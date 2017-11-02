DXP Enterprises Reports 2017 Third Quarter Results

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial
results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. The following
are results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017
compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and three
months ended June 30, 2017, where appropriate. A reconciliation of the
non-GAAP financial measures is in the back of this press release.
DXPE 2017 Third Quarter Financial Highlights:
-
Sales increased 9.5 percent to $251.9 million, compared to $230.0
million for the third quarter of 2016 and $250.7 million for the
second quarter of 2017, a sequential increase of 0.5 percent.
Adjusting for the sale of Vertex, sales increased 13.0 percent
year-over-year.
-
Earnings per diluted share was $0.16 based upon 18.2 million diluted
shares, compared to $0.02 per share in the third quarter of 2016,
based on 15.4 million diluted shares. In the second quarter of 2017,
earnings per diluted share was $0.23 on 18.2 million diluted shares.
-
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) was $13.5 million, or 5.4 percent of sales, compared to $12.8
million for the third quarter of 2016, an increase of 5.7 percent.
David R. Little, Chairman and CEO remarked, "We are pleased to report
our third quarter financial results. DXPs third quarter sales included
year-over-year increases across all three business segments. Total DXP
sales increased sequentially despite the disruptions from the
hurricanes. We appreciate the outpouring of concern for DXP and our
employees. The oil & gas and industrial economy remain firm with all key
indicators remaining positive. Thank you to all our customers and
DXPeople for the support and effort.
DXPs third quarter 2017 sales were $251.9 million, or a 13.0 percent
increase over the third quarter of 2016, adjusting for the sale of
Vertex. This resulted in a 0.5 percent increase versus the second
quarter. During the third quarter, sales were $160.9 million for Service
Centers, $51.0 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions and $40.0
million for Supply Chain Services. Business segment operating income
increased 13 percent year-over-year and decreased 11 percent
sequentially. We remain focused on enhancing and improving our customer
service with speed, convenience and technical products and people. As we
invest in products and people, our goal is to grow the top line and the
bottom line at the same time. Our capital structure is now aligned for
DXP to proactively move forward.
Kent Yee, CFO added, "Our third quarter year-over-year financial results
were great to see. The hurricanes presented obstacles for DXP and our
customers. Our sequential financial results reflect these dynamics as
well as the ongoing macro recovery in our end markets. DXP maintained a
resilient focus to finish the quarter strong. During the quarter we
closed on a new $85 million ABL credit facility and $250 million Term
Loan B. DXPs new debt structure provides us with flexibility going
forward and positions us for growth.
We turned DXPs sales growth into a 5.7 percent year-over-year increase
in EBITDA and $0.16 in earnings per diluted share versus $0.02 in 2016.
Total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2017 was $252.9 million.
Additionally, DXP had $23.1 million in cash on the balance sheet. DXPs
Secured Leverage Ratio or net debt to EBITDA was 3.4:1.00. We look
forward to closing out the year on a strong note and continuing the
momentum into fiscal year 2018.
We will host a conference call regarding 2017 third quarter results on
the Companys website (www.dxpe.com)
Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10 am CST. Web participants are encouraged
to go to the Companys website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of
the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
The online archived replay will be available immediately after the
conference call at www.dxpe.com.
DXP Enterprises 2017 third quarter business segment results:
-
Service Centers revenue for the
third quarter was $160.9 million, a 5.8 percent increase over the same
period in 2016 and a sequential decrease of 2.4 percent. Adjusting for
the sale of Vertex, sales increased 11.0 percent over the same period
in 2016. Operating income margin was 9.7 percent, a 120 basis point
improvement over the third quarter of 2016, on a same store sales
basis and 151 basis point decline versus the second quarter of 2017.
-
Innovative Pumping Solutions
revenue for the third quarter was $51.0 million, a 28.1 percent
increase year-over-year and a 14.8 percent sequential increase with a
3.6 percent operating income margin, a 49 basis point decline versus
the third quarter of 2016 and 35 basis point decline from the second
quarter.
-
Supply Chain Services revenue for
the third quarter was $40.0 million, a 4.9 percent increase
year-over-year and a 3.5 percent decrease sequentially with a 9.9
percent operating income margin.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
DXP supplements reporting of net income with non-GAAP measurements,
including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. This supplemental
information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for
the unaudited GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding EBITDA
referred to in this press release is included below under "--Unaudited
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information."
The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i)
operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating
performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash
depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly
resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes
and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational
strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure
of the Companys financial covenants under its credit facility.
Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to
evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry.
Management believes that some investors understanding of performance is
enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable
basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this
non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation from net
income, the Company believes it is enhancing investors understanding of
the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors
in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives.
About DXP Enterprises, Inc.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that
adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers
throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides
innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance,
repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and
utilize DXPs vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating
equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial
supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP
products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and
customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers.
DXPs business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping
Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a
"safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. Certain information
included in this press release (as well as information included in oral
statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the
Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such
forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties
that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and
accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any
forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to
obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and
debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in
customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify
forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to,
"may, "will, "should, "intend, "expect, "plan, "anticipate,
"believe, "estimate, "predict, "potential, "goal, or "continue or
the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more
information, review the Companys filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ thousands, except per share amounts)
Sales
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Operating income
Other income, net
Interest expense
Income before income taxes
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
Net income
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
Net income attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.
Preferred stock dividend
Net income attributable to common shareholders
Diluted earnings per share attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.
|
|
SEGMENT DATA
($ thousands, unaudited)
Service Centers
Innovative Pumping Solutions
Supply Chain Services
Total DXP
Service Centers
Innovative Pumping Solutions
Supply Chain Services
Total DXP
Operating income for reportable segments
|
Corporate expense
Total operating income
Interest expense
Other income, net
Income before income taxes
Plus: interest expense
Plus: depreciation and amortization
Plus: Stock compensation expense
