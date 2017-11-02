Diversified Restaurant Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

Diversified
Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) ("DRH" or the "Company"),
the largest franchisee for Buffalo Wild Wings® ("BWW") with
65 stores across five states, today announced results for its third
quarter ended September 24, 2017.
Third Quarter and Year-to-date Key Information (from
continuing operations)
-
Revenue for the quarter totaled $39.3 million, down 5.7%
-
Same-store sales declined 4.4% and are down 2.7% for the year
-
Net loss was $0.5 million in the quarter; near breakeven for the
year-to-date period
-
Restaurant-level EBITDA(1) was $6.2 million, or
15.9% of sales, and stands at $21.1 million for the year, or 17.1% of
sales
-
Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $4.3 million for the quarter
and $14.9 million for the year
-
Cash generated from operations totaled $3.3 million for the quarter
and $9.8 million for the year
(1)
See attached table for a reconciliation of
GAAP net loss to Restaurant-level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Total sales during the quarter were reduced by approximately $0.6
million related to Hurricane Irma, and an additional $0.3 million as a
result of deferrals recorded related to the Blazin Rewards loyalty
program.
"While facing multiple headwinds during the quarter, we focused our
efforts on operational excellence to increase efficiency and run a
leaner organization, commented David G. Burke, President and CEO.
"While cost of sales increased over 200 basis points as a direct result
of record high chicken wing prices, we controlled our labor and other
operating expenses despite lower sales.
Mr. Burke added, "We also had some solid wins in the quarter and are
making great progress with our productivity initiatives. We continued
our BOGO traditional wing promotional test in our captive markets,
which replaced the half-off promotion with a "buy one, get one offer
limited to smaller order sizes. The test continues to demonstrate
improved sales and average check with lower wing costs as a percent of
sales. We intend to invest more in revenue-driving initiatives in the
fourth quarter in addition to our delivery and loyalty programs. We also
expect to benefit from a new corporate promotional campaign that is
slated to kick off in the second half of the fourth quarter.
|
|
Third Quarter Results (from continuing operations)
|
(Unaudited, $ in thousands)
|
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
Q3 2016
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
39,262.9
|
|
|
$
|
41,625.3
|
|
|
$
|
(2,362.4
|
)
|
|
(5.7
|
)%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
$
|
320.5
|
|
|
$
|
1,946.6
|
|
|
$
|
(1,626.1
|
)
|
|
(83.4
|
)%
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(543.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
596.7
|
|
|
$
|
(1,139.9
|
)
|
|
(191.0
|
)%
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
(200.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-store sales(1)
|
|
|
(4.4
|
)%
|
|
(1.8
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant-level EBITDA(2)
|
|
|
$
|
6,246.5
|
|
|
$
|
8,112.4
|
|
|
$
|
(1,865.9
|
)
|
|
(23.0
|
)%
|
Restaurant-level EBITDA margin
|
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|
|
|
$
|
4,322.0
|
|
|
$
|
5,746.0
|
|
|
$
|
(1,424.0
|
)
|
|
(24.8
|
)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-to-date Results (from continuing operations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited, $ in thousands)
|
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
YTD 2016
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
123,535.5
|
|
|
$
|
125,719.7
|
|
|
$
|
(2,184.2
|
)
|
|
(1.7
|
)%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
$
|
3,408.4
|
|
|
$
|
6,449.7
|
|
|
$
|
(3,041.3
|
)
|
|
(47.1
|
)%
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(39.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,123.5
|
|
|
$
|
(2,162.5
|
)
|
|
(101.8
|
)%
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
(100.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-store sales(1)
|
|
|
(2.7
|
)%
|
|
(2.6
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant-level EBITDA(2)
|
|
|
$
|
21,121.0
|
|
|
$
|
25,547.7
|
|
|
$
|
(4,426.7
|
)
|
|
(17.3
|
)%
|
Restaurant-level EBITDA margin
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|
|
|
$
|
14,934.6
|
|
|
$
|
18,885.3
|
|
|
$
|
(3,950.7
|
)
|
|
(20.9
|
)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Same store sales calculations exclude related closures in
September from Hurricane Irma
|
(2)
|
|
Please see attached table for a reconciliation of GAAP net loss
to Restaurant-level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
Balance Sheet Highlights - Continuing Operations
Cash and cash equivalents were $4.7 million at September 24, 2017,
compared with $4.0 million at 2016 year-end. Capital expenditures were
$4.5 million during the first nine months of 2017 and were primarily for
one new restaurant, restaurant refreshes and remodels. Capital
expenditures were $12.2 million in the first nine months of 2016. Total
debt was $116.8 million at the end of the quarter, down $4.4 million for
the year.
Updated Fiscal 2017 Guidance
-
Reducing revenue guidance to $166 million to $168 million
-
Targeting restaurant-level EBITDA of $28 million to $29 million
-
Expect adjusted EBITDA of approximately $20 million
-
Planned capital expenditures of approximately $5 million
Board of Directors Exploring Strategic Alternatives
DRH also announced that its Board of Directors, working together with
management, is exploring strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder
value. These alternatives could include, among other things, financial
restructuring or a possible sale, merger or other strategic transaction.
The Company is working with Duff & Phelps Securities, LLC as financial
advisor to assist in this evaluation.
The Company stated that no decision has been made with regard to any
alternatives and that there can be no assurance that the Boards
exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction
being entered into or consummated. DRH does not intend to discuss or
disclose developments with respect to this process until the Board has
approved a definitive course of action or otherwise concludes the review.
Webcast, Conference Call and Presentation
DRH will host a conference call and live webcast on Friday, November 3,
2017 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, during which management will review the
financial and operating results for the third quarter, and discuss its
corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will
follow.
The teleconference can be accessed by calling (201) 389-0879. The
webcast can be monitored at www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com.
A presentation that will be referenced during the conference call is
also available on the website.
A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 P.M. ET on the day of
the call through Friday, November 10, 2017. To listen to the archived
call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13671718, or
access the webcast replay at http://www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com,
where a transcript will also be posted once available.
About Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc.
Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. is the largest franchisee for
Buffalo Wild Wings with 65 franchised restaurants in key markets in
Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri. DRHs strategy is to
generate cash, reduce debt and leverage its strong franchise operating
capabilities for future growth. The Company routinely posts news and
other important information on its website at http://www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
The information made available in this news release and the Companys
November 3, 2017 earnings conference call contain forward-looking
statements which reflect DRH's current view of future events, results of
operations, cash flows, performance, business prospects and
opportunities. Wherever used, the words "anticipate," "believe,"
"expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will continue," "will likely
result," "may," and similar expressions identify forward-looking
statements as such term is defined in the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties, actual growth, results of operations, financial
condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities
could differ materially from historical results or current expectations.
Some of these risks include, without limitation, the impact of economic
and industry conditions, competition, food safety issues, store
expansion and remodeling, labor relations issues, costs of providing
employee benefits, regulatory matters, legal and administrative
proceedings, information technology, security, severe weather, natural
disasters, accounting matters, other risk factors relating to business
or industry and other risks detailed from time to time in the Securities
and Exchange Commission filings of DRH. Forward-looking statements
contained herein speak only as of the date made and, thus, DRH
undertakes no obligation to update or publicly announce the revision of
any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new
information, future events, developments or changed circumstances or for
any other reason.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
|
|
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS
OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September
24, 2017
|
|
September
25, 2016
|
|
September
24, 2017
|
|
September
25, 2016
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
39,262,940
|
|
|
$
|
41,625,312
|
|
|
$
|
123,535,506
|
|
|
$
|
125,719,745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and
amortization shown separately below):
|
Food, beverage, and packaging costs
|
|
11,569,925
|
|
|
11,402,389
|
|
|
36,529,901
|
|
|
34,881,667
|
|
Compensation costs
|
|
9,991,381
|
|
|
10,288,623
|
|
|
31,125,287
|
|
|
31,112,586
|
|
Occupancy costs
|
|
2,969,250
|
|
|
2,899,508
|
|
|
8,701,927
|
|
|
8,440,075
|
|
Other operating costs
|
|
8,770,406
|
|
|
8,922,440
|
|
|
26,188,432
|
|
|
25,808,943
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
2,301,061
|
|
|
2,375,476
|
|
|
6,724,436
|
|
|
6,896,819
|
|
Pre-opening costs
|
|
79,605
|
|
|
84,650
|
|
|
405,448
|
|
|
654,034
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,244,255
|
|
|
3,626,377
|
|
|
10,149,050
|
|
|
11,212,555
|
|
Loss on asset disposal
|
|
16,578
|
|
|
79,220
|
|
|
302,652
|
|
|
263,371
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
38,942,461
|
|
|
39,678,683
|
|
|
120,127,133
|
|
|
119,270,050
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
320,479
|
|
|
1,946,629
|
|
|
3,408,373
|
|
|
6,449,695
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(1,822,876
|
)
|
|
(1,439,273
|
)
|
|
(5,041,136
|
)
|
|
(4,324,765
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
26,000
|
|
|
11,849
|
|
|
78,307
|
|
|
87,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
(1,476,397
|
)
|
|
519,205
|
|
|
(1,554,456
|
)
|
|
2,212,786
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense) of continuing operations
|
|
933,157
|
|
|
77,504
|
|
|
1,515,453
|
|
|
(89,304
|
)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
(543,240
|
)
|
|
596,709
|
|
|
$
|
(39,003
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,123,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes
|
|
(22,960
|
)
|
|
(2,748,012
|
)
|
|
$
|
(155,552
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,593,907
|
)
|
Income tax benefit of discontinued operations
|
|
7,806
|
|
|
762,178
|
|
|
58,191
|
|
|
1,329,278
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations
|
|
(15,154
|
)
|
|
(1,985,834
|
)
|
|
(97,361
|
)
|
|
(3,264,629
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
$
|
(558,394
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,389,125
|
)
|
|
$
|
(136,364
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,141,147
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share from:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
Basic net earnings (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
26,764,776
|
|
|
26,625,615
|
|
|
26,672,057
|
|
|
26,434,238
|
|
Diluted
|
|
26,764,776
|
|
|
26,625,615
|
|
|
26,672,057
|
|
|
26,434,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
September 24,
2017
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
December 25,
2016
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
4,665,491
|
|
|
$
|
4,021,126
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
103,843
|
|
|
276,238
|
|
Inventory
|
|
1,503,617
|
|
|
1,700,604
|
|
Prepaid and other assets
|
|
1,171,343
|
|
|
1,305,936
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
7,444,294
|
|
|
7,303,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
18,020,997
|
|
|
16,250,928
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
50,684,927
|
|
|
56,630,031
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
2,493,602
|
|
|
2,666,364
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
50,097,081
|
|
|
50,097,081
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
187,084
|
|
|
233,539
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
128,927,985
|
|
|
$
|
133,181,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
5,135,349
|
|
|
$
|
3,995,846
|
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
1,640,664
|
|
|
2,803,549
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
2,544,416
|
|
|
2,642,269
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
11,375,468
|
|
|
11,307,819
|
|
Current portion of deferred rent
|
|
471,365
|
|
|
194,206
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
21,167,262
|
|
|
20,943,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred rent, less current portion
|
|
2,103,398
|
|
|
2,020,199
|
|
Unfavorable operating leases
|
|
531,018
|
|
|
591,247
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
3,316,271
|
|
|
3,859,231
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|
105,381,002
|
|
|
109,878,201
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
132,498,951
|
|
|
137,292,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' deficit
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
26,848,507 and 26,632,222, respectively, issued and outstanding
|
|
2,623
|
|
|
2,610
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
21,624,434
|
|
|
21,355,270
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(795,281
|
)
|
|
(934,222
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(24,402,742
|
)
|
|
(24,534,378
|
)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
|
(3,570,966
|
)
|
|
(4,110,720
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
|
$
|
128,927,985
|
|
|
$
|
133,181,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 24, 2017
|
|
September 25, 2016
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(136,364
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,141,147
|
)
|
Net loss from discontinued operations
|
|
(97,361
|
)
|
|
(3,264,629
|
)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
(39,003
|
)
|
|
2,123,482
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
10,149,050
|
|
|
11,212,555
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and loan fees
|
|
156,951
|
|
|
178,287
|
|
Amortization of gain on sale-leaseback
|
|
(99,657
|
)
|
|
(95,878
|
)
|
Loss on asset disposals
|
|
302,652
|
|
|
263,371
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
284,100
|
|
|
351,377
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(1,573,644
|
)
|
|
(100,119
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
172,395
|
|
|
(56,139
|
)
|
Inventory
|
|
196,987
|
|
|
135,837
|
|
Prepaid and other assets
|
|
134,593
|
|
|
(704,206
|
)
|
Intangible assets
|
|
(28,729
|
)
|
|
31,763
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
46,455
|
|
|
746,772
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
1,228,025
|
|
|
(1,049,207
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
(1,270,506
|
)
|
|
(1,049,327
|
)
|
Deferred rent
|
|
137,342
|
|
|
81,177
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
9,797,011
|
|
|
12,069,745
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations
|
|
(97,361
|
)
|
|
(3,859,500
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
9,699,650
|
|
|
8,210,245
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(4,453,861
|
)
|
|
(12,161,596
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations
|
|
(4,453,861
|
)
|
|
(12,161,596
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
(640,655
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(4,453,861
|
)
|
|
(12,802,251
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
|
4,650,965
|
|
|
8,609,154
|
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
(9,237,466
|
)
|
|
(13,634,717
|
)
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|
|
45,005
|
|
|
31,223
|
|
Tax withholdings for restricted stock units
|
|
(59,928
|
)
|
|
(9,326
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(4,601,424
|
)
|
|
(5,003,666
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
644,365
|
|
|
(9,595,672
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
4,021,126
|
|
|
13,499,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
4,665,491
|
|
|
$
|
3,904,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation
between Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Restaurant-Level
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended (Unaudited)
|
|
Nine Months Ended (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
September 24,
2017
|
|
September 25,
2016
|
|
September 24,
2017
|
|
September 25,
2016
|
Net Loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(558,394
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,389,125
|
)
|
|
$
|
(136,364
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,141,147
|
)
|
+ Loss from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
15,154
|
|
|
1,985,834
|
|
|
97,361
|
|
|
3,264,629
|
|
+ Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(933,157
|
)
|
|
(77,504
|
)
|
|
(1,515,453
|
)
|
|
89,304
|
|
+ Interest expense
|
|
|
|
1,822,876
|
|
|
1,439,273
|
|
|
5,041,136
|
|
|
4,324,765
|
|
+ Other income, net
|
|
|
|
(26,000
|
)
|
|
(11,849
|
)
|
|
(78,307
|
)
|
|
(87,856
|
)
|
+ Loss on asset disposal
|
|
|
|
16,578
|
|
|
79,220
|
|
|
302,652
|
|
|
263,371
|
|
+ Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
3,244,255
|
|
|
3,626,377
|
|
|
10,149,050
|
|
|
11,212,555
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,581,312
|
|
|
$
|
5,652,226
|
|
|
$
|
13,860,075
|
|
|
$
|
17,925,621
|
|
+ Pre-opening costs
|
|
|
|
79,605
|
|
|
84,650
|
|
|
405,448
|
|
|
654,034
|
|
+ Non-recurring expenses (Restaurant-level)
|
|
|
|
284,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
131,000
|
|
|
71,184
|
|
+ Non-recurring expenses (Corporate-level)
|
|
|
|
376,530
|
|
|
9,087
|
|
|
538,083
|
|
|
234,477
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,321,996
|
|
|
$
|
5,745,963
|
|
|
$
|
14,934,606
|
|
|
$
|
18,885,316
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
+ General and administrative
|
|
|
|
2,301,061
|
|
|
2,375,476
|
|
|
6,724,436
|
|
|
6,896,819
|
|
+ Non-recurring expenses (Corporate-level)
|
|
|
|
(376,530
|
)
|
|
(9,087
|
)
|
|
(538,083
|
)
|
|
(234,477
|
)
|
RestaurantLevel EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,246,527
|
|
|
$
|
8,112,352
|
|
|
$
|
21,120,959
|
|
|
$
|
25,547,658
|
|
RestaurantLevel EBITDA margin (%)
|
|
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant-Level EBITDA represents net income (loss) plus the sum of
non-restaurant specific general and administrative expenses, restaurant
pre-opening costs, loss on property and equipment disposals,
depreciation and amortization, other income and expenses, interest,
taxes, and non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income
(loss) plus the sum of restaurant pre-opening costs, loss on property
and equipment disposals, depreciation and amortization, other income and
expenses, interest, taxes, and non-recurring expenses. We are presenting
Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in
accordance with GAAP, because we believe they provide additional metrics
by which to evaluate our operations. When considered together with our
GAAP results and the reconciliation to our net income, we believe they
provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be
obtained absent this disclosure. We use Restaurant-Level EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA together with financial measures prepared in accordance
with GAAP, such as revenue, income from operations, net income, and cash
flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective
operating performance and to enhance the understanding of our core
operating performance. Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are
presented because: (i) we believe they are useful measures for investors
to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect
of non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses; (ii) we believe
investors will find these measures useful in assessing our ability to
service or incur indebtedness; and (iii) they are used internally as
benchmarks to evaluate our operating performance or compare our
performance to that of our competitors.
Additionally, we present Restaurant-Level EBITDA because it excludes
the impact of general and administrative expenses and restaurant
pre-opening costs, which is non-recurring. The use of Restaurant-Level
EBITDA thereby enables us and our investors to compare our operating
performance between periods and to compare our operating performance to
the performance of our competitors. The measure is also widely used
within the restaurant industry to evaluate restaurant level
productivity, efficiency, and performance. The use of Restaurant-Level
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative
assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance
based on GAAP results, while isolating the effects of some items that
vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating
performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Companies
within our industry exhibit significant variations with respect to
capital structure and cost of capital (which affect interest expense and
tax rates) and differences in book depreciation of property and
equipment (which affect relative depreciation expense), including
significant differences in the depreciable lives of similar assets among
various companies. Our management team believes that Restaurant-Level
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate company-to-company comparisons
within our industry by eliminating some of the foregoing variations.
Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not determined in
accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an
alternative to net income, income from operations, net cash provided by
operating, investing, or financing activities, or other financial
statement data presented as indicators of financial performance or
liquidity, each as presented in accordance with GAAP. Neither
Restaurant-Level EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a
measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of
our business. Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented
may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other
companies and our presentation of Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results
will be unaffected by unusual items. Our management recognizes that
Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as
analytical financial measures.
