DGAP-News: Senvion Completes Successful Refinancing and Extension of its Debt Facilities

27.04.2017 / 20:49
Senvion Completes Successful Refinancing and Extension of its Debt
Facilities
- Annualized interest cost savings of more than EUR14 million, representing
a reduction of 35%
- Extension of maturity of Senior Secured Notes to 2022 from 2020
- Amendment and extension of Revolving Credit and L/G Facilities
Hamburg: Senvion Holding GmbH, a limited liability company incorporated
under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany (the "Issuer"), announced
today that it has priced EUR400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of
senior secured fixed rate notes due 2022 (the "Senior Secured Notes") at
3.875%, a reduction of 2.75% compared to the Issuer's Existing Notes (as
defined below). The Issuer expects that the Senior Secured Notes will be
issued on May 5, 2017.
The proceeds of the Senior Secured Notes will be used, together with cash on
hand, to fund the redemption of all of the EUR400.0 million in aggregate
principal amount of the Issuer's 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 (the
"Existing
Notes") and pay certain fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.
On May 5, 2017, the Issuer and its affiliates (the "Senvion Group") will
also amend and restate its EUR950,000,000 revolving credit and guarantee
facilities agreement (the "Revolving Credit and L/G Facilities Agreement").
Following this amendment and restatement, the margin on the guarantee
facility made available under the Revolving Credit and L/G Facilities
Agreement will decrease by 50 bps and the margin on the revolving credit
facility made available under the Revolving Credit and L/G Facilities
Agreement will decrease by 50 bps.
The Issuer estimates that the annualized interest cost savings, following
the issuance of the Senior Secured Notes, the amendment and restatement of
the Revolving Credit and L/G Facilities Agreement and the redemption in full
of the Existing Notes on May 5, 2017, will amount to more than EUR14
million.
Jürgen Geissinger, CEO of Senvion said: "The successful completion of these
transactions highlights the acceptance by the markets of our strong
commitment to our markets strategy, as well as in product development,
innovation and investment, and improved processes, while reducing costs, to
deliver further success and ensure long term competitiveness. Combined with
our Move Forward efficiency program, the announced refinancing of the notes
and the amendment and extension of the RCF provides a solid foundation for
our continued global growth strategy."
Manav Sharma, Senvion CFO, added: "We are pleased with the successful
completion of these transactions and for the continuing trust of our banking
partners and bond investors in the Senvion Group and in the work we are
doing which helped to deliver an interest cost reduction in excess of 35%.
The interest rate improvements are expected to positively affect our margins
and are expected to significantly add to the bottom line and further
increase the competitiveness of the Senvion Group."
The Senior Secured Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional
buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933,
as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States in
accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act and, if an investor is
a resident of a member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"), only
to an investor that is a qualified investor (within the meaning of Article
2(1)(e) of Directive 2003/71/EC, together with any amendments thereto,
including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the extent implemented in the relevant
member state (the "Prospectus Directive")).
About Senvion:
Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind
turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for
almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.3 MW and rotor
diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its
customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and
maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and
construction. The systems are designed at the Senvion TechCenter in
Osterrönfeld and manufactured at its German plants in Husum (North
Friesland), Trampe (Brandenburg) and Bremerhaven, as well as Portugal. With
approximately 4,600 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the
experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 6,700
wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion
GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners,
subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium,
the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as
well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India and
Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange.
Senvion Investor Relations Senvion Press contact Immo von
contact Dhaval Vakil Phone: +44 Fallois Phone: +49 40 555 090 3770
20 7034 7992 Mobile: +44 7788 390 Mobile: +49 172 6298 408 Email:
185 Email: [1]immo.von.fallois@senvion.com
[1]dhaval.vakil@senvion.com 1. 1.
mailto:dhaval.vakil@senvion.com mailto:immo.von.fallois@senvion.
com
