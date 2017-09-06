+++ Born Akademie - Sendung verpasst? Auf bornakademie.de können Sie die Sendung von BNP Paribas und Rüdiger Born noch einmal ansehen. +++
06.09.2017
Double Recognition for Mercialys in the 2017 EPRA Awards, Confirming Its Outstanding Financial and Sustainability Reporting

The Group confirmed the quality and consistency of its financial reporting, winning an EPRA Gold Award for the third consecutive year, recognizing the transparency of its reporting performances.

Alongside this, it won the EPRA Gold Most Improved sBPR Award for 2017, rewarding its application of international best practices for sustainability reporting. Mercialys, which is implementing an ambitious and determined CSR strategy, is one of this year's winners to have made the most progress in this category.

More than ever before, Mercialys is firmly positioned as a European leader for reporting transparency, confirming its commitment to the financial community to maintain international best practices.

* The European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) works to promote, develop and represent listed European real estate companies. The EPRA publishes Best Practices Recommendations (BPRs) that define financial and sustainability reporting guidelines for listed real estate companies.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2017, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,108 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 174.6 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2017, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.7 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At December 31, 2016, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys shelf registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2016 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

