03.11.2017
DGAP-News: Report on CPH by Research Dynamics: Acquisition of Armar AG

Report on CPH by Research Dynamics: Acquisition of Armar AG

EQS Group-News: Research Dynamics / Schlagwort(e): Research Update

Report on CPH by Research Dynamics: Acquisition of Armar AG

03.11.2017

This report is published by Research Dynamics, an independent research

boutique

CPH strengthens its chemicals' position

Armar AG will be integrated in CPH's Chemistry Division

CPH's Chemistry division, Zeochem AG, will acquire its long-term and

established distribution partner Armar AG. The acquisition, which is

effective from 1 March 2018, will help the smallest of CPH's divisions to

expand its business in deuterated solvents. These are used as synthetic

building blocks in pharmaceutical agents, in NMR spectroscopy and for the

production of organic light-emitting diodes or OLEDs. The transaction was

facilitated by a succession situation since the shareholder and CEO of the

company, Adrian Geiger, was looking to transfer his stake. He will also move

to Zeochem with the transfer of the business. According to the agreement,

Zeochem AG would integrate Amar's current production at its operational unit

in Rüti (Canton Zurich).

We assume that, geographically, most customers of Armar are situated in

Europe and - given the existing distribution relationship - there should be

no major overlap with Zeochem's customers. Thus, the transaction should be

fully complementary on the customer and product portfolios and marks a

further move by CPH to diversify its revenue base away from its largest, the

Paper, division into more growth-oriented industries such as Chemicals

and/or Packaging.

In terms of financials, CPH indicated that the annual revenue of Armar would

be in the mid-single digit million range (for modelling purposes we assume

~CHF 5 million), with an estimated 2018E contribution of CHF4 million-CHF4.5

million to CPH's top-line. We believe that the EBIT margin of Armar should

be broadly in line with CPH's Chemistry division's margin of 5%. Thus, we

estimate an accretion of CHF 0.2 million to the 2018E EBIT. We have adjusted

our 2018E estimates accordingly and increased our sales and EBIT estimates

on a Group level by 0.9% and 2.1%, respectively. Since no further

information was disclosed regarding the terms of the transaction, we leave

our current balance sheet and cash flow estimates unchanged.

Overall, we are encouraged by the management's move to supplement the

Chemistry division's deuterated products portfolio by acquiring and

integrating its longstanding distribution partner.

Valuation and conclusion

We value CPH using DCF and relative valuation techniques. In the DCF

analysis, we have retained our WACC at 6.1%. Considering the better growth

prospects post the acquisition, we increased our target price to CHF60.9 per

share from CHF57.2 per share earlier, which gives an upside of 7.8% from the

current levels.

On a relative basis, the stock is trading at a steep discount of ~39% to the

weighted average of its peers on a 2018E P/S basis. Similarly, the company

trades at discount of ~7% on a 2018E EV/EBITDA basis.

We believe, in the medium-term, the stock could trade at higher multiples on

account of an increased contribution of sales and operating profits expected

out of the non-paper related Chemcials' and Packaging division as well as

the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, higher operating efficiencies from new

production facilities coupled with acquisition synergies should help to

improve the profitability profile in the medium term.

Dokument:

Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EGUXSWPBEY

Dokumenttitel: CPH_Armar_3.11.2017

Ende der Medienmitteilung

03.11.2017

