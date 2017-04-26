DGAP-WpÜG: Pflichtangebot

Target company: Epigenomics AG; Bidder: Blitz F16-83 GmbH (in the future operating under the name of Summit Hero Holding GmbH) Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Announcement of the Decision to Launch a Voluntary Public Tender Offer pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 in conjunction with Sections 29, 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, 'WpÜG') Bidder: Blitz F16-83 GmbH (in the future operating under the name of Summit Hero Holding GmbH) c/o YouCo Vorratsgesellschaft mbH, Maternusstraße 40-42 50996 Köln Germany registered in the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Frankfurt am Main under register no. HR B 106733 Target: Epigenomics AG Geneststraße 5 10829 Berlin Germany registered in the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Charlottenburg under register no. HR B 75861 ISIN: DE000A11QW50 / WKN: A11QW5 On April 26, 2017 the Blitz F16-83 GmbH (in the future operating under the name of Summit Hero Holding GmbH) (the 'Bidder') has decided to launch a voluntary public tender offer to the shareholders of Epigenomics AG to acquire their registered no-par value shares in Epigenomics AG, each representing a pro-rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (the 'Epigenomics Shares'), against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 7.52 per Epigenomics Share (the 'Tender Offer'). The offer document for the Tender Offer and further information relating to the Tender Offer will be published on the internet at www.summit-hero- angebot.de. Further Information: The Bidder is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Cathay Fortune International Company Limited ('CFIC'). Team Curis Group ('TCG') today signed an agreement according to which its subsidiaries Globetrotter (BVI) Holdings, Ltd. und Bio-Epi (BVI) Holdings, Ltd., the currently largest shareholders of Epigenomics AG, will indirectly invest in the Bidder together with CFIC. In the course of the transaction, CFIC and the subsidiaries of TCG will transfer their currently held Epigenomics Shares to the Bidder. In addition, U Chip Technology Limited today signed an irrevocable undertaking under which it committed to tender its Epigenomics Shares into the Tender Offer. Under the aforementioned agreements, the Bidder has already secured 15.31% of all outstanding Epigenomics Shares. The Tender Offer will, inter alia, be subject to the conditions of the issuance of a certificate of non-objection by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and other regulatory clearances as well as a minimum acceptance ratio according to which the total number of shares held by or attributed to the Bidder pursuant to sections 29 para. 1, 30 WpÜG together with the Company Shares tendered under the Takeover Offer amounts to at least 75 % of the Epigenomics Shares and will furthermore be made subject to the terms and conditions contained in the offer document. Important Notice: This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Epigenomics Shares. The final terms of the Tender Offer as well as other terms pertaining to the Tender Offer will be announced in the offer document after the permission of the publication of the offer document by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. Investors and holders of Epigenomics Shares are strongly advised to read the offer document and as well as all other documents related to the Tender Offer when they are made available because they will contain important information. Frankfurt am Main, April 26, 2017 Blitz F16-83 GmbH (in the future operating under the name of Summit Hero Holding GmbH) --------------------- Noted: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); open market (Freiverkehr) in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München and Stuttgart as well as via Tradegate Exchange End of WpÜG announcement The 26.04.2017 DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg und Tradegate Exchange