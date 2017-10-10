DGAP-Stimmrechte: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit

dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

10.10.2017 / 20:48

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Herr Paul E. Singer,

Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

05.10.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten

7.b.2.)

neu 3,01 % 0,00 % 3,01 % 192495476

letzte n.a. % n.a. % n.a. % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG)

DE0006602006 0 5794616 0,00 % 3,01 %

Summe 5794616 3,01 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %

%

Summe %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte

ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

%

Summe %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten

Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg) S.àr.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg) S.àr.l.

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg) S.àr.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg) S.àr.l.

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg) S.àr.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg) S.àr.l.

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott % % %

International

Capital Advisors,

Inc.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht

Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.10.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Deutschland

Internet: www.gea.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

617645 10.10.2017

°