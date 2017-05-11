DGAP-WpÜG: Pflichtangebot

Target company: Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: United Internet AG Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer pursuant to Sec. 10 para. 1 in conjunction with Sec. 29, 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG) Bidder: United Internet AG Elgendorfer Str. 57 56410 Montabaur ISIN: DE 0005089031 (WKN: 508903) registered in the commercial register of the Local Court of Montabaur as HRB 5762 Target Company: Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft Wilhelm-Röntgen-Str. 1-5 63477 Maintal ISIN: DE 0005545503 (WKN: 554550) / DE 000A2DAPD0 (WKN: A2DAPD) registered in the commercial register of the Local Court of Hanau as HRB 7384 Information by the bidder: Today United Internet AG ('Bidder') decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares, each representing a pro rata amount of the registered share capital of EUR 1.10 for a cash consideration of EUR 50 per Drillisch share ('Offer Price')('Takeover Offer'). The cash offer will be subject to the conditions set forth in the offer document, notably subject to clearance by the antitrust authorities. The publication of the offer document and further information regarding the public takeover offer on the internet will take place on http://www.united- internet.de/en/investor-relations/takeover-offer. The exact acceptance period of the cash offer will also be published on this website. Important information: This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Drillisch shares. The final terms and further provisions regarding the Takeover Offer will be disclosed in the offer document after the publication of the offer document has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Investors and holders of Drillisch shares are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all documents in connection with the public takeover offer as soon as they are published, since they will contain important information. If this announcement contains forward-looking statements, also with respect to the takeover offer, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of United Internet AG and the persons acting together with United Internet AG. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which United Internet AG and the persons acting together with United Internet AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in the accompanying circumstances that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by United Internet AG or the persons acting together with United Internet AG. These expectations and forward-looking statements can turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements. United Internet AG and the persons acting together with United Internet AG do not assume an obligation to update the forward-looking statements with respect to the actual development or incidents, basic conditions, assumptions or other factors. Montabaur, May 12, 2017 United Internet AG Management Board --------------------- Listing: The shares of the Target Company are listed in the regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard). End of WpÜG announcement The 12.05.2017 DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed: Bietergesellschaft: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Zielgesellschaft: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart; Terminbörse EUREX