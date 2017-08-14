Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2017: Moto-tyres.co.uk Supports Men's Health Initiative

Style and elegance for a good cause  for the "Distinguished Gentlemans Ride on 24 September 2017, tens of thousands of bikers worldwide will once more don their finest threads and dust off their vintage and classic motorbikes for a city tour. And all for a good cause: the event, which is taking place for the sixth time, has the aim of raising money to fight prostate cancer and fund suicide prevention initiatives. Last year it collected more than 3.6 million US dollars, and in 2017 organisers hope to raise over 5 million dollars.

As in previous years, Moto-tyres.co.uk, the online bikers shop from Delticom, Europes largest online tyre retailer, is once more sponsoring the event, and is donating 5,000 US dollars towards the rides in ten cities and four countries: Germany (Berlin, Munich, Düsseldorf, Hamburg), France (Paris, Bordeaux), Italy (Milan, Florence), and the UK (London, Oxford). "The Distinguished Gentlemans Ride is a great event that we are delighted to support. The success of the rides in previous years proves that the topic of mens health lies close to many peoples hearts. So wed like to invite all bikers and bike fans to get involved in the event, either by getting on their bikes or by donating, says Oliver Pflaum of Moto-tyres.co.uk. A further motivator: the person who raises the most money in each city will receive a complete set of Michelin tyres.

However, the Distinguished Gentlemans Ride is more than just an initiative for a good cause. Thanks to the delightful retro bikes and their stylishly dressed riders, it is also an impressive piece of street theatre. Last year, bikers hit the streets of over 500 cities in 90 countries all over the world  a real image boost for the sport of biking.

For more on the Distinguished Gentlemans Ride, and for information on the countries taking part and how to donate, go to www.gentlemansride.com or www.moto-tyres.co.uk/promotion-biker-summer-2017.html.

