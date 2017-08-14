Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2017: Moto-tyres.co.uk Supports Men's Health Initiative

Style and elegance for a good cause for the "Distinguished Gentlemans
Ride on 24 September 2017, tens of thousands of bikers worldwide will
once more don their finest threads and dust off their vintage and
classic motorbikes for a city tour. And all for a good cause: the event,
which is taking place for the sixth time, has the aim of raising money
to fight prostate cancer and fund suicide prevention initiatives. Last
year it collected more than 3.6 million US dollars, and in 2017
organisers hope to raise over 5 million dollars.
This Smart News Release features multimedia.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170908005414/en/
Moto-tyres.co.uk supports mens health initiative (Photo: Business Wire)
As in previous years, Moto-tyres.co.uk,
the online bikers shop from Delticom, Europes largest online tyre
retailer, is once more sponsoring the event, and is donating 5,000 US
dollars towards the rides in ten cities and four countries: Germany
(Berlin, Munich, Düsseldorf, Hamburg), France (Paris, Bordeaux), Italy
(Milan, Florence), and the UK (London, Oxford). "The Distinguished
Gentlemans Ride is a great event that we are delighted to support. The
success of the rides in previous years proves that the topic of mens
health lies close to many peoples hearts. So wed like to invite all
bikers and bike fans to get involved in the event, either by getting on
their bikes or by donating, says Oliver Pflaum of Moto-tyres.co.uk.
A further motivator: the person who raises the most money in each city
will receive a complete set of Michelin tyres.
However, the Distinguished Gentlemans Ride is more than just an
initiative for a good cause. Thanks to the delightful retro bikes and
their stylishly dressed riders, it is also an impressive piece of street
theatre. Last year, bikers hit the streets of over 500 cities in 90
countries all over the world a real image boost for the sport of
biking.
For more on the Distinguished Gentlemans Ride, and for information on
the countries taking part and how to donate, go to www.gentlemansride.com
or www.moto-tyres.co.uk/promotion-biker-summer-2017.html.
