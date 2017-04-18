26.04.2017 18:03
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

26.04.2017 / 18:02

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Vonovia SE

Universitätsstraße 133

44803 Bochum

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE.

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung

18.04.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten

7.b.2.)

neu 2,857 % 2,649 % 5,506 % 468.796.936

letzte n/a % n/a % n/a % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG)

DE000A1ML7J1 13393784 % 2,857 %

Summe 13393784 2,857 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Stimmrech- Stimm-

/ Verfall zeitraum / te absolut rechte

Laufzeit in %

Gesonderte Prime Brokerage 46.464 0,010

Beteiligungen (Segregated %

Prime Brokerage Holdings)

Rückübertragungsanspruch 10.822.582 2,309

%

Put Options 16.06.2017 25.000 0,005

%

Call Options 15.12.2017 575.000 0,123

%

Call Options 16.06.2017 275.000 0,059

%

Forwards 03.05.2017 56.936 0,012

%

Forwards 14.06.2017 67.199 0,014

%

Summe 11.868.181 2,532

%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

Swaps 12.01.2018 Bar 77.582 0,017 %

Swaps 28.02.2018 Bar 3.949 0,001 %

Swaps 15.03.2018 Bar 166.395 0,035 %

Swaps 31.01.2018 Bar 24.245 0,005 %

Swaps 29.12.2017 Bar 7.122 0,002 %

Swaps 07.06.2018 Bar 3.178 0,001 %

Swaps 15.09.2017 Bar 36.116 0,008 %

Swaps 05.10.2017 Bar 210.872 0,045 %

Swaps 13.08.2018 Bar 4.598 0,001 %

Swaps 31.10.2018 Bar 16.507 0,004 %

Swaps 30.11.2017 Bar 358 0,000 %

Swaps 10.01.2018 Bar 100 0,000 %

Swaps 15.08.2018 Bar 427 0,000 %

Summe 551.449 0,118 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten

Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

Merrill Lynch % % %

International

Incorporated

Merrill Lynch Group % % %

Holdings I, L.L.C.

BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %

Limited

BofAML EMEA Holdings 1 % % %

Limited

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %

Limited

ML UK Capital Holdings % % %

Limited

Merrill Lynch % % 5,471 %

International

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

BANA Holding % % %

Corporation

Bank of America, % % %

National Association

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

BANA Holding % % %

Corporation

Bank of America, % % %

National Association

Managed Account % % %

Advisors LLC

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %

Fenner & Smith

Incorporated

Merrill Lynch % % %

Professional Clearing

Corp.

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %

Fenner & Smith

Incorporated

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

Merrill Lynch % % %

International

Incorporated

Merrill Lynch Group % % %

Holdings I, L.L.C.

Merrill Lynch Equity % % %

Scotland Limited

Partnership

Merrill Lynch Equity % % %

S.a.r.l.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht

Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

26.04.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Vonovia SE

Universitätsstraße 133

44803 Bochum

Deutschland

Internet: www.vonovia.de

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

567353 26.04.2017

°

Kommentare lesen
Vonovia zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.04.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
09.03.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) kaufenDZ BANK
08.03.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.03.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
07.03.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) buyS&P Capital IQ
20.04.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.03.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.03.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.01.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

