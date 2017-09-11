DGAP-News: One Square Advisory Services GmbH: Rickmers Holding AG (WKN: A1TNA3 / ISIN: DE000A1TNA39) - Joint representative ensures the continued trading of ...

One Square Advisory Services GmbH: Rickmers Holding AG (WKN: A1TNA3 / ISIN: DE000A1TNA39) - Joint representative ensures the continued trading of the bond
Munich, September 11, 2017
On June 09, 2017 Rickmers Holding AG announced, that it filed for the
termination of the listing of the 2013/18 bond (WKN: A1TNA3 / ISIN:
DE000A1TNA39) in Prime Standard on Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
One Square Advisory Services GmbH in its capacity as joint representative of
the bondholders has ensured that the bond can continue to trade in the open
market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from September 12, 2017.
One Square Advisory Services GmbH regularly informs registered bondholders
about the insolvency proceedings and is available for further questions at
any time, under rickmers@onesquareadvisors.com.
