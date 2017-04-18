DGAP-Stimmrechte: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
26.04.2017 / 18:02
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Deutschland
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE.
Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung
18.04.2017
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten
7.b.2.)
neu 2,857 % 2,649 % 5,506 % 468.796.936
letzte n/a % n/a % n/a % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG)
DE000A1ML7J1 13393784 % 2,857 %
Summe 13393784 2,857 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Stimmrech- Stimm-
/ Verfall zeitraum / te absolut rechte
Laufzeit in %
Gesonderte Prime Brokerage 46.464 0,010
Beteiligungen (Segregated %
Prime Brokerage Holdings)
Rückübertragungsanspruch 10.822.582 2,309
%
Put Options 16.06.2017 25.000 0,005
%
Call Options 15.12.2017 575.000 0,123
%
Call Options 16.06.2017 275.000 0,059
%
Forwards 03.05.2017 56.936 0,012
%
Forwards 14.06.2017 67.199 0,014
%
Summe 11.868.181 2,532
%
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
Swaps 12.01.2018 Bar 77.582 0,017 %
Swaps 28.02.2018 Bar 3.949 0,001 %
Swaps 15.03.2018 Bar 166.395 0,035 %
Swaps 31.01.2018 Bar 24.245 0,005 %
Swaps 29.12.2017 Bar 7.122 0,002 %
Swaps 07.06.2018 Bar 3.178 0,001 %
Swaps 15.09.2017 Bar 36.116 0,008 %
Swaps 05.10.2017 Bar 210.872 0,045 %
Swaps 13.08.2018 Bar 4.598 0,001 %
Swaps 31.10.2018 Bar 16.507 0,004 %
Swaps 30.11.2017 Bar 358 0,000 %
Swaps 10.01.2018 Bar 100 0,000 %
Swaps 15.08.2018 Bar 427 0,000 %
Summe 551.449 0,118 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten
Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
Merrill Lynch % % %
International
Incorporated
Merrill Lynch Group % % %
Holdings I, L.L.C.
BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %
Limited
BofAML EMEA Holdings 1 % % %
Limited
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %
Limited
ML UK Capital Holdings % % %
Limited
Merrill Lynch % % 5,471 %
International
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
BANA Holding % % %
Corporation
Bank of America, % % %
National Association
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
BANA Holding % % %
Corporation
Bank of America, % % %
National Association
Managed Account % % %
Advisors LLC
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %
Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
Merrill Lynch % % %
Professional Clearing
Corp.
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %
Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
Merrill Lynch % % %
International
Incorporated
Merrill Lynch Group % % %
Holdings I, L.L.C.
Merrill Lynch Equity % % %
Scotland Limited
Partnership
Merrill Lynch Equity % % %
S.a.r.l.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht
Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)
10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:
Ende der Mitteilung
