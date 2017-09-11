DGAP-News: One Square Advisory Services GmbH: Rickmers Holding AG (WKN: A1TNA3 / ISIN: DE000A1TNA39) - Joint representative ensures the continued trading of ...

One Square Advisory Services GmbH: Rickmers Holding AG (WKN: A1TNA3 / ISIN: DE000A1TNA39) - Joint representative ensures the continued trading of the bond

One Square Advisory Services GmbH: Rickmers Holding AG (WKN: A1TNA3 / ISIN:

DE000A1TNA39) - Joint representative ensures the continued trading of the

bond

11.09.2017 / 22:58

Munich, September 11, 2017

On June 09, 2017 Rickmers Holding AG announced, that it filed for the

termination of the listing of the 2013/18 bond (WKN: A1TNA3 / ISIN:

DE000A1TNA39) in Prime Standard on Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

One Square Advisory Services GmbH in its capacity as joint representative of

the bondholders has ensured that the bond can continue to trade in the open

market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from September 12, 2017.

One Square Advisory Services GmbH regularly informs registered bondholders

about the insolvency proceedings and is available for further questions at

any time, under rickmers@onesquareadvisors.com.

Contact

One Square Advisory Services GmbH

Theatinerstr. 36

80333 Munich

rickmers@onesquareadvisors.com

www.onesquareadvisors.com

