
development and to strengthen its CRO network through geographic expansion
and / or complementary service offerings.
Acquisition terms and PSR trading history
Under the terms of the sale and purchase agreement (the "Acquisition
Agreement"), Ergomed is acquiring 100 per cent of the issued share capital
of PSR for an initial consideration of EUR3.2 million (£2.8 million), with a
contingent consideration based on the achievement of EBITDA targets for
2017, 2018 and 2019 of up to an aggregate EUR2.5 million (£2.2 million). The
initial and contingent consideration will both be satisfied partly in cash
and partly in new Ergomed ordinary shares. The initial share consideration
will be satisfied through the issuance of 323,813 new Ordinary Shares in
Ergomed (the "Initial Consideration Shares") at an issue price of 165 pence
per share. The Initial Consideration Shares are subject to a 12 month hard
lock-in and 6 month orderly market provision. Admission of the Initial
Consideration Shares is expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. on 2 October
2017. The Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Ergomed's
2017 earnings per share.
The Acquisition is conditional only upon the placing agreement between the
Company, Numis and N+1 Singer (the "Placing Agreement") becoming
unconditional and upon Admission (as defined below). The Acquisition
Agreement includes warranties and indemnities from certain of the sellers in
favour of Ergomed. Claims by Ergomed against such sellers under the
warranties and indemnities are subject to certain financial thresholds and
caps and also, in the usual way, to matters disclosed by the sellers.
In the year ended 31 December 2016, PSR reported revenue of EUR4.7 million
and adjusted EBITDA of EUR0.34 million and had net assets at 31 December
2016 of EUR0.41 million. For the 6 months ended 30 June 2017, PSR reported
unaudited revenue of EUR2.4 million and unaudited EBITDA of EUR0.26 million.
Details of the Placing
The Placing will open with immediate effect following this Announcement.
Numis and N+1 Singer have been appointed as joint bookrunners (the
"Bookrunners") in respect of the Placing. The number of Placing Shares to be
placed and the Placing Price have been determined by the Company and the
Bookrunners and are fixed. The timing of the closing of the Placing and
allocations are at the discretion of the Bookrunners.
Under the terms of the Placing, Ergomed intends to place 1,757,576 new
ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company, representing
approximately 4.3 per cent of the existing issued ordinary share capital of
the Company. Members of the public are not entitled to participate in the
Placing. A further announcement confirming the closing of the Placing will
be made in due course.
The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will
rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the
capital of the Company including the right to receive all future dividends
and distributions declared, made or paid by reference to a record date
falling after their issue.
The Company has applied for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on
AIM (the admission of the Initial Consideration Shares and the Placing
Shares together, "Admission"). It is expected that settlement of
subscriptions in respect of the Placing Shares and Admission will take place
and that trading in the Placing Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2
October 2017. Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in
the Company will be 42,680,813. The Company holds no treasury shares and
therefore the total number of voting rights is 42,680,813.
The Placing is conditional upon, inter alia, Admission becoming effective
and the Acquisition Agreement having become unconditional (save as to
Admission). The Placing is also conditional upon the Placing Agreement
becoming unconditional and not being terminated. Further details of the
Placing Agreement can be found in the terms and conditions of the Placing
contained in the Appendix to this Announcement (which forms part of the
Announcement).
By choosing to participate in the Placing and by making a verbal offer to
acquire Placing Shares, investors will be deemed to have read and understood
this Announcement (including the Appendix) in its entirety and to be making
such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions in the Announcement,
and to be providing the representations, warranties and acknowledgements
contained in the Appendix.
Your attention is drawn to the detailed terms and conditions of the Placing
set out in the Appendix to this Announcement.
Current trading and outlook
The Company announced its unaudited results for the six month period ending
30 June 2017 on 18 September 2017. This contained an update on current
trading and outlook. In addition, the Company is having exploratory
discussions with other potential acquisition targets. There can of course be
no guarantee as to whether these exploratory discussions progress.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7
of EU Regulation 596/2014 ("MAR"). In addition, market soundings (as defined
in MAR) were taken in respect of the Placing with the result that certain
persons became aware of inside information (as defined in MAR), as permitted
by MAR. This inside information is set out in this Announcement. Therefore,
those persons that received inside information in a market sounding are no
longer in possession of such inside information relating to the Company and
its securities.
Enquiries:
Ergomed plc Tel: +44 (0) 1483
503205
Dan Weng (Chief Executive Officer)
Stephen Stamp (Chief Financial Officer)
Numis Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20
7260 1000
Michael Meade / Freddie Barnfield (Nominated
Adviser)
James Black (Joint Broker)
N+1 Singer Tel: +44 (0) 20
7496 3000
Alex Price / Michael Taylor (Joint Broker)
Consilium Strategic Communications - for UK Tel: +44 (0) 20
enquiries 3709 5700
Chris Gardner / Mary-Jane Elliott Ivar Milligan ergomed@consilium-
/ Philippa Gardner comms.com
MC Services - for Continental European enquiries Tel: +49 211 5292
5222
Anne Hennecke
About Ergomed
Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry and
develops drugs both wholly-owned and through partnerships. Ergomed's
fast-growing, profitable service offering spans all phases of clinical
development and post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information.
Drawing on more than 20 years of expertise in drug development, Ergomed is
also building a growing portfolio of drug development partnerships and
programmes, including wholly-owned proprietary products for the treatment of
surgical bleeding. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com
About PSR
PSR, established in 1998, is a full service specialist orphan drug CRO and
recognised as a leading expert in the rare disease niche. PSR specialises in
running complex orphan drug development programs requiring innovative
regulatory and clinical approaches as well as pricing and reimbursement
strategies. Besides outsourced project solutions, PSR provides insourced
staffing solutions (orphan drug teams), temporary & permanent staffing,
interim management solutions as well as training / coaching career programs.
PSR's dedication to the rare disease landscape is exemplified by an
extensive track record of orphan drug projects in a wide range of
therapeutic areas, its continued efforts to achieve true patient centricity
and its societal commitments by participation in fundraising activities and
public-private partnerships. For further information, visit:
http://www.psr-group.com.
Each of Numis Securities Limited and Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP, both of
which are regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting
for the Company and no one else in connection with the Placing, and will not
be responsible to any person other than the Company for providing the
regulatory and legal protections afforded to their respective clients nor
for providing advice in relation to the contents of this Announcement or any
matter, transaction or arrangement referred to in it.
This Announcement includes statements, estimates, opinions and projections
with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company
("forward-looking statements") which reflect various assumptions concerning
anticipated results taken from the Company's current business plan or from
public sources which may or may not prove to be correct. These forward
looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking
terminology, including the terms "anticipates", "target", "believes",
"estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "should" or
"will", or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable
terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future
events or intentions. Such forward-looking statements reflect current
expectations based on the current business plan and various other
assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not
be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not
necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be
achieved. As a result, prospective investors should not rely on such
forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. No
representation or warranty is given as to the completeness or accuracy of
the forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and,
except as required by the FCA, the London Stock Exchange or applicable law,
the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise. No statement in this Announcement is intended to be a
profit forecast and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted
to mean that earnings per share of the Company for the current or future
financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published
earnings per share of the Company. The price of shares and the income from
them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full
amount invested on disposal of the Placing Shares.
The Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing will not be admitted
to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange.
APPENDIX
TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THIS APPENDIX (TOGETHER, THE "ANNOUNCEMENT")
AND THE INFORMATION IN IT, IS RESTRICTED, AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION,
RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR
INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR
THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH
PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON THE PLACING FOR INVITED PLACEES ONLY.
MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE NOT ELIGIBLE TO TAKE PART IN THE PLACING. THESE
TERMS AND CONDITIONS ARE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE DIRECTED ONLY
AT PERSONS IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA WHO ARE QUALIFIED
INVESTORS AS DEFINED IN SECTION 86(7) OF FSMA ("QUALIFIED INVESTORS") BEING
PERSONS FALLING WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF THE PROSPECTUS
DIRECTIVE; AND IN THE UNITED KINGDOM AT QUALIFIED INVESTORS WHO (I) HAVE
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN
ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL
PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE "ORDER"); OR (II) FALL WITHIN ARTICLE 49(2)(A) TO
(D) (HIGH NET WORTH COMPANIES, UNINCORPORATED ASSOCIATIONS, ETC) OF THE
ORDER; OR (III) ARE PERSONS TO WHOM THEY MAY OTHERWISE BE LAWFULLY
COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS "RELEVANT
PERSONS"). THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS MUST NOT BE ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY
PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
TO WHICH THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT
PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS.
THE ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT ITSELF
CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE, ACQUISITION OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES
IN THE COMPANY. THE ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY AND IS THE SOLE
RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COMPANY.
THE ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER FOR SALE, ACQUISITION OR SUBSCRIPTION IN
ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL
UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION. THE ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT
AN OFFER OF OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR SECURITIES IN THE
UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT
BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE
"SECURITIES
ACT"), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCEPT PURSUANT
TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION
REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT. NEITHER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND
EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ANY SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITY OF ANY STATE OR
OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF AN
INVESTMENT IN THE SECURITIES OR PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE
PLACING OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE IN THE UNITED
STATES. NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS BEING MADE IN THE UNITED STATES.
NO MONEY, SECURITIES OR OTHER CONSIDERATION FROM ANY PERSON INSIDE THE
UNITED STATES IS BEING SOLICITED AND, IF SENT IN RESPONSE TO THE INFORMATION
CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
EACH PLACEE SHOULD CONSULT WITH ITS OWN ADVISERS AS TO LEGAL, TAX, BUSINESS
AND RELATED ASPECTS OF AN INVESTMENT IN PLACING SHARES.
Persons who are invited to and who choose to participate in the Placing, by
making (or on whose behalf there is made) an oral or written offer to
subscribe for, or acquire as allottee, Placing Shares (the "Placees"), will
be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement, including this
Appendix, in its entirety and to be making such offer on the terms and
conditions, and to be providing the representations, warranties,
acknowledgements, and undertakings contained in this Appendix. In
particular, each Placee represents, warrants and acknowledges that:
1. it is a Relevant Person (as defined above) and undertakes that it will
acquire, hold, manage or dispose of any Placing Shares that are allocated to
it for the purposes of its business;
2. in the case of any Placing Shares acquired by it as a financial
intermediary, as that term is used in Article 3(2) of the Prospectus
Directive, (i) the Placing Shares acquired by it have not been acquired on
behalf of, nor have they been acquired with a view to their offer or resale
to, persons in any Member State of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which
has implemented the Prospectus Directive other than Qualified Investors or
in circumstances in which the prior consent of Numis and N+1 Singer has been
given to the offer or resale; or (ii) where Placing Shares have been
acquired by it on behalf of persons in any Member State of the EEA other
than Qualified Investors, the offer of those Placing Shares to it is not
treated under the Prospectus Directive as having been made to such persons;
and
3. (a) it is not (i) in the United States and (ii) acting for the account or
benefit of a person in the United States, or (b) it is a dealer or other
professional fiduciary in the United States acting on a discretionary basis
for a non-US person (other than an estate or trust) in reliance on
Regulation S under the Securities Act; or (c) it is otherwise acquiring the
Placing Shares in an "offshore transaction" meeting the requirements of
Regulation S under the Securities Act; and
4. it is not, and is not acting for the account or benefit of a person who
is, a national of Canada, Australia, Japan or the Republic of South Africa.
The Company, Numis and N+1 Singer will rely upon the truth and accuracy of
the foregoing representations, acknowledgements and agreements.
This Announcement has been prepared and issued by the Company and is and
will be the sole responsibility of the Company. No representation or
warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to,
and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by Numis, N+1
Singer or any of their respective directors, officers, employees,
affiliates, branches, advisers, consultants or agents or any other person as
to or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of the Announcement or
any other written or oral information made available to or publicly
available to any Placee, any person acting on such Placee's behalf or any of
their respective advisers, and any liability therefor is expressly
disclaimed.
This Announcement does not constitute an offer, and may not be used in
connection with an offer, to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer
to buy or subscribe for Placing Shares in any jurisdiction in which such
offer or solicitation is or may be unlawful. This Announcement and the
information contained herein is not for publication or distribution,
directly or indirectly, to persons in the United States, Canada, Australia,
Japan or the Republic of South Africa or in any jurisdiction in which such
publication or distribution is unlawful. Persons into whose possession this
Announcement may come are required by the Company to inform themselves about
and to observe any restrictions of transfer of this Announcement. No public
offer of securities of the Company is being made in the United Kingdom, the
United States or elsewhere.
In particular, the Placing Shares referred to in this Announcement have not
been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any laws of, or
with any securities regulatory authority of, any state or other jurisdiction
of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise
transferred within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from,
or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the
Securities Act and the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of
the United States. The Placing Shares are being offered and sold outside the
United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.
No securities commission or similar authority in Canada has in any way
passed on the merits of the securities offered hereunder and any
representation to the contrary is an offence. No document in relation to the
Placing has been, or will be, lodged with, or registered by the Australian
Securities and Investments Commission, and no registration statement has
been, or will be, filed with the Japanese Ministry of Finance in relation to
the Placing or the Placing Shares. Accordingly, subject to certain
exceptions, the Placing Shares may not, directly or indirectly, be offered
or sold within Canada, Australia, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or the
Republic of Ireland or offered or sold to a resident of Canada, Australia,
Japan, the Republic of South Africa or the Republic of Ireland. The Placing
Shares to be subscribed or acquired in the Placing have not been, and will
not be, registered under the Securities Act or with any securities
regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States
and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the
account or benefit of, any US Person as that term is defined in Regulation S
under the Securities Act, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a
transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities
Act. The Company has not been registered and will not register under the
United States Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.
Persons (including, without limitation, nominees and trustees) who have a
contractual or other legal obligation to forward a copy of this Appendix or
the Announcement of which it forms part should seek appropriate advice
before taking any action.
THE PLACING
Numis and N+1 Singer have entered into the Placing Agreement with the
Company. Pursuant to the Placing Agreement, each of Numis and N+1 Singer has
undertaken, subject to the terms set out therein, to use its reasonable
endeavours, as agent of the Company, to procure subscribers for the Cash
Placing Shares and persons to acquire, as allottees, the Vendor Placing
Shares at the Placing Price.
The Placing Shares will, when issued, be subject to the Articles, be
credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each
other and with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive
all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid in respect of
the Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares. The
Placing Shares will be issued free of any encumbrance, lien or other
security interest.
The Placing will be conducted by way of a Bookbuild. Numis and N+1 Singer
will today commence the Bookbuild in respect of the Placing in order to
determine demand for the Placing Shares and participation in the Placing by
Placees at the Placing Price.
This Appendix gives details of the terms and conditions of, and the
mechanics of participation in, the Placing.
The number of Placing Shares will be determined following completion of the
Bookbuild as set out in this Announcement and the Placing Agreement. No
commissions will be paid to Placees or by Placees in respect of any Placing
Shares.
Numis, N+1 Singer and the Company shall be entitled to effect the Placing by
such alternative method to the Bookbuild as it may, in its sole discretion,
determine.
Numis, N+1 Singer and the Company reserve the right to scale back the number
of Placing Shares to be allotted to any Placee in the event of an
oversubscription under the Placing. Numis, N+1 Singer and the Company also
reserve the right not to accept offers for Placing Shares or to accept such
offers in part rather than in whole.
Each Placee will be required to pay to Numis, on the Company's behalf, an
amount equal to the product of the Placing Price and the number of Placing
Shares that such Placee is required to be allotted in accordance with the
terms set out in or referred to in this Appendix. Each Placee's obligation
to be allotted and pay for Placing Shares under the Placing will be owed to
each of the Company and Numis or N+1 Singer (as applicable). Each Placee
will be deemed to have read this Appendix in its entirety.
None of Numis, N+1 Singer or any respective holding company thereof, any
subsidiary thereof, any subsidiary of any such holding company, any branch,
affiliate or associated undertaking of any such company nor any of their
respective directors, officers and employees (each an "Affiliate") will have
any liability (subject to applicable legislation and regulations) to Placees
or to any person other than the Company in respect of the Placing.
APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION
Application has been made to AIM for admission of the Placing Shares to
trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission will become effective on or
around 8.00 a.m. on 2 October 2017 and that dealings in the Placing Shares
will commence at that time.
PARTICIPATION IN, AND PRINCIPAL TERMS OF, THE PLACING
Numis and N+1 Singer (whether through themselves or any of their respective
Affiliates) are each arranging the Placing as joint brokers to the Company
for the purpose of using their respective reasonable endeavours to procure
Placees at the Placing Price for the Placing Shares. Participation in the
Placing will only be available to persons who may lawfully be, and are,
invited to participate by Numis or N+1 Singer. Numis, N+1 Singer and their
respective Affiliates may participate in the Placing and Bookbuild as
principal(s).
Completion of the Bookbuild will be determined by Numis and N+1 Singer in
their absolute discretion. A further announcement detailing the number of
Placing Shares to be issued shall be made on a Regulatory Information
Service as soon as is practicable following the completion of the Bookbuild.
To bid in the Bookbuild, prospective Placees should communicate their bid by
telephone to their usual sales contact at Numis or N+1 Singer. Each bid
should state the number of Placing Shares which the prospective Placee
wishes to subscribe for or acquire at the Placing Price, being 165 pence per
Placing Share. Bids may be scaled down by Numis or N+1 Singer on the basis
referred to below.
The Bookbuild is expected to close no later than 4.30 pm on 28 September
2017 but may be closed earlier or later at the discretion of Numis and N+1
Singer. Numis and N+1 Singer may, with the Company's written agreement,
accept bids that are received after the Bookbuild has closed. The Company
reserves the right to reduce or seek to increase the amount to be raised
pursuant to the Placing, in its absolute discretion. The final allocations
of the Placing Shares (including as to the identity of the Placees and the
number of Placing Shares allocated to each Placee at the Placing Price)
shall be determined by Numis and N+1 Singer in their absolute discretion.
Each Placee which confirms its agreement to Numis or N+1 Singer (or
applicable) (whether orally or in writing) to subscribe for or acquire
Placing Shares hereby agrees with Numis and N+1 Singer that it will be bound
by these terms and conditions and will be deemed to have irrevocably
accepted them.
Each Placee's allocation will be confirmed to Placees orally or in writing
by Numis or N+1 Singer (as applicable), and a trade confirmation or contract
note will be despatched as soon as practicable thereafter. The confirmation
to such Placee will constitute an irrevocable legally binding commitment
upon such person (who will at that point become a Placee) in favour of Numis
or N+1 Singer (as applicable) and the Company, under which it agrees to
acquire the number of Placing Shares allocated to it at the Placing Price on
these terms and conditions and in accordance with the Articles.
Irrespective of the time at which a Placee's allocation pursuant to the
Placing is confirmed, settlement for all Placing Shares to be acquired
pursuant to the Placing will be required to be made at the same time, on the
basis explained below under "Registration and Settlement". Numis will be
acting as sole settlement bank.
All obligations under the Placing will be subject to fulfilment or (where
applicable) waiver of amongst other things, the conditions referred to below
under "Conditions of the Placing" and to the Placing not being terminated on
the basis referred to below under "Right to terminate under the Placing
Agreement".
By participating in the Placing, each Placee will agree that its rights and
obligations in respect of the Placing will terminate only in the
circumstances described below and will not be capable of rescission or
termination by the Placee. Each Placee's obligations will be owed to the
Company, and to Numis or N+1 Singer (as applicable). Following the oral or
written confirmation referred to above, each Placee will also have an
immediate, separate, irrevocable and binding obligation, owed to Numis or
N+1 Singer (as applicable) as agent of the Company and to the Company, to
pay to Numis) in cleared funds an amount equal to the product of the Placing
Price and the number of Placing Shares such Placee has agreed to acquire.
Numis and N+1 Singer may choose to accept bids, either in whole or in part,
on the basis of allocations determined at their discretion (in agreement
with the Company) and may scale down any bids for this purpose on such basis
as it may determine. Numis and N+1 Singer may also, notwithstanding the
above, but subject to the prior consent of the Company (i) allocate Placing
Shares after the time of any initial allocation to any person submitting a
bid after that time; and (ii) allocate Placing Shares after the Bookbuild
has closed to any person submitting a bid after that time. The Company,
Numis and N+1 Singer acting together reserve the right not to accept bids or
to accept bids in part rather than in whole.
To the fullest extent permissible by law, none of Numis, N+1 Singer, any of
their respective Affiliates, and any person acting on their behalf shall
have any liability to Placees (or to any other person whether acting on
behalf of a Placee or otherwise).
Each Placee acknowledges and agrees that the Company is responsible for the
allotment of the Placing Shares to the Placees and that Numis and N+1 Singer
shall have no liability to the Placees for the failure of the Company to
fulfil those obligations.
All obligations of Numis and N+1 Singer under the Placing will be subject to
fulfilment of the conditions referred to below under "Conditions of the
Placing".
CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING
The Placing is conditional upon the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional
and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms. The obligations
of Numis and N+1 Singer under the Placing Agreement are conditional, inter
alia, on:
(a) the Acquisition Agreement (i) not having been terminated or materially
varied or amended and (ii) having become unconditional in all respects, save
for any condition relating to the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional
in accordance with its terms (including, for the avoidance of doubt,
Admission);
(b) the performance by the Company of its obligations under the Placing
Agreement to the extent that they fall to be performed prior to Admission
(c) the Placing Agreement not having been terminated prior to completion of
the Placing and
(d) Admission occurring not later than 8.00 a.m. on 2 October 2017 or such
later time as Numis (after consultation with N+1 Singer) may agree in
writing with the Company (but in any event not later than 8.00 a.m. on 9
October 2017).
If (a) the conditions are not fulfilled (or to the extent permitted under
the Placing Agreement waived by Numis and N+1 Singer), or (b) the Placing
Agreement is terminated in the circumstances specified below, the Placing
will lapse and each Placee's rights and obligations hereunder shall cease
and determine at such time and no claim may be made by a Placee in respect
thereof. None of Numis, N+1 Singer or the Company, nor any of their
respective Affiliates shall have any liability to any Placee (or to any
other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise) in respect
of any decision it may make as to whether or not to waive or to extend the
time and/or date for the satisfaction of any condition in the Placing
Agreement or in respect of the Placing generally.
By participating in the Placing, each Placee agrees that its rights and
obligations hereunder terminate only in the circumstances described below
under "Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement", and will not be
capable of rescission or termination by the Placee.
RIGHT TO TERMINATE UNDER THE PLACING AGREEMENT
Numis and/or N+1 Singer may at any time before Admission, terminate the
Placing Agreement by giving notice to the Company if, inter alia:
(a) it comes to the knowledge of Numis or N+1 Singer that any of the
warranties given by the Company under the Placing Agreement was untrue,
inaccurate or misleading in any respect or
(b) it comes to the notice of Numis or N+1 Singer that any statement
contained in this Announcement is or has become untrue, incorrect or
misleading in any respect or there has been an omission therefrom; or
(c) it comes to the notice of Numis or N+1 Singer that a matter has arisen
which is likely to give rise to a claim under any of the indemnities given
by the Company; or
(d) the Company shall fail to comply with any of its obligations under the
Placing Agreement, as applicable or
(e) in the opinion of either Numis and/or N+1 Singer, any material adverse
change, or any development reasonably likely to involve a material adverse
change, has occurred in the financial position or prospects or business of
the Company and its subsidiary undertakings (taken as whole and including
PSR).
By participating in the Placing, each Placee agrees with Numis and N+1
Singer that the exercise by Numis and/or N+1 Singer of any right of
termination or other discretion under the Placing Agreement shall be within
their absolute discretion without the need to make any reference to the
Placees in this regard and that, to the fullest extent permitted by law,
Numis and N+1 Singer shall not have any liability whatsoever to the Placees
in connection with any such exercise.
NO PROSPECTUS
No offering document or prospectus has been or will be prepared in relation
to the Placing and no such prospectus is required (in accordance with the
Prospectus Directive) to be published and Placees' commitments will be made
solely on the basis of the information contained in this document and any
information previously published by or on behalf of the Company by
notification to a Regulatory Information Service (as defined in the AIM
Rules). Each Placee, by accepting a participation in the Placing, agrees
that the content of this document is exclusively the responsibility of the
Company and confirms to Numis and N+1 Singer and the Company that it has
neither received nor relied on any information, representation, warranty or
statement made by or on behalf of Numis and N+1 Singer (other than the
amount of the relevant Placing participation in the oral or written
confirmation given to Placees and the trade confirmation or contract note
referred to below), any of their respective Affiliates, any persons acting
on its behalf or the Company and none of Numis or N+1 Singer, any of their
respective Affiliates, any persons acting on their behalf, nor the Company
will be liable for the decision of any Placee to participate in the Placing
based on any other information, representation, warranty or statement which
the Placee may have obtained or received (regardless of whether or not such
information, representation, warranty or statement was given or made by or
on behalf of any such persons). By participating in the Placing, each Placee
acknowledges to and agrees with each of Numis and N+1 Singer (in each case
for itself and as agent for the Company) that, except in relation to the
information contained in this document, it has relied on its own
investigation of the business, financial or other position of the Company in
deciding to participate in the Placing. Nothing in this paragraph shall
exclude the liability of any person for fraudulent misrepresentation.
REGISTRATION AND SETTLEMENT
Settlement will solely be through Numis against CREST ID: 600 (Numis
Nominees Limited).
Settlement of transactions in the Placing Shares (ISIN GB00BN7ZCY67)
following Admission will take place within the CREST system, using the DVP
mechanism, subject to certain exceptions. Numis and N+1 Singer reserve the
right to require settlement for and delivery of the Placing Shares to
Placees by such other means that they deem necessary, if delivery or
settlement is not possible or practicable within the CREST system within the
timetable set out in this document or would not be consistent with the
regulatory requirements in the Placee's jurisdiction.
It is expected that settlement will take place on or about 2 October 2017 in
CREST in accordance with the instructions set out in the conditional trade
confirmation or contract note.
Following the close of the Bookbuild, each Placee allocated Placing Shares
in the Placing will be sent a trade confirmation or contract note stating
the number of Placing Shares allocated to it, the Placing Price, the
aggregate amount owed by such Placee to Numis and settlement instructions.
It is expected that such trade confirmation or contract note will be
despatched on 28 September 2017. Each Placee agrees that it will do all
things necessary to ensure that delivery and payment is completed in
accordance with either the standing CREST or certificated settlement
instructions which it has in place with Numis.
It is expected that settlement will be on 2 October 2017 on a DVP basis in
accordance with the instructions set out in the trade confirmation or
contract note unless otherwise notified by Numis.
Interest is chargeable daily on payments not received from Placees on the
due date in accordance with the arrangements set out above at the rate of
two percentage points above the base rate of Barclays Bank Plc.
Each Placee is deemed to agree that if it does not comply with these
obligations, Numis or N+1 Singer (as applicable) may sell any or all of the
Placing Shares allocated to the Placee on such Placee's behalf and retain
from the proceeds, for Numis' or N+1 Singer's (as applicable) own account
and profit, an amount equal to the aggregate amount owed by the Placee plus
any interest due. The Placee will, however, remain liable for any shortfall
below the aggregate amount owed by such Placee and it may be required to
bear any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax (together with any interest or
penalties) which may arise upon the sale of such Placing Shares on such
Placee's behalf.
If Placing Shares are to be delivered to a custodian or settlement agent,
the Placee should ensure that the trade confirmation or contract note is
copied and delivered immediately to the relevant person within that
organisation.
Insofar as Placing Shares are registered in the Placee's name or that of its
nominee or in the name of any person for whom the Placee is contracting as
agent or that of a nominee for such person, such Placing Shares will,
subject as provided below, be so registered free from any liability to PTM
levy, stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax. If there are any circumstances
in which any other stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax is payable in
respect of the issue of the Placing Shares, none of Numis, N+1 Singer or the
Company shall be responsible for the payment thereof. Placees will not be
entitled to receive any fee or commission in connection with the Placing.
REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES
By receiving this document, each Placee and, to the extent applicable, any
person confirming his agreement to participate in the Bookbuild and to
acquire Placing Shares on behalf of a Placee or authorising Numis and N+1
Singer (as applicable) to notify a Placee's name to the Company's registrar,
Share Registrars Limited, (in this Appendix, the "Registrar"), is deemed to
acknowledge, agree, undertake, represent and warrant to each of Numis, N+1
Singer, the Registrar and the Company that:
(a) the Placee has read this document in its entirety and acknowledges that
its participation in the Placing shall be made solely on the terms and
subject to the conditions set out in these terms and conditions, the Placing
Agreement and the Articles. Such Placee agrees that these terms and
conditions and the trade confirmation or contract note issued by Numis or
N+1 Singer (as applicable) to such Placee represent the whole and only
agreement between the Placee, Numis or N+1 Singer (as applicable) and the
Company in relation to the Placee's participation in the Placing and
supersedes any previous agreement between any of such parties in relation to
such participation. Accordingly, all other terms, conditions,
representations, warranties and other statements which would otherwise be
implied (by law or otherwise) shall not form part of these terms and
conditions. Such Placee agrees that none of the Company, N+1 Singer and
Numis nor any of their respective officers or directors will have any
liability for any such other information or representation and irrevocably
and unconditionally waives any rights it may have in respect of any such
other information or representation;
(b) if the Placee is a natural person, such Placee is not under the age of
majority (18 years of age in the UK) on the date of such Placee's agreement
to acquire Placing Shares under the Placing and will not be any such person
on the date any such offer is accepted;
(c) none of Numis, N+1 Singer nor any Affiliate of Numis or N+1 Singer
acting on its behalf is responsible for or shall have any liability for any
information, representation or statement contained in this document or any
supplementary admission document (as the case may be) or any information
previously published by or on behalf of the Company or any member of the
Group and will not be liable for any decision by a Placee to participate in
the Placing based on any information, representation or statement contained
in this document or otherwise;
(d) the Placee has not relied on Numis, N+1 Singer or any Affiliate of Numis
or N+1 Singer in connection with any investigation of the accuracy of any
information contained in this document or their investment decision;
(e) in agreeing to acquire or subscribe for Placing Shares under the
Placing, the Placee is relying on this document or any supplementary
announcement concerning the Placing (as the case may be) and not on any
other information or representation concerning the Group, the Target, the
Placing or the Placing Shares. Such Placee agrees that none of the Company,
Numis or N+1 Singer nor their respective Affiliates will have any liability
for any such other information or representation and irrevocably and
unconditionally waives any rights it may have in respect of any such other
information or representation;
(f) save in the event of fraud on its part (and to the extent permitted by
the rules of the FCA), neither Numis nor N+1 Singer, nor any of their
respective Affiliates shall be liable to a Placee for any matter arising out
of the role of Numis and N+1 Singer as the Company's nominated adviser
and/or broker or otherwise, and that where any such liability nevertheless
arises as a matter of law each Placee will immediately waive any claim
against Numis and N+1 Singer and any of its directors and employees which a
Placee may have in respect thereof;
(g) the Placee has complied with all applicable laws and such Placee will
not infringe any applicable law as a result of such Placee's agreement to
acquire Placing Shares under the Placing and/or acceptance thereof or any
actions arising from such Placee's rights and obligations under the Placee's
agreement to acquire Placing Shares under the Placing and/or acceptance
thereof or under the Articles;
(h) all actions, conditions and things required to be taken, fulfilled and
done (including the obtaining of necessary consents) in order (i) to enable
the Placee lawfully to enter into, and exercise its rights and perform and
comply with its obligations to acquire the Placing Shares under, the Placing
and (ii) to ensure that those obligations are legally binding and
enforceable, have been taken, fulfilled and done. The Placee's entry into,
exercise of its rights and/or performance under, or compliance with its
obligations under the Placing, does not and will not violate (a) its
constitutive documents or (b) any agreement to which the Placee is a party
or which is binding on the Placee or its assets;
(i) it understands that no action has been or will be taken in any
jurisdiction by the Company, Numis or N+1 Singer or any other person that
would permit a public offering of the Placing Shares, or possession or
distribution of this document, in any country or jurisdiction where action
for that purpose is required; and that, if the Placee is in a member state
of the European Economic Area which has implemented the Prospectus Directive
("Relevant Member State"), it is (i) a legal entity which is authorised or
regulated to operate in the financial markets or, if not so authorised or
regulated, its corporate purpose is solely to invest in securities; (ii) a
legal entity which has two or more of (a) a total balance sheet of more than
EUR20,000,000; (b) an annual net turnover of more than EUR40,000,000; or (c)
an average number of employees more than 250; in each case as shown in its
last annual or consolidated accounts; (iii) otherwise permitted by law to be
offered and sold Placing Shares in circumstances which do not require the
publication by the Company of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the
Prospectus Directive or other applicable laws; or (iv) in the case of any
Placing Shares acquired by a Placee as a financial intermediary, as that
term is used in Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive either:
(i) the Placing Shares acquired by it in the Placing have not been acquired
on behalf of, nor have they been acquired with a view to their placing or
resale to, persons in any Relevant Member State other than qualified
investors, as that term is defined in the Prospectus Directive or in
circumstances in which the prior consent of Numis or N+1 Singer (if
applicable) has been given to the placing or resale; or
(ii) where Placing Shares have been acquired by it on behalf of persons in
any Relevant Member State other than qualified investors, the placing of
those Placing Shares to it is not treated under the Prospectus Directive as
having been made to such persons;
(j) to the fullest extent permitted by law, the Placee acknowledges and
agrees to the disclaimers contained in this document and acknowledges and
agrees to comply with the selling restrictions set out in this document;
(k) the Ordinary Shares have not been and will not be registered under the
Securities Act, or under the securities legislation of, or with any
securities regulatory authority of, any state or other jurisdiction of the
United States or under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia,
the Republic of Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or where to
do so may contravene local securities laws or regulations;
(l) the Placee is not a person located in the United States and is eligible
to participate in an "offshore transaction" as defined in and in accordance
with Regulation S of the Securities Act and the Placing Shares were not
offered to such Placee by means of "directed selling efforts" as defined in
Regulation S of the Securities Act;
(m) it is acquiring the Placing Shares for investment purposes only and not
with a view to any resale, distribution or other disposition of the Placing
Shares in violation of the US Securities Act or any other United States
federal or applicable state securities laws;
(n) the Company is not obliged to file any registration statement in respect
of resales of the Placing Shares in the United States with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission or with any state securities
administrator;
(o) the Company, and any registrar or transfer agent or other agent of the
Company (including the Registrar), will not be required to accept the
registration of transfer of any Placing Shares acquired by the Placee,
except upon presentation of evidence satisfactory to the Company that the
foregoing restrictions on transfer have been complied with;
(p) the Placee invests in or purchases securities similar to the Placing
Shares in the normal course of its business and it has such knowledge and
experience in financial and business matters as to be capable of evaluating
the merits and risks of an investment in the Placing Shares;
(q) the Placee has conducted its own investigation with respect to the
Company and the Placing Shares and has had access to such financial and
other information concerning the Company and the Placing Shares as the
Placee deemed necessary to evaluate the merits and risks of an investment in
the Placing Shares, and the Placee has concluded that an investment in the
Placing Shares is suitable for it or, where the Placee is not acting as
principal, for any beneficial owner of the Placing Shares, based upon each
such person's investment objectives and financial requirements;
(r) the Placee or, where the Placee is not acting as principal, any
beneficial owner of the Placing Shares, is able to bear the economic risk of
an investment in the Placing Shares for an indefinite period and the loss of
its entire investment in the Placing Shares;
(s) there may be adverse consequences to the Placee under United States and
other tax laws resulting from an investment in the Placing Shares and the
Placee has made such investigation and has consulted such tax and other
advisors with respect thereto as it deems necessary or appropriate;
(t) the Placee is not a resident of the United States, Canada, Australia,
the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Ireland or Japan and
acknowledges that the Placing Shares have not been and will not be
registered nor will a prospectus be prepared in respect of the Placing
Shares under the securities legislation of the United States, Canada,
Australia, the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Ireland or Japan
and, subject to certain exceptions, the Placing Shares may not be offered or
sold, directly or indirectly, in or into those jurisdictions or in any other
jurisdiction in which any such offer, invitation or solicitation is or would
be unlawful;
(u) the Placee is liable for any capital duty, stamp duty and all other
stamp, issue, securities, transfer, registration, documentary or other
duties or taxes (including any interest, fines or penalties relating
thereto) payable outside the UK by it or any other person on the acquisition
by it of any Placing Shares or the agreement by it to acquire any Placing
Shares;
(v) in the case of a person who confirms to Numis or N+1 Singer (if
applicable) on behalf of a Placee an agreement to acquire Placing Shares
under the Placing and/or who authorises Numis or N+1 Singer (if applicable)
to notify such Placee's name to the Registrar, that person represents and
warrants that he has authority to do so on behalf of the Placee;
(w) the Placee has complied with its obligations in connection with money
laundering and terrorist financing under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, the
Terrorism Act 2000 and the Money Laundering Regulations 2007 and any other
applicable law concerning the prevention of money laundering and, if it is
making payment on behalf of a third party, that satisfactory evidence has
been obtained and recorded by it to verify the identity of the third party
as required by the Money Laundering Regulations 2007 and, in each case,
agrees that pending satisfaction of such obligations, definitive
certificates (or allocation under the CREST system) in respect of the
Placing Shares comprising the Placee's allocation may be retained at Numis'
or N+1 Singer's (as applicable) discretion;
(x) the Placee agrees that, due to anti-money laundering and the countering
of terrorist financing requirements, Numis, N+1 Singer and/or the Company
may require proof of identity of the Placee and related parties and
verification of the source of the payment before the application can be
processed and that, in the event of delay or failure by the Placee to
produce any information required for verification purposes, Numis, N+1
Singer and/or the Company may refuse to accept the application and the
subscription moneys relating thereto. It holds harmless and will indemnify
Numis, N+1 Singer and/or the Company against any liability, loss or cost
ensuing due to the failure to process this application, if such information
as has been required has not been provided by it or has not been provided on
a timely basis;
(y) the Placee is not, and is not applying as nominee or agent for, a person
which is, or may be, mentioned in any of sections 67, 70, 93 and 96 of the
Finance Act 1986 (depository receipts and clearance services);
(z) the Placee has complied with and will comply with all applicable
provisions of FSMA with respect to anything done by the Placee in relation
to the Placing in, from or otherwise involving the UK;
(aa) if the Placee is in the UK, the Placee is a person (i) who has
professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within
article 19(5) of the Order or (ii) a high net worth entity falling within
article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or is a person to whom this document
may otherwise be lawfully communicated, and in all cases is capable of being
categorised as a Professional Client or Eligible Counterparty for the
purposes of the FCA Conduct of Business Rules (all such persons together
being referred to as "relevant persons");
(bb) if the Placee is in the European Economic Area, the person is a
"Professional Client/Eligible Counterparty" within the meaning of Annex
II/Article 24 (2) of MiFID and is not participating in the Placing on behalf
of persons in the European Economic Area other than Professional Clients or
persons in the UK and other member states (where equivalent legislation
exists) for whom the Placee has authority to make decisions on a wholly
discretionary basis as above;
(cc) in the case of a person who confirms to Numis or N+1 Singer (as
applicable) on behalf of a Placee an agreement to acquire Placing Shares
under the Placing and who is acting on behalf of a third party, that the
terms on which the Placee (or any person acting on its behalf) are engaged
enable it to make investment decisions in relation to securities on that
third party's behalf without reference to that third party;
(dd) neither Numis nor N+1 Singer is not making any recommendation to the
Placee or advising the Placee regarding the suitability or merits of
participation in the Placing or any transaction the Placee may enter into in
connection with the Placing or otherwise. The Placee is not Numis' or N+1
Singer's client in connection with the Placing and neither Numis nor N+1
Singer will be responsible to any Placee for providing the protections
afforded to Numis' or N+1 Singer's clients or providing advice in relation
to the Placing and neither Numis nor N+1 Singer will not have any duties or
responsibilities to any Placee similar or comparable to "best execution" and
"suitability" imposed by the Conduct of Business Sourcebook contained in the
rules of the FCA;
(ee) the exercise by Numis or N+1 Singer of any rights or discretions under
the Placing Agreement shall be within its absolute discretion and Numis or
N+1 Singer (as applicable) need not have any reference to any Placee and
shall have no liability to any Placee whatsoever in connection with any
decision to exercise or not to exercise or to waive any such right and each
Placee agrees that it shall have no rights against Numis, N+1 Singer or its
directors or employees under the Placing Agreement;
(ff) the Placee's commitment to acquire Placing Shares on the terms set out
herein will continue notwithstanding any amendment that may in future be
made to the terms of the Placing and that Placees will have no right to be
consulted or require that their consent be obtained with respect to the
Company's conduct of the Placing;
(gg) it irrevocably appoints any director of Numis or N+1 Singer as its
agent for the purposes of executing and delivering to the Company and/or the
Registrar any documents on its behalf necessary to enable it to be
registered as the holder of any of the Placing Shares agreed to be taken up
by it under the Placing and otherwise to do all acts, matters and things as
may be necessary for, or incidental to, its acquisition of any Placing
Shares in the event of its failure so to do; and
(hh) it will indemnify and hold the Company, Numis, N+1 Singer and their
respective Affiliates harmless from any and all costs, claims, liabilities
and expenses (including legal fees and expenses) arising out of or in
connection with any breach of the representations, warranties,
acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings in this Appendix and further
agrees that the provisions of this Appendix will survive after completion of
the Placing.
The Company, Numis and N+1 Singer will rely upon the truth and accuracy of
each of the foregoing representations, warranties and undertakings.
SUPPLY AND DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION
If any of Numis, N+1 Singer, the Registrar or the Company (or any of their
respective agents) request any information about a Placee's agreement to
acquire Placing Shares, such Placee must promptly disclose it to them.
MISCELLANEOUS
The rights and remedies of Numis, N+1 Singer, the Registrar and the Company
under these terms and conditions are in addition to any rights and remedies
which would otherwise be available to each of them and the exercise or
partial exercise of one will not prevent the exercise of others.
On application, each Placee may be asked to disclose, in writing or orally
to Numis or N+1 Singer (as applicable):
(a) if he is an individual, his nationality; or
(b) if he is a discretionary fund manager, the jurisdiction in which the
funds are managed or owned.
All documents will be sent at the Placee's risk. They may be sent by post to
such Placee at an address notified to Numis or N+1 Singer (as applicable).
Each Placee agrees to be bound by the Articles once the Placing Shares which
such Placee has agreed to acquire have been acquired by such Placee. The
provisions of this Appendix may be waived, varied or modified as regards
specific Placees or on a general basis by Numis or N+1 Singer (as
applicable). The contract to acquire Placing Shares and the appointments and
authorities mentioned herein will be governed by, and construed in
accordance with, the laws of England and Wales. For the exclusive benefit of
Numis, N+1 Singer the Company and the Registrar, each Placee irrevocably
submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts in respect of
these matters. This does not prevent an action being taken against a Placee
in any other jurisdiction. In the case of a joint agreement to acquire
Placing Shares, references to a "Placee" in these terms and conditions are
to each of such Placees and such joint Placees' liability is joint and
several. All times and dates in this document are subject to amendment and
Numis, N+1 Singer, the Company each expressly reserve the right to modify
the Placing (including, without limitation, its timetable and settlement) at
any time before allocations of Placing Shares under the Placing are
determined.
The Placing is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions contained in
the Placing Agreement and the Placing Agreement not having been terminated.
Further details of the terms of the Placing Agreement are set out above.
DEFINITIONS USED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT
"Acquisition" means the acquisition by the Company of the entire issued and
to be issued share capital of the Target;
"Acquisition Agreement" means the conditional agreement dated 27 September
2017 between (1) the Sellers and (2) the Company relating to the
Acquisition;
"Admission" means admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM becoming
effective in accordance with the AIM Rules
"AIM" the market of that name operated by the London Stock Exchange;
"AIM Rules" the AIM Rules for Companies;
"Articles" the articles of association of the Company currently in force;
"Bookbuild" means the accelerated bookbuild process to be conducted in
relation to the Placing which will establish the demand for and total number
of Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing at the Placing Price.
"Business Day" a day (excluding Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays in
England and Wales) on which banks generally are open in London for the
transaction of business
"Cash Placing Shares" means new Ordinary Shares to be issued and allotted by
the Company to Placees for cash pursuant to the terms of the Placing
Agreement;
"certificated" or "in certificated form" where a security is not held in
uncertificated form (i.e. not in CREST)
"Closing Date" means the date on which settlement of the Placing Shares
takes place, which will be advised to Placees, but is expected to be on or
around 2 October 2017;
"Company" Ergomed plc
"CREST" the relevant system (as defined in the CREST Regulations) in respect
of which Euroclear is the Operator (as defined in the CREST Regulations)
"CREST Regulations" the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (SI
2001/3755)
"Directors" the directors of the Company
"Euroclear" Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited, the operator of CREST
"FCA" the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom
"FSMA" the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended)
"Group" the Company and its subsidiary undertakings
"London Stock Exchange" London Stock Exchange plc
"N+1 Singer" Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP, registered in England and Wales
with number OC364131, whose registered office is at One, Bartholomew Lane,
London EC2N 2AX and its affiliate, Nplus1Singer Capital Markets Limited,
registered in England and Wales with number 0572780, whose registered office
is at One, Bartholomew Lane, London EC2N 2AX.
"Numis" Numis Securities Limited, registered in England and Wales with
number 2285918, whose registered office is at 10 Paternoster Square, London
EC4M 7LT
"Ordinary Shares" the ordinary shares of £0.01 in the capital of the
Company
"Placees" Relevant Persons procured by Numis or N+1 Singer pursuant to the
Placing Agreement who agree to subscribe for or acquire as allottee the
Placing Shares
"Placing" the placing of Placing Shares as described in this document
"Placing Agreement" the agreement relating to the Placing dated 28 September
2017 between the Company, Numis and N+1 Singer
"Placing Price" 165 pence per Placing Share
"Placing Shares" the Cash Placing Shares and the Vendor Placing Shares to be
issued pursuant to the Placing
"Prospectus Directive" the Directive of the European Parliament and of the
Council of the European Union 2003/71/EC
"Regulation S" Regulation S under the Securities Act;
"Securities Act" the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended
"Sellers" means the current and proposed shareholders of the Target, who are
a party to the Acquisition Agreement;
"Shareholders" holders of Ordinary Shares
"Target" means PSR Group B.V.;
"uncertificated" or "in uncertificated form" recorded on the register of
members of the Company as being
held in uncertificated form in CREST and title to which, by virtue of the
CREST Regulations, may be transferred by means of CREST
"United Kingdom" or "UK" the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern
Ireland
"United States" or "US" the United States of America, its territories and
possessions and the District of Columbia; and
"Vendor Placing Shares" means new Ordinary Shares to be issued and allotted
by the Company pursuant to the terms of the Placing Agreement and the
Acquisition Agreement to persons nominated by N+1 Singer and/or Numis in
consideration of the transfer of the shares of the Target.
