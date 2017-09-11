DGAP-News: One Square Advisory Services GmbH: Rickmers Holding AG (WKN: A1TNA3 / ISIN: DE000A1TNA39) - Joint representative ensures the continued trading of ...

+++ Rendezvous mit Harry - Sendung verpasst? Auf rendezvousmitharry.de können Sie die Sendung von BNP Paribas und Harry noch einmal ansehen. +++
11.09.2017
Rickmers Holding AG (WKN: A1TNA3 / ISIN: DE000A1TNA39) - Joint representative ensures the continued trading of the bond

One Square Advisory Services GmbH: Rickmers Holding AG (WKN: A1TNA3 / ISIN: DE000A1TNA39) - Joint representative ensures the continued trading of the bond

DGAP-News: One Square Advisory Services GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

One Square Advisory Services GmbH: Rickmers Holding AG (WKN: A1TNA3 / ISIN:

DE000A1TNA39) - Joint representative ensures the continued trading of the

bond

11.09.2017 / 22:58

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Munich, September 11, 2017

On June 09, 2017 Rickmers Holding AG announced, that it filed for the

termination of the listing of the 2013/18 bond (WKN: A1TNA3 / ISIN:

DE000A1TNA39) in Prime Standard on Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

One Square Advisory Services GmbH in its capacity as joint representative of

the bondholders has ensured that the bond can continue to trade in the open

market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from September 12, 2017.

One Square Advisory Services GmbH regularly informs registered bondholders

about the insolvency proceedings and is available for further questions at

any time, under rickmers@onesquareadvisors.com.

Contact

One Square Advisory Services GmbH

Theatinerstr. 36

80333 Munich

rickmers@onesquareadvisors.com

www.onesquareadvisors.com

11.09.2017

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

608649 11.09.2017

