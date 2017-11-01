Discover Financial Services Announces Redemption of Series B Preferred Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today announced it is calling
for redemption all of the outstanding depositary shares (the "Series B
Depositary Shares) relating to its 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock). There are
currently 23,000,000 issued and outstanding Series B Depositary Shares,
each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series B Preferred
Stock (NYSE: DFSPrB, CUSIP No. 254709207).
The Series B Depositary Shares will be redeemed on December 1, 2017 (the
"Redemption Date) at a redemption price of $25.00 per Series B
Depositary Share (the "Redemption Price), representing an aggregate
amount of $575,000,000. Since the Redemption Date is also a dividend
payment date, the Redemption Price does not include any declared and
unpaid dividends. Declared dividends of $16.25 per share of Series B
Preferred Stock (or $0.40625 per Series B Depository Share), which were
previously declared by the Board of Directors, for the full current
quarterly dividend period from and including September 1, 2017, to but
excluding December 1, 2017, will be paid separately in the customary
manner on December 1, 2017, to holders of record on November 14, 2017.
On and after the Redemption Date, the Series B Preferred Stock and the
related Series B Depositary Shares will no longer be deemed outstanding
and no further dividends will be declared on the Series B Preferred
Stock.
The notice of redemption specifying the terms, conditions and procedures
for the redemption (the "Redemption Notice) will be mailed to holders
of record of Series B Depositary Shares, and is available by contacting
Computershare Inc. or Computershare Trust Company, N.A.
("Computershare), the transfer agent for the Series B Depositary
Shares, by mail at P.O. Box 43014, Providence, RI 02940-3014 Attention:
Corporate Actions, by overnight courier at 250 Royall Street, Canton, MA
02021, Attention: Corporate Actions, or by telephone at (800) 546-5141.
Questions regarding the redemption of the Series B Depositary Shares may
be directed to Computershare.
This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the
certificate of designation governing the Series B Depositary Shares and
is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Redemption Notice
issued by Discover Financial Services.
