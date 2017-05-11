12.05.2017 04:53
DGAP-WpÜG: Pflichtangebot

DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer ; 


Target company: Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: United Internet AG

Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities 
Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of 
EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer
pursuant to Sec. 10 para. 1 in conjunction with Sec. 29, 34 of the German
Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und
Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG)


Bidder:
United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Str. 57
56410 Montabaur

ISIN: DE 0005089031 (WKN: 508903)

registered in the commercial register of the Local Court of Montabaur as
HRB 5762

Target Company:
Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Str. 1-5
63477 Maintal

ISIN: DE 0005545503 (WKN: 554550) / DE 000A2DAPD0 (WKN: A2DAPD)

registered in the commercial register of the Local Court of Hanau as HRB
7384

Information by the bidder:

Today United Internet AG ('Bidder') decided to make a voluntary public
takeover offer to the shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to
acquire their no-par value bearer shares, each representing a pro rata
amount of the registered share capital of EUR 1.10 for a cash consideration
of EUR 50 per Drillisch share ('Offer Price')('Takeover Offer').

The cash offer will be subject to the conditions set forth in the offer
document, notably subject to clearance by the antitrust authorities. The
publication of the offer document and further information regarding the
public takeover offer on the internet will take place on http://www.united-
internet.de/en/investor-relations/takeover-offer. The exact acceptance
period of the cash offer will also be published on this website.



Important information:

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell Drillisch shares. The final terms and further provisions
regarding the Takeover Offer will be disclosed in the offer document after
the publication of the offer document has been approved by the German
Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für
Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Investors and holders of Drillisch shares
are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all documents in
connection with the public takeover offer as soon as they are published,
since they will contain important information.

If this announcement contains forward-looking statements, also with respect
to the takeover offer, such statements do not represent facts and are
characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate',
'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking
statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and
assumptions of United Internet AG and the persons acting together with
United Internet AG. Such forward-looking statements are based on current
plans, estimates and forecasts which United Internet AG and the persons
acting together with United Internet AG have made to the best of their
knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-
looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in the
accompanying circumstances that are difficult to predict and usually cannot
be influenced by United Internet AG or the persons acting together with
United Internet AG. These expectations and forward-looking statements can
turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may differ
materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking
statements. United Internet AG and the persons acting together with United
Internet AG do not assume an obligation to update the forward-looking
statements with respect to the actual development or incidents, basic
conditions, assumptions or other factors.

Montabaur, May 12, 2017

United Internet AG

Management Board

---------------------
Listing: The shares of the Target Company are listed in the regulated
market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard).

End of WpÜG announcement

The 12.05.2017 DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Listed: Bietergesellschaft: 
Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Zielgesellschaft:
Regulierter Markt in
Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München,
Stuttgart; Terminbörse EUREX
05:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: Gemeinsame Pressemitteilung der United Internet AG und der Drillisch AG (dpa-afx)
05:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: Drillisch AG (EQS Group)
05:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: Drillisch AG (EQS Group)
04:56 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Drillisch AG: Einbringung der 1&1 Telecommunication SE in Drillisch unter dem Dach von United Internet: Abschluss einer Grundsatzvereinbarung (dpa-afx)
04:55 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Drillisch AG (EQS Group)
04:55 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Drillisch AG (EQS Group)
04:53 Uhr
DGAP-WpÜG: Pflichtangebot (EQS Group)
04:53 Uhr
DGAP-WpÜG: Pflichtangebot (EQS Group)

