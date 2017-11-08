DGSE Companies, Inc. Announces $603,874 Third Quarter Profit and $1,088,521 Profit for the Nine Months Ending September 30, 2017

DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSE American:DGSE) ("DGSE or the
"Company), a leading wholesaler and retailer of jewelry, diamonds, fine
watches, and precious metal bullion and rare coin products,
today announced in its Form 10-Q a 48% increase in revenues and a 55%
increase in gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2017
as compared to the same period in 2016. DGSE also reported a 1% decrease
in selling, general and administrative expenses and a 43% decrease in
interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2017 as
compared to the same period in 2016. Third quarter 2017 net income was
$603,874 versus a net loss of $1,509,725 for the same period in 2016.
"Our team did a terrific job executing the Companys new business
strategies in the third quarter, driving broad-based improvement in
DGSEs performance. We continue transforming every part of our business
and further enhancing our retail prowess to provide shareholders with
lasting success, said John Loftus, DGSEs President, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer since mid-December 2016.
Third-Quarter DGSE Updates
-
New business strategies continued delivering strong financial
performance
-
Continued cost reductions and improved efficiencies
-
No longer pursuing acquisition of National Pawn, Inc. and affiliated
businesses equity interests due to lack of satisfactory third-party
financing, but continue evaluating potential 2018 or later acquisition
of Elemetal Recycling, LLC assets from Elemetal, LLC
-
Divested the wholesale division Fairchild International as part of
efforts to streamline operations and concentrate the fine-watch
business in the retail sector
-
Current focus on wholesale and retail businesses of jewelry, diamonds,
fine watches, precious metal bullion and rare coins, though also
continue exploring business-diversification opportunities
Net sales increases, improved operating margins, more impactful
marketing, rising traffic growth, effective customer engagement and
exceptional pricing have meaningfully contributed to the Companys
growth in earnings per share.
"Management is committed to the new business strategies, and to
delivering unparalleled value and liquidity to those seeking to buy,
sell or trade jewelry, watches, diamonds or coins. As reflected in the
3Q17 results, its working, added Loftus.
DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine
watches, and precious metal bullion and rare coin products through its
Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange and Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange
operations. The Company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and its
common stock trades on the NYSE American exchange under the symbol
"DGSE.
This press release includes statements that may constitute
"forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute
to such differences include, but are not limited to, statements
regarding the potential acquisition of Elemetal Recycling, negotiations
regarding a definitive acquisition agreement regarding the potential
acquisition, availability of satisfactory financing, market conditions,
the Companys ability to execute on new business strategies, and other
risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not intended to be
an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect the
operations, performance, development and results of our business.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.
Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to
release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking
statements, which may be made, to reflect events or circumstances after
the date thereon, including without limitation, changes in our business
strategy or planned capital expenditures, store growth plans, or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
