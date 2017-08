DXP Enterprises Issues Announcement Regarding Hurricane Harvey

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today issued an announcement regarding the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

DXP’s thoughts and prayers are with those that have been and continue to be affected by Hurricane Harvey and the devastating flooding in Houston and surrounding communities. We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern directed towards DXP and our employees. We have received countless calls, emails and texts from our fellow employees, business associates, customers and vendors. It has been truly touching to see the outpouring of support to ensure of the safety and care of our DXPeople. A majority of all of our employees have been accounted for and are safe. A number of employees have suffered significant material losses but nothing that cannot ultimately be replaced. Our corporate office is working with everyone to ensure that anything that can be done to help our employees and customers is being provided and getting done in a timely matter.

Our facilities have been extremely fortunate as we did not have any material flooding or damage. We are open for business! While there will be some minor logistical delays navigating inside and outside of Houston and the Gulf Coast region, our supply chain remains intact. For our customers, we will be notifying them if there will be any impact to their specific projects. We are currently projecting no significant delays. Our capacity has not been compromised and DXP will proceed with business as usual.

Thank you again for all your support. The Gulf Coast is resilient, DXPeople are resilient and we will come through this together. It will take all businesses, government agencies and volunteers working together to rebuild our Gulf Coast communities. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call your DXP contact.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

