DGAP-News: Report on CPH by Research Dynamics: Acquisition of Armar AG

This report is published by Research Dynamics, an independent research
boutique
CPH strengthens its chemicals' position
Armar AG will be integrated in CPH's Chemistry Division
CPH's Chemistry division, Zeochem AG, will acquire its long-term and
established distribution partner Armar AG. The acquisition, which is
effective from 1 March 2018, will help the smallest of CPH's divisions to
expand its business in deuterated solvents. These are used as synthetic
building blocks in pharmaceutical agents, in NMR spectroscopy and for the
production of organic light-emitting diodes or OLEDs. The transaction was
facilitated by a succession situation since the shareholder and CEO of the
company, Adrian Geiger, was looking to transfer his stake. He will also move
to Zeochem with the transfer of the business. According to the agreement,
Zeochem AG would integrate Amar's current production at its operational unit
in Rüti (Canton Zurich).
We assume that, geographically, most customers of Armar are situated in
Europe and - given the existing distribution relationship - there should be
no major overlap with Zeochem's customers. Thus, the transaction should be
fully complementary on the customer and product portfolios and marks a
further move by CPH to diversify its revenue base away from its largest, the
Paper, division into more growth-oriented industries such as Chemicals
and/or Packaging.
In terms of financials, CPH indicated that the annual revenue of Armar would
be in the mid-single digit million range (for modelling purposes we assume
~CHF 5 million), with an estimated 2018E contribution of CHF4 million-CHF4.5
million to CPH's top-line. We believe that the EBIT margin of Armar should
be broadly in line with CPH's Chemistry division's margin of 5%. Thus, we
estimate an accretion of CHF 0.2 million to the 2018E EBIT. We have adjusted
our 2018E estimates accordingly and increased our sales and EBIT estimates
on a Group level by 0.9% and 2.1%, respectively. Since no further
information was disclosed regarding the terms of the transaction, we leave
our current balance sheet and cash flow estimates unchanged.
Overall, we are encouraged by the management's move to supplement the
Chemistry division's deuterated products portfolio by acquiring and
integrating its longstanding distribution partner.
Valuation and conclusion
We value CPH using DCF and relative valuation techniques. In the DCF
analysis, we have retained our WACC at 6.1%. Considering the better growth
prospects post the acquisition, we increased our target price to CHF60.9 per
share from CHF57.2 per share earlier, which gives an upside of 7.8% from the
current levels.
On a relative basis, the stock is trading at a steep discount of ~39% to the
weighted average of its peers on a 2018E P/S basis. Similarly, the company
trades at discount of ~7% on a 2018E EV/EBITDA basis.
We believe, in the medium-term, the stock could trade at higher multiples on
account of an increased contribution of sales and operating profits expected
out of the non-paper related Chemcials' and Packaging division as well as
the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, higher operating efficiencies from new
production facilities coupled with acquisition synergies should help to
improve the profitability profile in the medium term.
