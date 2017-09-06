Double Recognition for Mercialys in the 2017 EPRA Awards, Confirming Its Outstanding Financial and Sustainability Reporting

Regulatory News:
The Group confirmed the quality and consistency of its financial
reporting, winning an EPRA Gold Award for the third consecutive year,
recognizing the transparency of its reporting performances.
Alongside this, it won the EPRA Gold Most Improved sBPR Award for 2017,
rewarding its application of international best practices for
sustainability reporting. Mercialys, which is implementing an ambitious
and determined CSR strategy, is one of this year's winners to have made
the most progress in this category.
More than ever before, Mercialys is firmly positioned as a European
leader for reporting transparency, confirming its commitment to the
financial community to maintain international best practices.
* The European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) works to
promote, develop and represent listed European real estate companies.
The EPRA publishes Best Practices Recommendations (BPRs) that define
financial and sustainability reporting guidelines for listed real estate
companies.
About Mercialys
Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused
exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2017, Mercialys had a
portfolio of 2,108 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 174.6
million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2017, it owned properties
with an estimated value of Euro 3.7 billion (including transfer taxes).
Mercialys has had "SIIC real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status
since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment
A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005.
At December 31, 2016, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements
regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These
forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking
statements. Please refer to the Mercialys shelf registration document
available at www.mercialys.com
for the year ended December 31, 2016 for more details regarding certain
factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business.
Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or
adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new
information, new future events or any other circumstances that might
cause these statements to be revised.
