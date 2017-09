DGAP-WpÜG: Pflichtangebot

Target company: ; Bidder: Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of the Decision to Make a Takeover Offer pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz (WpÜG)) Bidder: White Elephant S.à r.l. c/o navAXX S.A. 17, rue de Flaxweiler L-6776 Grevenmacher Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Target: exceet Group SE 115 avenue Gaston Diderich L-1420 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg http://www.exceet.com registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Luxembourg under B 148525 ISIN: LU0472835155 (WKN: A0YF5P) Listed (shares): Regulated Market (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), as well as the regulated unofficial market (Freiverkehr) of the stock exchanges of Berlin, Munich and Stuttgart The offer document and further information regarding the offer will be published on the Internet at: http://www.elephant-offer.com Information by the Bidder: White Elephant S.à r.l. ('Bidder') decided today to offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE by way of a voluntary public takeover offer to acquire their bearer Class A shares in exceet Group SE, each representing a pro rata amount of the registered share capital of approx. EUR 0.015 ('exceet Shares'). The Bidder is a company that is indirectly controlled by the fund Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Subject to the remaining provisions of the offer document, the Bidder intends to offer the shareholders of exceet Group SE a cash consideration per exceet Share in the amount of the volume weighted average domestic stock exchange price of the exceet Shares during the past three months prior to this announcement as determined by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, but in any case not less than EUR 2.85 per exceet Share ('Takeover Offer'). The Takeover Offer will likely be made subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 51.00% only. Today, the Bidder already acquired exceet Shares representing approx. 28.26% of the share capital of exceet Group SE. Furthermore, a major shareholder undertook vis-à-vis the Bidder to accept within the acceptance period the Takeover Offer with regard to its exceet Shares representing an additional approx. 27.81% of the share capital of exceet Group SE. The Bidder reserves the right, as far as legally permissible, to deviate in the final terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer from the basic information described herein. Important Information: This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of exceet Group SE. The offer to purchase shares in exceet Group SE will only be made by the publication of the offer document and solely on the basis of the provisions contained therein. Investors and shareholders of exceet Group SE are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other relevant documents regarding the Takeover Offer as soon as they are published, since they will contain important information. The Takeover Offer will be made exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, the laws of Luxembourg (to the extent applicable) and applicable provisions of the securities laws of the United States of America. Grevenmacher (Luxembourg), September 18, 2017 White Elephant S.à r.l. End of WpÜG announcement The 18.09.2017 DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed: Regulierter Markt an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Prime Standard) sowie Freiverkehr an den Börsen in Berlin, München und Stuttgart