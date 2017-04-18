DGAP-Stimmrechte: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Vonovia SE

Universitätsstraße 133

44803 Bochum

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE.

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung

18.04.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten

7.b.2.)

neu 2,857 % 2,649 % 5,506 % 468.796.936

letzte n/a % n/a % n/a % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG)

DE000A1ML7J1 13393784 % 2,857 %

Summe 13393784 2,857 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Stimmrech- Stimm-

/ Verfall zeitraum / te absolut rechte

Laufzeit in %

Gesonderte Prime Brokerage 46.464 0,010

Beteiligungen (Segregated %

Prime Brokerage Holdings)

Rückübertragungsanspruch 10.822.582 2,309

%

Put Options 16.06.2017 25.000 0,005

%

Call Options 15.12.2017 575.000 0,123

%

Call Options 16.06.2017 275.000 0,059

%

Forwards 03.05.2017 56.936 0,012

%

Forwards 14.06.2017 67.199 0,014

%

Summe 11.868.181 2,532

%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

Swaps 12.01.2018 Bar 77.582 0,017 %

Swaps 28.02.2018 Bar 3.949 0,001 %

Swaps 15.03.2018 Bar 166.395 0,035 %

Swaps 31.01.2018 Bar 24.245 0,005 %

Swaps 29.12.2017 Bar 7.122 0,002 %

Swaps 07.06.2018 Bar 3.178 0,001 %

Swaps 15.09.2017 Bar 36.116 0,008 %

Swaps 05.10.2017 Bar 210.872 0,045 %

Swaps 13.08.2018 Bar 4.598 0,001 %

Swaps 31.10.2018 Bar 16.507 0,004 %

Swaps 30.11.2017 Bar 358 0,000 %

Swaps 10.01.2018 Bar 100 0,000 %

Swaps 15.08.2018 Bar 427 0,000 %

Summe 551.449 0,118 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten

Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

Merrill Lynch % % %

International

Incorporated

Merrill Lynch Group % % %

Holdings I, L.L.C.

BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %

Limited

BofAML EMEA Holdings 1 % % %

Limited

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %

Limited

ML UK Capital Holdings % % %

Limited

Merrill Lynch % % 5,471 %

International

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

BANA Holding % % %

Corporation

Bank of America, % % %

National Association

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

BANA Holding % % %

Corporation

Bank of America, % % %

National Association

Managed Account % % %

Advisors LLC

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %

Fenner & Smith

Incorporated

Merrill Lynch % % %

Professional Clearing

Corp.

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %

Fenner & Smith

Incorporated

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

Merrill Lynch % % %

International

Incorporated

Merrill Lynch Group % % %

Holdings I, L.L.C.

Merrill Lynch Equity % % %

Scotland Limited

Partnership

Merrill Lynch Equity % % %

S.a.r.l.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht

Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

