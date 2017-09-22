DGAP-News: Nidda Healthcare Holding AG

Nidda Healthcare Holding AG
Frankfurt, Germany, September 22, 2017. Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, an
Aktiengesellschaft organized under the laws of Germany (the "Senior Secured
Notes Issuer"), and Nidda BondCo GmbH, a Gesellschaft mit beschränkter
Haftung organized under the laws of Germany (the "Senior Notes Issuer" and,
together with the Senior Secured Notes Issuer, the "Issuers"), announced
today that they have priced their offering of Notes (as defined below). The
Senior Secured Notes Issuer has priced its EUR735,000,000 in aggregate
principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "Senior Secured
Notes")
at par, with a cash coupon of 3.5% per annum. In addition, the Senior Notes
Issuer has priced its EUR340,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Senior
Notes due 2025 (the "Senior Notes" and, together with the Senior Secured
Notes, the "Notes") at par, with a cash coupon of 5% per annum. The closing
of the sale of the Notes is scheduled to be completed on September 29, 2017,
and is subject to customary conditions.
The net proceeds from the offering of the Notes (i) will be used to
refinance each Issuer's indebtedness outstanding under their EUR485,000,000
senior secured bridge term loan facility and EUR340,000,000 senior bridge
term loan facility (together, the "Bridge Facilities"), respectively, and
pay fees in connection with such offering and (ii) will be deposited into a
secured account for future utilization. The indebtedness under the Bridge
Facilities was incurred to finance part of the purchase price for the Senior
Secured Notes Issuer's acquisition of approximately 64% of the outstanding
common shares in STADA Arzneimittel AG ("STADA"), on August 22, 2017.
The Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in
accordance with Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in
accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act and, if an investor is
a resident of a member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"), only
to an investor that is a qualified investor (within the meaning of Article
2(1)(e) of Directive 2003/71/EC, together with any amendments thereto,
including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the extent implemented in the relevant
member state (the "Prospectus Directive")).
This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States.
The Notes may not be sold in the United States unless they are registered
under the Securities Act or are exempt from registration. The offering of
Notes described in this press release has not been and will not be
registered under the Securities Act, and accordingly any offer or sale of
Notes may be made only in a transaction exempt from the registration
requirements of the Securities Act.
It may be unlawful to distribute this document in certain jurisdictions.
This document is not for distribution in Canada, Japan or Australia. The
information in this document does not constitute an offer of securities for
sale in Canada, Japan or Australia.
This document has been prepared on the basis that any offer of the Notes in
any member state of the EEA which has implemented the Prospectus Directive
(each, a "Relevant Member State") will be made pursuant to an exemption
under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in that Relevant Member
State, from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of Notes.
Accordingly any person making or intending to make any offer in that
Relevant Member State of the Notes which are the subject of the placement
contemplated in this document may only do so in circumstances in which no
obligation arises for the Issuers or any of the initial purchasers of such
Notes to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus
Directive or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 16 of the
Prospectus Directive, in each case, in relation to such offer. Neither the
Issuers nor the initial purchasers of such Notes have authorized, nor do
they authorize, the making of any offer of Notes in circumstances in which
an obligation arises for the Issuers or any initial purchasers of such Notes
to publish or supplement a prospectus for such offer.
This document is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, persons
in the United Kingdom that are "qualified investors" within the meaning of
Article 2(1)(e)(i), (ii) or (iii) of the Prospectus Directive and that also
(i) are "investment professionals" falling within Article 19(5) of the
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as
amended, the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to
(d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the
Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in
investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any
securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be
communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant
persons"). This document is directed only at relevant persons and must not
be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any
investment or investment activity to which this document relates is
available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant
persons.
Neither the content of STADA's or the Issuers' website nor any website
accessible by hyperlinks on STADA's or the Issuers' website is incorporated
in, or forms part of, this announcement. The distribution of this
announcement may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this
announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such
restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a
violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited, and, if sent
in response to the information contained herein, will not be accepted.
This press release may include projections and other "forward-looking"
statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking
statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the
results of the Issuers and their subsidiaries or their respective
industries' actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements
to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity,
performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements and the Issuers and their subsidiaries do not undertake publicly
to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
